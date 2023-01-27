It has been more than six months since the United States Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, inviting states to criminalize health care. Since then, nearly half the states in this country have banned or tried to ban abortion. Similar attacks are targeting gender-affirming care in states across the country. We know that the people behind the attacks do not want to stop at just outlawing this care in their own states – they want to prevent people from traveling to other states for health care and punish the professionals in Illinois who provide this care.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO