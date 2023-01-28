Read full article on original website
KTLO
Saturday basketball results include Ten-10 splitting boys’ games iwth Saline County
The Mountain Home Ten-10 homeschool boys’ basketball teams had mixed results as they played a pair of conference games Saturday against Saline County. The Titans dominated the varsity game as they routed the Warriors 97-30. Kaden Allen led Ten-10 with 32 points, Gabe Spray scored 24, and Dawson Bingham added 12.
Andalusia Star News
Red Level boys earn victory over Straughn; Lady Tigers fall by one
Red Level hosted Straughn as two county rivals collided on the court and split an intense pair of varsity basketball contests when each came down to the wire Thursday, Jan. 26. Straughn 46. Red Level 45. SHS used a second-half rally and stretched its winning streak to nine straight games...
WDAM-TV
Sacred Heart boys advance to South State
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Three Pine Belt soccer teams entered Saturday with an opportunity to reach the South State championships – only one remains. Here’s a look at the high school soccer scores from around the area:. Boys – Sacred Heart (7) Loyd Star (0) The Crusaders...
