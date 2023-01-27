Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Old State Capitol to remained closed for next year
The Old State Capitol will be closed to the public for up to a year while work continues on a $17 million renovation effort. After the first phase, focusing on the “drum” that supports the Old Capitol dome, work is now underway on a $15 million second “preservation” phase that includes repairing the structure’s roof, replacing wood flooring, and updating restrooms, elevators, plumbing, and the fire alarm system. Asbestos abatement work will also be done.
KSDK
Illinois State Fair reveals 1st Grandstand act for 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With 191 days to go until the 2023 Illinois State Fair, the first of several Grandstand headlining acts was announced Tuesday. Maren Morris will take the Grandstand stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Gates open one hour before the show. The Grammy Award-winning country music...
Illinois State Police enforces law against gun shop selling banned weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have begun to enforce the state’s new semiautomatic weapons ban. According to The Center Square, ISP said it has taken action against a gun shop business for “openly advertising the sale of banned weapons.” ISP did not say in which county the enforcement action took place, or […]
wmay.com
Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban
Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
ourquadcities.com
QCA competitors recognized in Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant
The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its 112th annual convention at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield, Illinois Jan. 20-22, 2023. One of the highlights of the annual event is the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant that was Jan. 22. Paige Van Dyke of Lewisville, IL, 20, was...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Pesotum– Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Vermilion/Macon County during February. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up.
WAND TV
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
Lawsuit questioning constitutionality of assault weapon ban filed in Macon County
This article has been updated to add the lawsuit in McHenry County. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A eighth lawsuit has been filed against Illinois’s assault weapons ban. State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) filed the lawsuit in Macon County Thursday night. He joins Law-Abiding Citizens of Macon County and Perry Lewin and Decatur Jewelry & Antiques. […]
Springfield school plans to rebuilds band program in Fall 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sacred Heart-Griffin High School (SHG) announced they are bringing back its band program, beginning this coming fall after a few years of hiatus. Sarah Tapscott, SHG director of advancement, said the school is known for its fine arts departments, including musical productions, vocal performances, and recitals. She says adding band back […]
tourcounsel.com
White Oaks Mall | Shopping center in Springfield, Illinois
White Oaks Mall is a simple shopping complex, but with many options available if you want to go shopping. So, this place is perfect if you want to walk, clear your mind and enjoy a snack. Featured shopping stores: Macy's, Hot Topic, Victoria's Secret&PINK, H&M, Spencers, Torrid, Off the Wall,...
WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
wdbr.com
Victim ID Released
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has released the name of an 18-year-old man who was killed after being struck by a train near Camp Butler Road. He’s identified as Logan Pierceall (PEER-suhl?) of Springfield. The accident occured Tuesday morning. He was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he died Thursday evening.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Dispensary Aims for Soft Opening Next Week
The area’s first-ever cannabis dispensary is on track to open soon. CEO of Kush 21, Michale Beraki says his hope is that the new dispensary located on Veterans Drive in Jacksonville will be holding a soft opening the first week of February. Beraki and his business partner Kenny Pleasant...
wlds.com
Former Greenfield Coach, IHSA Official Grooming Case Continued Due to Evidence Discovery
A former Greenfield baseball coach and IHSA official appeared in Greene County Court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing. 24 year old Austin L. Bishop of Greenfield faces a charge of unlawful grooming, stemming from an arrest by Greenfield Police and Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies in September 2021. According to charging documents filed in the case by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office at the time, Bishop is alleged to have requested nude photographs and videos of a juvenile via text messages.
iheart.com
Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless
A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
newschannel20.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information on aggravated battery and mob action in SHG gym
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about an aggravated battery and mob action that occurred at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Gym located at 1601 W Washington. Police say it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. We're told the...
wmay.com
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Present the Hot Stove Social
The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes present the Hot Stove Social at Motorheads on Monday, January 30th from 6p-8p. Featuring Assistant General Manager and Director of Scouting for the St. Louis Cardinals, Randy Flores. AEW superstar, Jeff Jarrett, will be on hand, too! Get more information here.
