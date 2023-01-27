ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET 17

Expect warm and sunny skies, possible showers this weekend

The rain has moved out and sunny skies and warmer temps are in your forecast the next couple of days. We are tracking a few small storms that will track into California by the end of the week. The first storm will bring only clouds Friday, but the second will...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

How to nominate for the Beautiful Bakersfield Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you know of an organization, individual, or business that has helped improve the quality of life in Bakersfield this year you can nominate them for the 2023 Beautiful Bakersfield Awards. The Beautiful Bakersfield Awards recognizes individuals, organizations and businesses for accomplishments completed during the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Kern County to face cold nights and frigid mornings this week

A very cold winter storm system brought light to moderate rainfall upon Kern County. To put it in more detail, California Highway Patrol had to pace traffic over the Grapevine this morning due to the snow and Bakersfield picked up an additional 0.33″ in the rain gauge, almost three times the amount originally forecast.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Happy Hour hot spots in Bakersfield

Hungry Hunter Steakhouse is known as one of the top steakhouses in Bakersfield. So, in that sense, their happy hour makes it a best-kept secret when it comes to deals and duration.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

City of Bakersfield looking to fill KBBC vacancy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council is looking to fill a vacancy on the Keep Bakersfield Beautiful Committee (KBBC). According to a release from the city council, a council member of ward number one will nominate a Bakersfield resident and the nomination will be confirmed by a majority vote of the full council.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant

The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Help wanted (and needed) for subs in Kern County

Significant improvement has been made since the coronavirus pandemic devastated Kern County schools’ inventory of substitute teachers. Even so, subs remain in short supply at several local school districts. Overall, there are far more candidates in the countywide pool than there were at the height of the pandemic and...
KGET 17

A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing at-risk 14-year-old girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, 14. According to BPD, Beltran was last seen on Noble Avenue on Monday. She is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away. Beltran is described as 4 feet, 11 inches […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Plans for proposed charter school put on hold

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Plans for a proposed charter school meant to close the opportunity gap for African-American students and other students of color have been put on hold until at least 2024. Organizers behind the Willie J. Frink College Prep school told 17 News they are still working...
