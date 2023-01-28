Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Madison teen wins Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County’s “Youth of the Year”
Madison teen Abea F. was selected amongst five outstanding youth finalists to be named the “Youth of the Year” by Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County, the organization announced on Monday. “This is always one of my favorite events of the year,” said Michael Johnson, president and...
Mount Zion Black History Month Community Honors
Each year in our nation we honor African Americans in the month of February. This year at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Madison’s south side, the parish will acknowledge and honor those who are part of our community. Each week, Mt. Zion will select a different group of people to honor.
As executive director of UNIDOS, Virginia Gittens Escudero helps Latinx survivors of domestic violence access local services
Organizations that provide support and services around domestic and sexual abuse are vitally important for those undergoing violent and often isolating experiences at the hands of family or people close to them. Virginia Gittens Escudero is no stranger to working closely with those in need of support, and her experience has led her to undertake the executive director position at UNIDOS, an organization committed to being a resource for those in the Latinx community undergoing experiences of domestic or sexual abuse.
Adey Assefa to lead discussion on “purposeful intention” at Women’s Leadership Summit
Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce Economic Inclusion Director Adey Assefa will lead a panel discussion titled “WIth Purposeful Intention: Creating and Maintaining spaces for People of Color” at the Women’s Leadership Summit on February 6. The event is virtual and free, though registration is required. Registration is...
“I’m reading the room.” Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford says the time is right to run for Common Council
Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford has spent time as an entrepreneur and a comedian during her time in Madison, and now she is campaigning to represent District 15 as alder on Madison’s east side. Martinez-Rutherford’s support for inclusivity and diversity in the Madison comedy scene has also led her to encourage the same when it comes to supporting people running for public office. After the anti-LGBTQIA+ acts of terror that were carried out at Club Q in Colorado Springs and Pulse in Orlando, Martinez-Rutherford felt it was time to run for office herself.
Black History Month Pop-Up and Plant Sale
Black History Month Pop-Up and Plant Sale will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5-8 p.m. at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center. Join us on Feb 1st for Kipp’s Pop-Up Kitchen featuring Sweets by Sweet. You can also support a local artist by purchasing a plant and a print of the artwork.
UW’s Armando Ibarra named Distinguished Alumnus by California State University, Chico
Dr. Armando Ibarra, a professor in the School for Workers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a former director of Chican@ & Latin@ Studies, has been named a distinguished alumnus by his undergraduate alma mater, California State University, Chico. “More than anything, I’m still kind of in disbelief right now,”...
Adam Clausen to moderate panel on allyship at the Men’s Leadership Summit
Adam Clausen, Senior Leader at Life Center Church and director of the Youth Re-engagement Office at Madison schools, will moderate a panel discussion titled “You Don’t Lead Alone – The importance of creating lasting allies and friendships” at the Men’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, February 7.
Ascendium’s $1.5M donation brings BGCDC’s McKenzie Regional Workforce Center closer to its $35M goal
Conceived by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County and the Madison Area Builders Association, the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center will aim to train and connect a new generation of young people to the skilled trades. On Wednesday, Ascendium announced that it was giving $1.5 million to the project that is slated to open this summer.
‘Black Girls Don’t’ inspires girls to dream, create their own path in life
Prenicia Clifton dislikes how society can often put young Black girls in a box and through her “Black Girls Don’t” event taking place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hawthorne Public Library on Madison’s east side, she plans to challenge stereotypes of Black girls and women and help them to create their own path in life while using her own inspirational story to inspire them.
Madison Police Chief and community leaders hold press conference denouncing police brutality ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
Leaders from the Madison community gathered to stand with Madison Police Chief Shon F. Barnes on Friday as he gave a statement denouncing police brutality in preparation for Memphis police releasing disturbing video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers later this afternoon. Five officers with the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their roles and have been charged with second-degree murder.
Dr. Ramón Ortiz to moderate panel discussion on equitable economic development at the Men’s Leadership Summit
Dr. Ramón Ortiz, Dean of the School of Business & Applied Arts at Madison College, will moderate a panel discussion titled “The Color of Money: Equitable Economic Development” at the Men’s Leadership Summit on Tuesday, February 7. The event is virtual and free, though registration is...
New South Madison TIF District would provide $115 million in financial support
Madison is looking to create a tax incremental financing (TIF) district that could provide an estimated $115 million in financial support for its South Side, the City of Madison announced on Tuesday. The TIF district, called TID 51, is bounded by Fish Hatchery Road, Wingra Creek, John Nolen Drive and...
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0