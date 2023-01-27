Read full article on original website
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
New Vegas Casino Opening, Dramatic Strip Rescue, Snow in the Desert & First Hard Rock Rumbles!
MtM Vegas – New Vegas Casino Opening Wildfire Fremont. On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including all of the snow that fell this week in Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
vegas24seven.com
SAHARA Las Vegas Announces February Programming
L to R: Valentine’s Day Plated Dessert at Bazaar Meat by José Andrés; February Cocktails at CASBAR Lounge. (Photos Courtesy of SAHARA Las Vegas) SAHARA LAS VEGAS ANNOUNCES BIG GAME TAILGATE PARTIES, DISHES, GAMING PROMOTIONS, MORE IN FEBRUARY. SAHARA Las Vegas announces its roster of events and...
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: All In For Vegas ~ Room Rates Up To 30% Off, $20-$50 Resort or Dining Credit per stay. Stay now – 3/09/23
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, $20-$50 Resort or Dining Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off at Station Casinos. 2 Night Minimum Stay. $50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 03/09/23 by clicking here. Starts: 1/31/23 1:04 PM. Ends: 3/9/23...
$1 million jackpot scored by guest at Caesars Palace
A guest playing the Dragon Link slots at Caesars Palace won over a million dollar jackpot Monday morning.
World Market Center shows off 2023 furniture, decor trends
Las Vegas' World Market Center will be unveiling thousands of pieces of furniture and home decor this week at its winter bi-annual trade show. It's an opportunity to get a look at what's trending before it hits the sales floors.
$7.50 bet turns into $18k win for Las Vegas local
Rampart Casino officials in Summerlin said that a local won $18,000 off of a $7.50 bet during one January weekend.
vegas24seven.com
Celebrate love and tacos at El Dorado Cantina southwest all February long
SPECIAL POP-UP TAKEOVER FEBRUARY 1 – 28 El Dorado Cantina’s W. Sunset location transforms into a picturesque tunnel of love. WHO: Cupid has taken over and transformed El Dorado Cantina’s Southwest location into an Instagram-worthy space filled with twinkle lights and tons of décor complementing the restaurant’s signature rose walls, complete with a Kissing Booth, and more.
963kklz.com
Weird Las Vegas Street Names And Where They Came From
Las Vegas street names – where did they come from, and why?. Las Vegas is a place of extremes. We probably have the brightest artificial light in the known universe shining from the Luxor pyramid every night – to the extent that pilots can’t fly directly over it for fear of piercing a retina. We have the tallest building between Chicago and the west coast., with the Stratosphere Tower. We have more hotel rooms per capita than – well, probably anywhere. More shows, more casinos, more restaurants in a three mile stretch of road on the strip, than most cities have in a lifetime.
travelmag.com
7 of the Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but what happens at the Vegas steakhouse is usually a work of culinary art, particularly at these top seven restaurants. Hitting a steakhouse in Las Vegas is as much of the Sin City experience as casinos and neon lights. It is easy to feel akin to the Rat Pack when seated at a linen-dressed table, served by exemplary staff, and delivered one of the best cuts of beef available in the United States. There are hundreds of restaurants serving steaks in this show town, but only a few are must-visit destinations. Based on atmosphere, quality, and service, here are seven of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.
vegas24seven.com
Kassi Beach House Launches New Menu for 2023
Kassi Beach House, from renowned hospitality group, Wish You Were Here and restaurateur Nick Mathers, located inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has launched delicious new menu items. Created by Executive Chef Josh Stockton, the menu boasts inspired Italian favorites, reminiscent of coastal trattorias. New...
vegas24seven.com
Las Vegas Headliner Frankie Moreno To Perform Limited Residency At KAOS At Palms Casino Resort In Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS HEADLINER FRANKIE MORENO TO PERFORM LIMITED RESIDENCY AT KAOS AT PALMS CASINO RESORT LAS VEGAS. “Live and Electric” Set to Kick-Off March 23 with 8 Performances. Five-time Las Vegas Headliner of the Year, Frankie Moreno, brings his high-energy show, Live and Electric, to Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas with a series of monthly performances at KAOS beginning March 23, 2023. See full list of date below:
Fox5 KVVU
Rail Explorers announces closure of Boulder City attraction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After several years in Boulder City, the Rail Explorers attraction announced on Monday that it would be closing its Las Vegas division. Rail Explorers started offering tours in Boulder City in 2018, which allowed guests to take a ride around the city on pedal-powered rail bikes.
vegas24seven.com
MODERN ITALIAN RESTAURANT BASILICO AT EVORA IS COMING SOON!
BASILICO AT EVORA, A MASTERFULLY PLANNED COMMUNITY, ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE CHEF, FRANCESCO DI CAUDO, OPENING EARLY 2023. Basilico is the first modern Italian concept set to open in 2023 in the heart of Southwest Las Vegas, inside Evora, a masterfully planned community in the rapidly growing area of Spring Valley, Basilico exudes youthful sophistication.
USDA-Certified Juice Bar Opens First Nevada Location in Las Vegas
Since June 2016, the company has awarded over 200 franchises in 33 states
Eater
The 15 Most Anticipated Las Vegas Bar and Restaurant Openings of 2023
2023 is gearing up to be a promising year for restaurants in Las Vegas. The roster includes debuts from celebrities headed to the Strip, established local talent expanding into new spaces, a handful of New York exports, and the continuation of trends that started in 2022. In just the first...
businesspress.vegas
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
Don’t bet against snow in Las Vegas
Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000
The Motorcycle Was Found in a Wisconsin Barn in 1941. The 2023 Mecum Vintage Motorcycle Auction started with a question. Could this rare early H-D set the high-water mark for vintage cycle prices?
Las Vegas Strip sets record with $814 million gaming win; Nevada tops $1 billion for 22 months straight
Strip casinos set a new record in December and fueled Nevada to its 22nd-straight gaming win of more than a billion dollars.
Peppermill announces temporary closure starting Feb. 5
The Peppermill, a longtime favorite on the Strip, announced it will shut down temporarily starting at 11 p.m. Sunday
