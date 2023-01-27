Read full article on original website
Duke Energy proposes two new programs to help customers use renewable energy
Duke Energy has asked North Carolina regulators to approve the expansion of a program that lets large customers contract for renewable energy. The Charlotte-based utility company also wants to offer renewable energy credits to customers who want to support the shift to clean energy to fight climate change. The proposed...
Lincoln County community concerned with planned development
A community meeting was held Tuesday night over a planned townhome development that neighbors oppose in east Lincoln County.
North Carolina Officials Applaud the Start of $35 Million Project by WinnDevelopment to Transform a Historic Mill into Affordable Apartments
WinnCompanies, an award-winning national developer and manager of affordable, mixed-income and market rate apartment communities, today broke ground on its first-ever. adaptive reuse project in North Carolina, starting construction on a $35 million project that will create 139 affordable apartments in a long-vacant, historic textile mill. Becky S. Smith, the...
Do You Receive FNS Benefits?
Important changes to the amount that you receive are coming in March. In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. This means that in March 2023, households will see a reduction in their FNS benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
Boone Town Council passes ordinance protecting LGBTQ+, natural hair
Boone Town Council unanimously passed an ordinance Wednesday protecting Boone’s residents from discrimination. The ordinance aims to protect citizens on the basis of:. Natural hair or hairstyles. Ethnicity. Sex and sexual orientation. Religious belief or lack thereof. Veteran status. Pregnancy and marital or familial status. The goal of the...
Eastridge Mall | Shopping mall in Gastonia, North Carolina
Eastridge Mall is a single level enclosed shopping mall in Casper, Wyoming. It is at the city's busiest intersection, east Second Street and southeast Wyoming Boulevard. It is one of three shopping malls in Wyoming. The mall is anchored by Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond.
WNC explores psychedelic mushrooms for mental health
To an outside observer, Eliza’s life appeared to be one of untrammeled privilege. She was raised in a wealthy suburb, attended private schools and traveled widely. By her 20s, she’d earned a degree from a top university and gotten prestigious jobs in politics. But those appearances hid a...
A Charlotte anti-toll lane voice has been sidelined. How much does that matter?
Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham is one of the most vocal critics of the Interstate 77 express toll lanes in north Mecklenburg County. Cotham’s car has a bumper sticker: “Stop I-77 Tolls. Widen I-77.”. Her opposition didn’t stop the toll lanes from being built, but her populism was...
Memorial fund created in honor of former Miss USA, North Carolina native Cheslie Kryst
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The family of a Charlotte native and former Miss USA who tragically took her own life one year ago is setting up a memorial fund in her honor. The Cheslie C. Kryst Memorial Fund for Mental Health launched Monday in commemoration of her death. The family, alongside the National […]
Hickory PD to promote longtime deputy chief to chief of police
HICKORY, N.C. — A longtime Hickory Police Department Deputy Chief is moving up and taking over as Chief of Police. In a release, the department announced that after 25 years of service, Major Reed Baer will take over as chief on Wednesday, following the retirement announcement of standing Police Chief Thurman Whisnant.
North Carolina Nazi: NC’s Pelley spread his fascist influence
Queen City News anchor Brien Blakely talks with North Carolina historians about the impact of one Asheville man as he worked to spread hate and fascism throughout the country.
Get the perfect front door from Pop's Discount Building Materials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The front door to your home plays a huge role in its curb appeal! Stand out from the rest and find something truly unique at Pop's Discount Building Materials. Sometimes they get a one-of-a-kind doors from Asian inspired or craftsman style. And with thousands in stock, you never know what you'll find!
Restaurant With History Of Overcoming Racism Will Open New Location In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new restaurant is opening in Charlotte this week and the history behind it is something to celebrate. The original owner of Harold’s Chicken was black. He overcame some tough odds to stay open. Today, there’s a new set of challenges as new owners try to keep that legacy thriving.
On Beatties Ford Road, Erika Troutman is helping others grow business dreams
In March 2020, Erika Troutman bought an aging building in northwest Charlotte –1202 Beatties Ford Road – with dreams of creating generational wealth. Nestled in the heart of Historic West End, the clapboard structure had once been owned by another wealth builder, Larry Melton, who founded L.D. Melton Financial Services. In its heyday, Melton’s company had more than $18 million in assets under management, according to a company website. Melton also was known for his prolific fundraising efforts on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities.
This Charlotte North Carolina Wing Spot Makes Nation’s Best Wings List
Wings are a staple when it comes to game day and tailgate food. Everyone loves them, and they are handheld and portable. With the “big game” coming up, we searched where to find the best wings in North Carolina and beyond. One Charlotte North Carolina wing spot made the best wings in every state list. And, according to stats, Americans eat more than 1.38 billion wings on the big day. Tastes vary from bone-in to boneless and sweet to savory and spicy. We turned to Mashed.com. And, they do point out good wings can come from chains. However, most of the time, it takes research to find those out-of-the-way spots with the best. Mashed looked at reviews, awards and local articles from each state to sort through and compile a list of the best in each state. From that research, they determined the best wing restaurant in North Carolina. And it happens to be in Charlotte.
Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23
Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - Whether you're looking for a delicious, homemade rib or a great brisket, North Carolina has various options for your barbeque craving. From Greenville's B's BBQ to the Shelburne-based Red Bridges BBQ Lodge, a North Carolina barbecue joint is sure to please.
With few answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, a local nonprofit will launch a letter-writing campaign
Three months after Shanquella Robinson died under suspicious circumstances while vacationing with acquaintances in Mexico, many questions remain. Last November, the authorities in Mexico issued an arrest warrant for an unnamed “aggressor” in Robinson’s death, but no arrest has been announced. To push for faster results, Million...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
Police respond to detonation in Forest City
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department said they along with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a scene on Saturday. Once on scene, officers said they heard a gunshot from the backyard of the house. Police found the suspect, who eventually dropped his...
