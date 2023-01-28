Whether we believe it or not, climate change is real and it is happening right now. Every day, we hear stories about how the actions of humankind are adversely affecting the delicate balance of this planet we call home. Unfortunately, despite seeing the warning signs, many of us avoid thinking about it. However, for French photographer and digital artist Fabien Barrau, turning a blind eye toward global warming just won't do. He is on a mission to shake us out of our slumber by depicting the full scope of the climatic apocalypse unraveling around us. His haunting creations aim to make us confront the truth that we are facing a dystopian future, reports Vice News.

