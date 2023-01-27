ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

vegas24seven.com

SAHARA Las Vegas Announces February Programming

L to R: Valentine’s Day Plated Dessert at Bazaar Meat by José Andrés; February Cocktails at CASBAR Lounge. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES BIG GAME TAILGATE PARTIES, DISHES, GAMING PROMOTIONS, MORE IN FEBRUARY. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Celebrate love and tacos at El Dorado Cantina southwest all February long

SPECIAL POP-UP TAKEOVER FEBRUARY 1 – 28 El Dorado Cantina’s W. Sunset location transforms into a picturesque tunnel of love. WHO: Cupid has taken over and transformed El Dorado Cantina’s Southwest location into an Instagram-worthy space filled with twinkle lights and tons of décor complementing the restaurant’s signature rose walls, complete with a Kissing Booth, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Weird Las Vegas Street Names And Where They Came From

Las Vegas street names – where did they come from, and why?. Las Vegas is a place of extremes. We probably have the brightest artificial light in the known universe shining from the Luxor pyramid every night – to the extent that pilots can’t fly directly over it for fear of piercing a retina. We have the tallest building between Chicago and the west coast., with the Stratosphere Tower. We have more hotel rooms per capita than – well, probably anywhere. More shows, more casinos, more restaurants in a three mile stretch of road on the strip, than most cities have in a lifetime.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelmag.com

7 of the Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but what happens at the Vegas steakhouse is usually a work of culinary art, particularly at these top seven restaurants. Hitting a steakhouse in Las Vegas is as much of the Sin City experience as casinos and neon lights. It is easy to feel akin to the Rat Pack when seated at a linen-dressed table, served by exemplary staff, and delivered one of the best cuts of beef available in the United States. There are hundreds of restaurants serving steaks in this show town, but only a few are must-visit destinations. Based on atmosphere, quality, and service, here are seven of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Kassi Beach House Launches New Menu for 2023

Kassi Beach House, from renowned hospitality group, Wish You Were Here and restaurateur Nick Mathers, located inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has launched delicious new menu items. Created by Executive Chef Josh Stockton, the menu boasts inspired Italian favorites, reminiscent of coastal trattorias. New...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Las Vegas Headliner Frankie Moreno To Perform Limited Residency At KAOS At Palms Casino Resort In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS HEADLINER FRANKIE MORENO TO PERFORM LIMITED RESIDENCY AT KAOS AT PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. “Live and Electric” Set to Kick-Off March 23 with 8 Performances. Five-time Las Vegas Headliner of the Year, Frankie Moreno, brings his high-energy show, Live and Electric, to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas with a series of monthly performances at KAOS beginning March 23, 2023. See full list of date below:
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
BOULDER CITY, NV
vegas24seven.com

MODERN ITALIAN RESTAURANT BASILICO AT EVORA IS COMING SOON!

BASILICO AT EVORA, A MASTERFULLY PLANNED COMMUNITY, ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHEF, FRANCESCO DI CAUDO, OPENING EARLY 2023. Basilico is the first modern Italian concept set to open in 2023 in the heart of Southwest Las Vegas, inside Evora, a masterfully planned community in the rapidly growing area of Spring Valley, Basilico exudes youthful sophistication.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
LAS VEGAS, NV

