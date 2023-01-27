Read full article on original website
Previous owner of malnourished horses facing charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The previous owner of three horses suspected of being abused is facing animal cruelty charges. Adrian Ferran is charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Police were able to check on the three horses purchased by Nieka Diaz and Hannah Matins, as well as two racehorses that were sent to a farm […]
Wanted: APD releases list of 25 suspects sought on felony warrants
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is highlighting 25 fugitives that department says are wanted in outstanding, violent felony cases. The department featured the fugitives on poster boards Monday morning, while unveiling a plan to address 800 of more 60,000 outstanding warrants in the metro-area through the next year. The City of Albuquerque is asking the […]
KRQE News 13
Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors will be held until trial
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tina Garcia, the woman accused of terrorizing her East Mountain neighbors will remain locked up until trial. Garcia allegedly made threats, and drove into one of their homes. SWAT vehicles moved in on the home of Garcia last week. According to a criminal complaint, Garcia drove into a neighbors vehicle and fired gunshots. […]
Authorities arrest man and find juvenile who went missing in 2021
US Marshals in New Mexico located and safely recovered a missing juvenile.
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: 23-year-old killed in altercation with police
The Rio Rancho Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A press release from the New Mexico State Police says that RRPD officers were called to the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments, 4415 Arrowhead Ridge Drive, to investigate a noise complaint. Daemen Perea, 23, was on the patio of his apartment, holding a firearm, when officers arrived to address the complaint. They ordered him to drop the gun, and two officers fired at Perea.
KOAT 7
Local organization, law enforcement and hospitals tackling homelessness
A local homeless organization is helping people get off the streets — by partnering with law enforcement and local hospitals. "Sometimes you find a safe place to be, sometimes you don't but it's really more dangerous than anything," said Carol Montano, who has been living on the streets for nearly a decade.
Suspect dead in Rio Rancho officer-involved shooting
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. Officials say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to a noise complaint. NMSP says when officers arrived on scene the suspect, 23-year-old Daemen Perea, was […]
Man facing charges after fleeing Albuquerque police, crashing into water line
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nathan Sanchez is accused of leading police on a chase and crashing into a main water line at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque. Court documents say Sanchez took off when officer tried pulling him over, driving the wrong way on Lead heading towards I-25, when he crashed into the main water line for […]
2 wanted people arrested in New Mexico
Both arrestees were taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
KRQE News 13
State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad
Sheriff’s Office: 15-year-old dies in Bernalillo County shooting
One person was injured, and another person was killed during the incident, authorities said.
Feds investigate larger potential exotic animal smuggling ring in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A federal search warrant shows a tiger cub found earlier this month may have been part of a larger animal smuggling operation. In early January, authorities found the tiger at a trailer on Zuni, after police were investigating a shooting. Now there are federal search warrants looking at two homes in Albuquerque […]
Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials have unveiled their plan to address a massive outstanding warrant backlog as they hope lawmakers will approve a multi-millon dollar spending bill to pay for the overtime operation. At a news conference Monday morning, Albuquerque Police say officers on more than a dozen teams will aim at addressing one warrant […]
1 dead after Louisiana Boulevard crash, APD says
Police are investigating a traffic death.
Video: Woman accused of DWI tries to lie her way out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing DWI charges. Jolena Cornfield is accused of driving drunk and crashing her car, but a friend tries to take the blame. Just before Christmas, a Jeep hit a median and got stuck on Jefferson near Osuna. By the time a deputy arrived, there was no one inside. […]
KOAT 7
Social Media led to arrests in death of Albuquerque Academy senior
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Surveillance video, incriminating social media posts and photographs taken by a key witness led to the arrest of suspects Jesse Parra, 19, and a 16-year-old male. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, both teens are now behind bars in connection to the senseless killing of Albuquerque Academy senior, Jada Gonzales.
Albuquerque Police: Crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition
Officials responded to a crash Saturday.
KOAT 7
Homeless students' needs are focus of clothing drive
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are some students in Albuquerque public schools who need more than just an education. They need clothes, blankets and other necessities of life, because they are homeless. Thanks to coordination between several local organizations, including car clubs representing the "lowriding community," a clothing drive event...
