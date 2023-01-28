Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford has spent time as an entrepreneur and a comedian during her time in Madison, and now she is campaigning to represent District 15 as alder on Madison’s east side. Martinez-Rutherford’s support for inclusivity and diversity in the Madison comedy scene has also led her to encourage the same when it comes to supporting people running for public office. After the anti-LGBTQIA+ acts of terror that were carried out at Club Q in Colorado Springs and Pulse in Orlando, Martinez-Rutherford felt it was time to run for office herself.

