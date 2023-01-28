ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols’ last words heard on newly released bodycam footage: ‘I’m just trying to get home’

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxwilmington.com

Memphis Fire Department fires three following Tyre Nichols death

Three members of the Memphis, Tennessee fire department were fired on Monday after an investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols revealed they “failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment on the victim,” according to the fire chief. The announcement comes just days after five former Memphis Police...
MEMPHIS, TN
foxwilmington.com

Tyre Nichols beating by 5 Black cops reveals America’s ‘biased police culture,’ Crump, ex-Ferguson chief say

Both George Floyd’s family attorney and the former police chief of Ferguson, Missouri, argued Sunday that the fatal caught on camera beating of Tyre Nichols allegedly at the hands of five Black Memphis, Tennessee, police officers demonstrate America’s racially biased and “institutionalized police culture.”. Ben Crump, the...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy