NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cardinals reportedly request to interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for head coach job
Another name reportedly entered the head coaching candidate pool Monday: Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The Arizona Cardinals requested to interview Anarumo for their vacant head coach position hours after the Bengals lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager. Anarumo joined the Bengals' staff in 2019 alongside head coach Zac Taylor after stints with the New York Giants and Maimi Dolphins.
Cardinals TE coach Steve Heiden leaving to join Dan Campbell's staff on Lions
The Arizona Cardinals are losing another one of their position coaches. The latest is tight ends coach Steve Heiden. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Heiden is leaving to coach tight ends for the Detroit Lions under head coach Dan Campbell. Heiden survived three different head coaches for the Cardinals.
nfltraderumors.co
Todd Monken Interviewing With Bucs On Tuesday For OC Position
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled to host Georgia OC Todd Monken for their vacant offensive coordinator position on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport. Rapoport adds that Monken is a “strong candidate” for the position. Monken has also interviewed with the Ravens for their offensive coordinator position. Monken,...
REPORT: Todd Monken Already Interviewed with NFL Team, Still to Meet with Bucs
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Georgia offensive coordinator, Todd Monken is not only expected to interview for the open Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinating position, but Monken has already interviewed for the Baltimore Ravens job as well. This coming off three seasons and ...
Cardinals to meet Tuesday with Giants OC Mike Kafka, per report
The Arizona Cardinals will interview New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for their opening at head coach, adding a third new name to their list of candidates following the NFL’s championship weekend. ESPN’s Field Yates and NFL Network’s Tom Peliserro reported the intention to interview Kafka, who Pelissero...
Here's who the Bucs have talked to in search of new offensive coordinator
TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 NFL Season is still in the midst of playoff games, but the offseason has already begun for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since their defeat against Dallas on Jan. 16. Fans should expect plenty of announcements from February through August surrounding Tampa Bay's decision with...
Reports: Ravens to interview Eric Bieniemy for play-calling OC role
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to interview for a play-calling role with the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports.
