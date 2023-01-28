Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
Psycho Stabbed Man in Head Near Church in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
Related
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
Psychic Claims Seeing Colors Behind Closed Eyes May Have Significance
This often happens during meditation.
An oil painting that was discovered in a farm shed covered in bird droppings is a rare piece of art expected to sell for up to $3 million
The 17th-century work, identified as a study by famed Flemish painter Anthony van Dyck, was bought for $600 by keen-eyed collector Albert B. Roberts.
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Sleepover at the 'Natural History Museum' in London Is a History Buff's Dream
They're bringing "Night at The Museum" to life!
CBC News
Rare Canadian stamp sells for just under $300K
A rare Canadian stamp sold for $292,500 at an Ottawa auction last weekend. Issued more than 170 years ago in 1851, the auctioned 12-Penny Black stamp was considered to be in pristine condition — and said to be one of only two of its kind in such a state — and features the image of Queen Victoria.
Nielsen Study Reveals 2022 Was A Huge Year For Native Representation On TV And Streaming, Busting A 'Long-Standing Myth’
A Nielsen study reveals that 2022 was a huge year for Native American representation, breaking a “long-standing myth.”
archpaper.com
Technology digest: Custom homes in the metaverse, one ancient trick for strong concrete, and more tech news
It can be tough to keep up with the ever-evolving news at the intersection of architecture and technology. But fear not, dear readers—AN has you covered with a new-in-tech mini-roundup on the biohomes, metaverse house tours, and AI tastemaking to inform your practice and add to your “fun fact” cocktail hour conversation Rolodex:
Maxim
Mirrored ‘Invisible House’ Hits Market For $18 Million
This dazzling desert retreat has been featured on Netflix’s “The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals” and visited by Diplo, Lizzo and Demi Lovato. The famously mirrored “Invisible House” outside California’s iconic Joshua Tree National Park is searching for a new owner. The creators...
Trump baby blimp inflated again to establish ‘how best to preserve it’
The return of the Donald Trump baby blimp, the huge inflatable depicting the former US president in a nappy and clutching a mobile phone, has begun with a test inflation by the Museum of London.A conservation analysis of the blimp has led staff at the museum, its “final resting place” after it took to the skies above Parliament Square during protests over Mr Trump’s state visit to the UK in June 2019, to blow the balloon up once again.It was gifted to the museum in January 2021 and specialist manufacturers have inflated it to check if it is structurally sound,...
This unique Giacometti chandelier was bought for $309. It's now expected to sell for millions
A chandelier bought for just £250 ($309) from a London antique store looks set to sell for millions at an auction at Christie's.
Upworthy
French artist reimagines the world after climate change and it is hauntingly beautiful
Whether we believe it or not, climate change is real and it is happening right now. Every day, we hear stories about how the actions of humankind are adversely affecting the delicate balance of this planet we call home. Unfortunately, despite seeing the warning signs, many of us avoid thinking about it. However, for French photographer and digital artist Fabien Barrau, turning a blind eye toward global warming just won't do. He is on a mission to shake us out of our slumber by depicting the full scope of the climatic apocalypse unraveling around us. His haunting creations aim to make us confront the truth that we are facing a dystopian future, reports Vice News.
Comments / 0