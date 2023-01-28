WWE's Royal Rumble 2023 event has officially arrived and a few major updates have taken place over the past few hours. The biggest news is that 28 of the 30 participants in the Men's Royal Rumble have been confirmed, and they do not include either Sami Zayn or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Zayn's Rumble status was specifically addressed during the kickoff show as The Bloodline was shown backstage with Reigns questioning why Zayn went against orders and still appeared on this week's SmackDown. Jey Uso offered up his explanation, prompting Reigns to order The Usos to stay backstage throughout the night.

2 DAYS AGO