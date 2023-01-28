US Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s main gate temporarily closed after driver attempted to gain access

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTLA.com
Camp Pendleton deploys barriers to stop gate crasher; car bursts into flames
A dramatic scene played out at Camp Pendleton Friday evening when a driver attempted to crash through the main gate at the Marine base just north of San Diego, military officials said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver attempted “to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” Camp...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Oceanside Planning Major Changes to Coast Highway
The San Diego County city of Oceanside is planning major changes to Pacific Coast Highway through its downtown that would include roundabouts, bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. To make room for these improvements, the city would reduce the mixed-use travel lanes from four to two. At a City Council meeting last week (Item 24), the city approved the “vision” for the changes, and a $2 million contract with planning firm Kimley-Horn to conduct outreach and design the project over the next 18 months.
Navy Assists in Finding Alleged DUI Driver After Crash Near Naval Base San Diego
The Navy police helped apprehend an alleged hit-and-run driver early Sunday after a two-car wreck near Naval Base San Diego. A male victim was southbound on Interstate 5 in a Lincoln SUV when he was allegedly hit by the male driver of a Mazda shortly before 2 a.m., according to OnScene.TV.
delmartimes.net
Were you in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s? Could you identify places, people?
Volunteers are needed to help identify people, places and events in historical photos taken in North County from the late 1960s to early 2000s that were taken by newspaper photographer Dan Rios. Rios’ photographs cover 33 years of San Diego history, including an important era in the development of North...
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
North County skydiver plummets to ground after parachute fails
A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside plummeted to the ground on Friday after his parachute failed to completely open, said the Oceanside Fire Department.
fox10phoenix.com
Skydiver slams into home after parachute fails to deploy
OCEANSIDE, Calif. - A skydiver is recovering after crashing on top of a home when his parachute failed to fully deploy. The Oceanside Fire Department in California said the accident happened Friday at 5:06 p.m. local time. Officials said a skydiver from GoJump Oceanside struck the roof of a 2-story...
NBC San Diego
Family Members Found Missing Man's Body in Otay Valley Park; 18-Year-Old Arrested: San Diego Police
The San Diego Police Department announced the identity of a man found stabbed to death in Otay Valley Regional Park over the weekend, and the arrest of a suspect in the victim's alleged killing. The body of Jose Gonzalez, a 49-year-old from Chula Vista who was reported missing on Saturday,...
sandiegoville.com
Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Opens First San Diego Location
Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which currently has over 100 locations around the globe, is ready to unveil its first of 15 restaurants planned for San Diego. Founded in Plano, TX, in 2007 by Rich Hicks & Todd Istre, Mooya Burgers Fries & Shakes is now a franchise with over 100 locations in 20 U.S. states and nine countries in North America and the Middle East. Mooyah offers a menu centered around made-to-order, 100% Angus beef burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, all served on non-GMO potato and multi-grain buns that are baked in-house daily. Other offerings include Hebrew National hot dogs, real ice cream shakes, and hand-cut French fries that undergo a 24-hour, six-part cooking process.
Gunman robs recycling center
A man robbed a recycling center at gunpoint Monday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department announced.
Body found in Otay Valley Regional Park; homicide suspected
Law enforcement Sunday found a man’s body in the Otay Valley Regional Park, according to the San Diego Police Homicide Unit.
Homicide investigation underway in Chula Vista after person found dead
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — San Diego police are investigating the death of a man in Chula Vista Sunday evening. First responders were called to an area near the 200 block of Rancho Drive and Greg Cox Bike Park around 10:40 a.m. following reports that a person was found dead, according to police.
Woman, 18, injured in roll-over crash into La Mesa apartment parking lot
An 18-year-old woman was injured in an accident Sunday night, after her vehicle rolled over into a La Mesa apartment complex parking lot.
milestomemories.com
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego. Alaska Airlines announced today the launch of three new routes out of San Diego, including two coast-to-coast nonstops. Alaska will start flying daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts...
Shopping mall fire in El Cajon under investigation, arson suspected
Arson investigators are looking into a blaze that began at a strip mall in El Cajon early Sunday, after a fire spread from several pallets to a nearby business.
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
San Diego Police investigate homicide in Otay Valley Regional Park
Authorities were at the scene nearby the 200 block of Royal Court to gather evidence for their investigation.
San Diego City Attorney: pay up C Street Inn owners
The owners of C Street Inn are being ordered to pay $332,000 for not relocating its tenants when it was unsafe to stay there, according to the San Diego city attorney.
kusi.com
Elon Musk tells Supervisor Jim Desmond he will help with San Diego’s new Transportation Plan
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 5 Supervisor, Jim Desmond, has been leading the opposition against SANDAG’s extremely unpopular mileage tax proposal. The mileage tax is part of the passed $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan, but SANDAG Board Members who voted to pass it, originally promised the mileage tax would be removed. But the mileage tax is the main funding mechanism of the plan, and SANDAG’s Executive Director, Hasan Ikhrata, is demanding Board members implement it.
'Rare Trees, Sacred Canyons': La Jolla Historical Society exhibit looks at the people behind the pines
The Torrey pine is a rarity in the tree world, and an upcoming La Jolla Historical Society exhibit looks at the people who stood by it and rallied to preserve the trees and the land they stand on.
Comments / 1