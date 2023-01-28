ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Zion Black History Month Community Honors

Each year in our nation we honor African Americans in the month of February. This year at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Madison’s south side, the parish will acknowledge and honor those who are part of our community. Each week, Mt. Zion will select a different group of people to honor.
As executive director of UNIDOS, Virginia Gittens Escudero helps Latinx survivors of domestic violence access local services

Organizations that provide support and services around domestic and sexual abuse are vitally important for those undergoing violent and often isolating experiences at the hands of family or people close to them. Virginia Gittens Escudero is no stranger to working closely with those in need of support, and her experience has led her to undertake the executive director position at UNIDOS, an organization committed to being a resource for those in the Latinx community undergoing experiences of domestic or sexual abuse.
“I’m reading the room.” Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford says the time is right to run for Common Council

Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford has spent time as an entrepreneur and a comedian during her time in Madison, and now she is campaigning to represent District 15 as alder on Madison’s east side. Martinez-Rutherford’s support for inclusivity and diversity in the Madison comedy scene has also led her to encourage the same when it comes to supporting people running for public office. After the anti-LGBTQIA+ acts of terror that were carried out at Club Q in Colorado Springs and Pulse in Orlando, Martinez-Rutherford felt it was time to run for office herself.
Black History Month Pop-Up and Plant Sale

Black History Month Pop-Up and Plant Sale will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5-8 p.m. at Badger Rock Neighborhood Center. Join us on Feb 1st for Kipp’s Pop-Up Kitchen featuring Sweets by Sweet. You can also support a local artist by purchasing a plant and a print of the artwork.
‘Black Girls Don’t’ inspires girls to dream, create their own path in life

Prenicia Clifton dislikes how society can often put young Black girls in a box and through her “Black Girls Don’t” event taking place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Hawthorne Public Library on Madison’s east side, she plans to challenge stereotypes of Black girls and women and help them to create their own path in life while using her own inspirational story to inspire them.
Madison Police Chief and community leaders hold press conference denouncing police brutality ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video

Leaders from the Madison community gathered to stand with Madison Police Chief Shon F. Barnes on Friday as he gave a statement denouncing police brutality in preparation for Memphis police releasing disturbing video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers later this afternoon. Five officers with the Memphis Police Department have been removed from their roles and have been charged with second-degree murder.
