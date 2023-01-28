ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennisuptodate.com

Hectic few hours post Australian Open win as Djokovic faced doping control at 3am

Novak Djokovic faced a hectic few hours following his Australian Open as he had to go through media obligations as well as a doping test scheduled in the middle of the night. Doping in tennis as in every other sport is a serious thing and Djokovic's post-Australian Open schedule proved just that. He was subjected to a doping test in the middle of the night in order to check the validity of his Australian Open win. He's never failed a doping test and won't fail this one either but it left very little time to celebrate.
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The Guardian

The big idea: we need to rethink how we do diplomacy

At the UN building in Geneva, in the early hours of 24 November 2013, I reached for a microphone and announced we had come to an initial agreement with Iran on its nuclear programme. Standing with me were the foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the UN security council – France, the UK, the US, China and Russia, who together with Germany had stuck together throughout the years it took to get us to that point.
The Guardian

AP apologises and deletes widely mocked tweet about ‘the French’

The Associated Press Stylebook, considered one of the most reliable guides to correct use of the English language for journalists, has apologised after producing a list of terms it thought could be dehumanising that included “the French”. The organisation tweeted advice not to use generic labels for groups...
Advocate

Russian Tennis Champ Daria Kasatkina Says She's Relieved After Coming Out

Russian tennis champion Daria Kasatkina, who has been openly critical of Russia’s war in Ukraine, came out earlier this summer. Now, the athlete is opening up more about her decision to come out and to criticize the Kremlin. Kasatkina revealed her relationship with Russian Olympic figure skater Natalia Zabiiako...

