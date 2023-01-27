The Rio Rancho Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. A press release from the New Mexico State Police says that RRPD officers were called to the Arrowhead Ridge Apartments, 4415 Arrowhead Ridge Drive, to investigate a noise complaint. Daemen Perea, 23, was on the patio of his apartment, holding a firearm, when officers arrived to address the complaint. They ordered him to drop the gun, and two officers fired at Perea.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 10 HOURS AGO