The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
102.5 The Bone

Cardinals reportedly request to interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for head coach job

Another name reportedly entered the head coaching candidate pool Monday: Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Arizona Cardinals requested to interview Anarumo for their vacant head coach position hours after the Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager. Anarumo joined the Bengals' staff in 2019 alongside head coach Zac Taylor after stints with the New York Giants and Maimi Dolphins.
CINCINNATI, OH
nfltraderumors.co

Todd Monken Interviewing With Bucs On Tuesday For OC Position

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to host Georgia OC Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds that Monken is a “strong candidate” for the position. Monken has also interviewed with the Ravens for their offensive coordinator position. Monken,...
TAMPA, FL
Arizona Sports

Cardinals to meet Tuesday with Giants OC Mike Kafka, per report

The Arizona Cardinals will interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their opening at head coach, adding a third new name to their list of candidates following the NFL’s championship weekend. ESPN’s Field Yates and NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported the intention to interview Kafka, who Pelissero...

