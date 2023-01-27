Read full article on original website
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
Teens can get a summer job or internship through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
Kern County’s Summer Jobs Program Senior Area Program Director Ruth Miranda joined 17 News to talk about the summer job and internship programs for teenagers in Bakersfield. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County, in partnership with the Taco Bell Foundation, will provide workforce and job readiness training “Career Launch” to Bakersfield teens.
Expect warm and sunny skies, possible showers this weekend
The rain has moved out and sunny skies and warmer temps are in your forecast the next couple of days. We are tracking a few small storms that will track into California by the end of the week. The first storm will bring only clouds Friday, but the second will...
How to nominate for the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you know of an organization, individual, or business that has helped improve the quality of life in Bakersfield this year you can nominate them for the 2023 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards. The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses for accomplishments completed during the...
Kern County to face cold nights and frigid mornings this week
A very cold winter storm system brought light to moderate rainfall upon Kern County. To put it in more detail, California Highway Patrol had to pace traffic over the Grapevine this morning due to the snow and Bakersfield picked up an additional 0.33″ in the rain gauge, almost three times the amount originally forecast.
Celebrating 60 years together, Bakersfield couple built family, academic careers in Kern
Lee and Junie Webb have contributed much to their country, their community and their family, but it's impossible to decide which individual in this husband-and-wife team is most impressive. The longtime Bakersfield residents celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday — and they took some time to sit down with...
Happy Hour hot spots in Bakersfield
Hungry Hunter Steakhouse is known as one of the top steakhouses in Bakersfield. So, in that sense, their happy hour makes it a best-kept secret when it comes to deals and duration.
So you wanna brunch? Here are some go-to spots in Bakersfield
When it comes to brunch spots in Bakersfield, Mimosa Cafe appears to be the new kid on the block. However, the restaurant that opened at 2900 Calloway Drive in late October has quickly become a popular place for brunch, as well as breakfast and lunch.
City of Bakersfield looking to fill KBBC vacancy
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is looking to fill a vacancy on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC). According to a release from the city council, a council member of ward number one will nominate a Bakersfield resident and the nomination will be confirmed by a majority vote of the full council.
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
Enjoy Soul Food spots in Bakersfield
In honor of Black History Month, here are some of the go-to spots for soul food in Bakersfield.
Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County
Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
Storm system could bring rain, potential for snow flurries through passes in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A storm system making its way through the San Joaquin Valley on Sunday could bring rain and up to 2 inches of snow in Kern County mountain areas, according to the National Weather Service. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday for Tehachapi and […]
The Mission at Kern County hosts groundbreaking for new center
The Mission at Kern County, a nonprofit providing services for people without homes, announced renovations to its homeless intervention day center. The space will have areas for case management, an activity area and updated restrooms.
BPD searching for missing at-risk 14-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, 14. According to BPD, Beltran was last seen on Noble Avenue on Monday. She is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away. Beltran is described as 4 feet, 11 inches […]
Local nonprofit seeks Valley's support in finding "furever" homes for unwanted animals
SELMA, Calif. — "We specialize in those difficult missions that no one else can actually save the animal and they're out there suffering," said Krystle Woodward, President and Founder, Pinky Paws Search and Rescue. Pinky Paws refers to those difficult rescues as urgent. This year marks 17 years the...
KC Animal Services: 3 dead dogs, 18 dogs, 2 cats seized from feces and trash-filled Taft home
A gruesome sight greeted a Kern County animal control worker as she seized 18 dogs and two cats from a house filled with feces and piles of trash, according to a search warrant filed in Kern County Superior Court. Three dead dogs were found in the Taft house when the...
Plans for proposed charter school put on hold
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a proposed charter school meant to close the opportunity gap for African-American students and other students of color have been put on hold until at least 2024. Organizers behind the Willie J. Frink College Prep school told 17 News they are still working...
CHP escorts end, all lanes of I-5 through Grapevine ‘open and clear’ after snowfall Monday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 6 said the I-5 is “open and clear” after snowfall prompted CHP officers to escort traffic early Monday morning. Traffic was clear as of 9:40 p.m. and CHP has stopped escorting traffic, Caltrans said. The California Highway Patrol began escorts through the Grapevine along Interstate 5 around 3:30 a.m. […]
