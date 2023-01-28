ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andalusia Star News

Red Level boys earn victory over Straughn; Lady Tigers fall by one

Red Level hosted Straughn as two county rivals collided on the court and split an intense pair of varsity basketball contests when each came down to the wire Thursday, Jan. 26. Straughn 46. Red Level 45. SHS used a second-half rally and stretched its winning streak to nine straight games...
RED LEVEL, AL
WDAM-TV

Sacred Heart boys advance to South State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt soccer teams entered Saturday with an opportunity to reach the South State championships – only one remains. Here’s a look at the high school soccer scores from around the area:. Boys – Sacred Heart (7) Loyd Star (0) The Crusaders...
LONG BEACH, MS

