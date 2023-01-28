Read full article on original website
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
VIDEO: Barty receives standing ovation on returning to Australian Open with Women's Singles Trophy
Ashleigh Barty made a return to Rod Laver Arena as she brought out the Women's Singles trophy and her return was greeted with a standing ovation. Barty made history last year by becoming the first Australian woman in a while to win the Australian Open. She opted to retire not long after that concluding a superb career that saw her achieve many milestones for Australian tennis. She won Wimbledon the year before and her name in Australian tennis history is cemented.
Djokovic, Tsitsipas start Australian Open men's final
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — The Australian Open men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas has started under an open roof at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings. For...
Novak Djokovic takes 10th Australian Open title and record-equalling 22nd slam
Novak Djokovic swept to a 10th Australian Open title and 22nd grand slam to equal Rafael Nadal at the top of the men’s all-time standings.A year after seeing Nadal pull ahead while he tried to process the fall-out from his deportation, Djokovic has been determined to show that Rod Laver Arena is his stage.He dropped just one set all tournament despite saying he feared a left hamstring problem might force him to withdraw and finished with a 6-3 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) victory over first-time Australian Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.Novak Djokovic - 22Rafael Nadal - 22Roger Federer - 20Pete Sampras...
Novak Djokovic sinks Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his 10th Australian Open title
Novak Djokovic has claimed a historic 10th title at Melbourne Park, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas to equal Rafael Nadal’s record of 22 grand slams
50 Australian Open Takeaways: Djokovic's Dominance and Sabalenka's Star Turn
Recapping a bizarre, but memorable fortnight with a familiar ending.
Djokovic's Historic Australian Open Win Extends 'Big Titles' Lead
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title on Sunday when he won the Australian Open, extending his lead in the ‘Big Titles’ Race’ over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The Serbian defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the championship match at Melbourne Park to...
Sabalenka savours Australian Open triumph
Aryna Sabalenka wept tears of relief and joy after breaking through for her elusive maiden grand slam title with a tension-filled three-set Australian Open final triumph over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Fifth-seeded Sabalenka battled back from a set down to defeat Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 at Melbourne Park to finally...
Aryna Sabalenka wins maiden Grand Slam at 2023 Australian Open after thrilling final against Rybakina
Aryna Sabalenka came close a couple of times but she finally got it done this year beating Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to win her maiden grand slam final at the 2023 Australian Open. It was not the final we expected to see but it proved a really good one. Two players who play similarly with very heavy games. Both struggled to impose their games early on but Rybakina was a little bit better. She took an early break as Sabalenka struggled to find a good rhythm. Sabalenka would break back a bit later but then drop her serve once more as she lost the set 6-4.
Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men’s tennis. “You never know how much more time you have left, so, of course, I nurture and celebrate these moments of becoming No. 1 again and Grand Slam champion,” the 35-year-old Djokovic said after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday night, “even more than I have, maybe ever in my career. I don’t take it for granted.” Aryna Sabalenka’s first major title moved her up from No. 5 to a career-best-equaling No. 2 in the WTA rankings, behind only three-time major champion Iga Swiatek.
2023 Abu Dhabi Open WTA Entry List headlined by Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu (Last Update - 30-01)
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Open will run from February 6th till February 10th and will feature players like Jabeur, Kasatkina, Badosa, Collins and Andreescu. The WTA 500 event is one of the first larger events outside of Australia and generally draws a spectacular field. It's that way this time as well with many great players taking part in the popular tennis destination. Most of them spend time in Abu Dhabi before heading off to Australia so this is standard for most of them.
Sabalenka fights back to win first Grand Slam title
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Belarusian fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka won her first Grand Slam singles title by fighting back to beat...
Dokic sees Rybakina as big winner out of Australian Open final against Sabalenka: "I see her dominating together with Iga Swiatek over the next five to eight years"
Elena Rybakina wasn't able to finish off the Australian Open as the winner losing to Sabalenka in the final but there are plenty of positives to draw from the experience. She once again proved to belong at the top of tennis as this is her 3rd significant run among some of the best. She had the Olympic Games run where she finished with a medal, she won Wimbledon and now nearly won her second grand slam. All of that at a young age signals that she'll most likely continue to be dominant in the future.
WHEC TV-10
Shiffrin beaten in slalom, has to wait for record 86th win
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will have to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with 86. The American skier finished second in a slalom Sunday and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overall winners list among men and women. The Swede competed in the 1970s and ’80s.
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas - LIVE: Australian Open result as emotional Djokovic wins 22nd grand slam
Novak Djokovic defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to win a 10th Australian Open and move level with Rafael Nadal on a men’s record 22 grand slam titles.The Serbian was deported from Australia 12 months ago amid a political storm over his exemption for the Covid vaccine, but has made a triumphant return to the court with a historic victory on Rod Laver Arena.The 35-year-old defeated Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in just under three hours to maintain his perfect record in Australian Open finals. Djokovic has now won all 10 of his showpiece appearances in Melbourne and extends his winning streak at...
Novak Djokovic back on top Down Under, wins Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has won the Australian Open with a 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. He now has 22 Grand Slam titles, tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man.
