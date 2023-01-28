Read full article on original website
Related
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
ewrestlingnews.com
Reason Why WWE Pulled Rey Mysterio From Royal Rumble
Rey Mysterio was introduced as the #17 entrant in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, but he never came out. Moments later, Dominik Mysterio made his entrance while wearing Rey’s mask. This implied that Dominik had attacked his father in the backstage area, preventing Rey from working the match, but...
ComicBook
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Wrestle Zone
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
sportszion.com
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Pat McAfee. It’s time to get on the Road To Wrestlemania and that means we should be in for a big night. There are two Royal Rumbles, but the real main event is probably Roman Reigns defending the World Title against Kevin Owens. The interesting piece there is not in the result, but in what Sami Zayn is going to do. That should make for a heck of a show so let’s get to it.
bodyslam.net
Released WWE Star In Town Ahead Of 2023 Royal Rumble
WWE released a lot of people over the past few years. Lana was released, because she had a huge contract, and the name of “budget cuts” was the reason given for cutting talent. You never know who might show up at the Royal Rumble, and Lana never inked a deal with another company since her departure.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Match Order, Updated Lineup, Sami Zayn's Men's Rumble Status
WWE's Royal Rumble 2023 event has officially arrived and a few major updates have taken place over the past few hours. The biggest news is that 28 of the 30 participants in the Men's Royal Rumble have been confirmed, and they do not include either Sami Zayn or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Zayn's Rumble status was specifically addressed during the kickoff show as The Bloodline was shown backstage with Reigns questioning why Zayn went against orders and still appeared on this week's SmackDown. Jey Uso offered up his explanation, prompting Reigns to order The Usos to stay backstage throughout the night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Teddy Long Says He Was Shocked By WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Theodore R. Long did plenty throughout his career, but he never expected it would pay off with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Long was inducted by Ron Simmons and John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield as part of the 2017 class during WrestleMania 33 weekend. While best known...
ewrestlingnews.com
SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw
Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
411mania.com
Bill Apter Wants to See The Rock & Seven Bucks Buy WWE
– Speaking on a recent edition of WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Bill Apter expressed that he wants to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson get involved with Endeavor-WME to buy WWE. Endeavor-WME also currently owns the UFC. Apter said on the matter (via WrestlingInc.com), “The heck with The Rock at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Piper Niven Says She Wants A Match With NXT’s Jacy Jayne
WWE RAW Superstar Piper Niven has her name back, and now wants a piece of Toxic Attraction’s Jacy Jayne. Niven was called up from NXT UK to RAW in 2021, where she was given the name Doudrop. At last weekend’s Royal Rumble event, Niven was once again called Piper...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Reveals Whether Bill Goldberg Had Serious Discussions With TNA In 2003
In 2002, Jeff Jarrett and his father together founded NWA: Total Nonstop Action (NWA-TNA), which is today’s version of Impact Wrestling. After departing the promotion in 2014, Jarrett founded another new promotion, Global Force Wrestling (GFW). Bill Goldberg signed a one-year contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in March 2003....
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Reveals What He Was Doing During WWE Royal Rumble
Leading up to last Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, there were rumors going around for months that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would make his return to WWE in a surprise confrontation with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Though fans have praised the actual finale of the show, others were likely questioning why "The Great One" hadn't shown up to kickoff the road to WrestleMania. In a recent Instagram post, The Rock revealed that he was working on other sorts of business when the Rumble was taking place on Saturday night.
ewrestlingnews.com
Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE have announced some matches and segments for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. The company announced that the upcoming Elimination Chamber match will be for Austin Theory’s United States title. Tonight, some qualifying matches will take place. Seth Rollins will face off against Chad Gable, and Johnny Gargano will take on Baron Corbin.
ewrestlingnews.com
Latest Update On The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match At Royal Rumble
Per a report by Fightful Select, the Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight is set to have altered lighting. The match will take place at tonight’s Royal Rumble. You can check out a excerpt from the report below:. “Mountain Dew Pitch Black was a...
ewrestlingnews.com
First Look At The WWE Royal Rumble Set Up
WWE presents its Royal Rumble event tonight from San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome. Competitors confirmed thus far – GUNTHER, Austin Theory, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, The Miz, Brock Lesnar.
Comments / 0