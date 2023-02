ISP to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols. Pesotum – Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion/Macon County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.

