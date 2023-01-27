ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Man arrested after shooting, killing 20-year-old stepson in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man shot and killed his 20-year-old stepson during an argument over the weekend in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police. Around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of Southwest 25th Street, which is just off Western Avenue. Authorities said in a news release that officers learned that an argument broke out between family members, and shots were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Family argument leads to deadly shooting

Police say an argument between family members led to a deadly shooting. Police say an argument between family members led to a deadly shooting. Fire crews battle apartment fire in freezing temps. Some residents are displaced after an apartment fire. Child injured after gunfight in Oklahoma City. A child was...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Deadly Shooting In SW Oklahoma City Investigated By Police

A man was found shot and killed in a home near Southwest 25 Street and South Western Ave., police said. Police were called to the scene just after midnight, according to OCPD. Police have only identified the suspect as a male, and said the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a suspect after a person was shot and killed in southwest Oklahoma City. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene near Western Avenue and 25th Street where a person was shot and killed. Officials said it started as an argument between two family members when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the other.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

NW OKC Apartment Complex Damaged In Fire

Two units of an apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City were damaged in a Monday morning fire. Firefighters were called to a complex around 9 a.m. near Northwest 31st Street and North May Avenue after passers-by reported seeing smoke and flames. Nobody was hurt in the blaze, but some residents...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City police respond to drive-by shooting at home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home. Around 7 a.m. Saturday, Oklahoma City police responded to a drive-by shooting at a home on Northeast 55th Street. Officials said there were no injuries but there were people home at the time. As of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One person shot in SW Oklahoma City apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One person was shot in the stomach in SW Oklahoma City around 4:20 this morning. OKCPD stated the shooting took place near Las Brisas Apartments at 2119 SW 39th St. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is currently no information on the identity of the […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCFD on scene of apartment fire in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in NW OKC. When firefighters arrived on the scene in the 3400 block of N May Ave., they reported heavy smoke and flames engulfing the exterior. OKCFD says firefighters began to search and evacuate...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
readfrontier.org

Video shows an Oklahoma man’s fatal struggle with jailers

Newly released video shows detention officers at the Pottawatomie County jail tackling and pinning down a man in the throes of a mental health crisis who later died. The Frontier sued jail officials in 2021 after they denied access to video and other records pertaining to the 2019 death of Ronald Gene Given after a struggle with Pottawatomie County detention officers.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Detention Center announces first inmate death of 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — A 26-year-old Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate has died, marking the jail's first death of 2023. Shortly after midnight Monday, authorities said in a news release that staff found inmate Isiah Mitchell attempting suicide in his jail. The news release states that a detention officer called for medical staff and started lifesaving measures.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

1 Dead After Caddo County Crash

One person is dead after a crash that happened Monday morning in Fort Cobb. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said one person had died, but has yet to confirm the cause of the crash. This is a developing story.
CADDO COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for serial porch pirate in NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a serial porch pirate. Police believe this same woman is believed to have hit a number of houses near NW Expressway and Penn in the 2200 block of NW 52nd St. If anyone...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

