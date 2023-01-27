ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

Public Notice — February 1, 2023

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF MITCHELL LYNN GIPSON, DECEASED, Cause No. 23-0118-CP4, in County Court at Law #4 of Williamson County, 405 Martin Luther King Street, Georgetown, Texas 78626. LORIA ANN GIPSON, Applicant in the above numbered and entitled estate, filed on the 27th day of January,...
Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida names the chamber's Citizen of the Year

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce announced Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida as their Citizen of the Year during its annual gala Thursday, January 26. The award was presented by Mike Howell of West Short and Howell, PLLC, at the Georgetown Community Center. He said Mr. Tchida has been a key leader in the community for two decades and first began his career when the city had less than 25,000…
Mural selected to represent city, county for 175th birthday celebration

The design for a mural to honor the 175 year history of both Williamson County and the City of Georgetown has been selected. The winning selection, named after the theme for the 175th birthday celebration, is “Still Making History” by artist Yasaman Mehrsa. The mural was picked from a pool of 17 submitted designs, which were reviewed by Arts and Culture Board members. Entries were asked to…
Update: Georgetown and Jarrell ISD schools closed Tuesday due to weather

The ongoing cold snap has caused changes in area school district schedules. Classes and all school activities have been canceled for Tuesday, January 31, in both Georgetown and Jarrell ISDs. Both districts announced the closure about 3 p.m. on Monday. All campuses and facilities in both districts will be closed. The districts will post another update no later than Tuesday to confirm the status…
Police I.D. Jarrell student who died in Austin hookah lounge shooting over the weekend

Austin Police say ‘person of interest’ identified in shooting. Jarrell High School student Brayden Bolyard, 17, was killed in a shooting at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge in Northwest Austin on Saturday night, January 28, the Austin Police Department confirmed Monday. Another Jarrell student was injured in the incident. “Officers at the scene found five victims with gunshot wounds, including Brayden Bolyard” Austin Police said in a statement released…
Icy road conditions present in Wilco Tuesday morning; winter storm warning extended

Overnight temperatures in the upper 20s mixed with rain have created slick and icy patches on many Williamson County and Austin-area roadways Tuesday morning, January 31. “Please stay off the roads if you do not have to be on them,” the Georgetown Police Department posted on Facebook this morning. “The roads are slick. If you have to be on them, please give yourself enough time to get to your…
