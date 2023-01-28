Read full article on original website
Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am
Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
Novak Djokovic sinks Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his 10th Australian Open title
Novak Djokovic has claimed a historic 10th title at Melbourne Park, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to equal Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 grand slams
Tearful Novak Djokovic hails ‘biggest victory’ of his life in Australian Open
Serb equals Nadal record a year after Australia deportation and says: ‘Only my team and family know what I have been through’
Novak Djokovic's Relationship With His Father Amid Russia Photo Backlash
Srdjan Djokovic has previously courted controversy with his public statements.
“It’s his decision”: Craig Tiley clarifies Srdjan Djokovic’s absence from Australian Open final
Srdjan Djokovic, father of Novak Djokovic caused controversy after posing for photos with Russian fans who support the war with Ukraine. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley spoke about Srdjan's absence from the Australian Open semi-final. It was rumored about a possible sanction, but Tiley assured: “It’s his decision,”....
Novak Djokovic wins Australian Open a year after being deported: 'He stood on principle'
'The Big Sunday Show' co-hosts discuss Novak Djokovic's Australian Open victory and his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Court dramas allow Australian Open to overrule controversies
Two worthy champions in Djokovic and Sabalenka plus Murray’s heroics helped make it a Happy Slam again
Tennis-Fire still burning, Djokovic and GOAT debate move on to Paris
MELBOURNE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A triumphant Novak Djokovic paraded the Australian Open trophy around the gardens of Melbourne's Government House on Monday, his 10th title having added another notch in the plus column for those who argue he is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).
