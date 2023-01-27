ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval County, NM

KRQE News 13

Previous owner of malnourished horses facing charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The previous owner of three horses suspected of being abused is facing animal cruelty charges. Adrian Ferran is charged with five counts of animal cruelty. Police were able to check on the three horses purchased by Nieka Diaz and Hannah Matins, as well as two racehorses that were sent to a farm […]
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Wanted: APD releases list of 25 suspects sought on felony warrants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is highlighting 25 fugitives that department says are wanted in outstanding, violent felony cases. The department featured the fugitives on poster boards Monday morning, while unveiling a plan to address 800 of more 60,000 outstanding warrants in the metro-area through the next year. The City of Albuquerque is asking the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Second teen dies days after double shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a double homicide in southwest Albuquerque. According to the BCSO, deputies were called to the 200 block of Atrisco Vista SW around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 27. When they arrived two teens were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

UPDATE: 23-year-old killed in altercation with police

The Rio Rancho Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A press release from the New Mexico State Police says that RRPD officers were called to the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments, 4415 Arrowhead Ridge Drive, to investigate a noise complaint. Daemen Perea, 23, was on the patio of his apartment, holding a firearm, when officers arrived to address the complaint. They ordered him to drop the gun, and two officers fired at Perea.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

Local organization, law enforcement and hospitals tackling homelessness

A local homeless organization is helping people get off the streets — by partnering with law enforcement and local hospitals. "Sometimes you find a safe place to be, sometimes you don't but it's really more dangerous than anything," said Carol Montano, who has been living on the streets for nearly a decade.
KRQE News 13

Suspect dead in Rio Rancho officer-involved shooting

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after Rio Rancho Police were involved in a shooting that left one suspect dead Tuesday morning. Officials say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Arrowhead Apartments to a noise complaint. NMSP says when officers arrived on scene the suspect, 23-year-old Daemen Perea, was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Presbyterian doctor leaving over staffing, billing change

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe doctor is spending his last days on the job protesting his hospital’s new partnership with an out-of-state company. The Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center is shifting management of its staffing and billing to a private company called Sound Physicians. The...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

State police investigating deputy-involved shooting in Carlsbad

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque unveils plan to crackdown on 60,000+ warrant backlog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials have unveiled their plan to address a massive outstanding warrant backlog as they hope lawmakers will approve a multi-millon dollar spending bill to pay for the overtime operation. At a news conference Monday morning, Albuquerque Police say officers on more than a dozen teams will aim at addressing one warrant […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video: Woman accused of DWI tries to lie her way out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is facing DWI charges. Jolena Cornfield is accused of driving drunk and crashing her car, but a friend tries to take the blame. Just before Christmas, a Jeep hit a median and got stuck on Jefferson near Osuna. By the time a deputy arrived, there was no one inside. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Social Media led to arrests in death of Albuquerque Academy senior

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Surveillance video, incriminating social media posts and photographs taken by a key witness led to the arrest of suspects Jesse Parra, 19, and a 16-year-old male. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, both teens are now behind bars in connection to the senseless killing of Albuquerque Academy senior, Jada Gonzales.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Homeless students' needs are focus of clothing drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There are some students in Albuquerque public schools who need more than just an education. They need clothes, blankets and other necessities of life, because they are homeless. Thanks to coordination between several local organizations, including car clubs representing the "lowriding community," a clothing drive event...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

