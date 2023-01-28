ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection

If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBC News

Rare Canadian stamp sells for just under $300K

A rare Canadian stamp sold for $292,500 at an Ottawa auction last weekend. Issued more than 170 years ago in 1851, the auctioned 12-Penny Black stamp was considered to be in pristine condition — and said to be one of only two of its kind in such a state — and features the image of Queen Victoria.
Maxim

Mirrored ‘Invisible House’ Hits Market For $18 Million

This dazzling desert retreat has been featured on Netflix’s “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” and visited by Diplo, Lizzo and Demi Lovato. The famously mirrored “Invisible House” outside California’s iconic Joshua Tree National Park is searching for a new owner. The creators...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Trump baby blimp inflated again to establish ‘how best to preserve it’

The return of the Donald Trump baby blimp, the huge inflatable depicting the former US president in a nappy and clutching a mobile phone, has begun with a test inflation by the Museum of London.A conservation analysis of the blimp has led staff at the museum, its “final resting place” after it took to the skies above Parliament Square during protests over Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK in June 2019, to blow the balloon up once again.It was gifted to the museum in January 2021 and specialist manufacturers have inflated it to check if it is structurally sound,...
Upworthy

French artist reimagines the world after climate change and it is hauntingly beautiful

Whether we believe it or not, climate change is real and it is happening right now. Every day, we hear stories about how the actions of humankind are adversely affecting the delicate balance of this planet we call home. Unfortunately, despite seeing the warning signs, many of us avoid thinking about it. However, for French photographer and digital artist Fabien Barrau, turning a blind eye toward global warming just won't do. He is on a mission to shake us out of our slumber by depicting the full scope of the climatic apocalypse unraveling around us. His haunting creations aim to make us confront the truth that we are facing a dystopian future, reports Vice News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy