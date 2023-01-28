ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Fire Department fires three following Tyre Nichols death

Three members of the Memphis, Tennessee fire department were fired on Monday after an investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols revealed they “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment on the victim,” according to the fire chief. The announcement comes just days after five former Memphis Police...
Former Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death allegedly beat up inmate in 2015

One of five Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols allegedly beat up an inmate nearly eight years ago, according to a lawsuit filed by the victim. Cordarlrius Sledge, 34, was serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault when he was allegedly beaten in the Shelby County Division of Corrections by ex-Memphis police officer Demetrius Haley, 30, and another officer on May 16, 2015. Haley was a correction officer at the Shelby County Corrections Department at the time.
