Watch: Powerful Prayer to Save Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
I ran across this impassioned prayer for the salvation of Shreveport-Bossier City, LA on TikTok and couldn't help but think that in a world where the most ridiculous things go viral, this is something that actually should be shared a million times. Is living in Shreveport-Bossier really that bad?. Honestly,...
How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?
We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
Shreveport Residents Have Another Spot to Get Coffee
Shreveport residents now have another option for coffee. Starbucks on East Kings is now open for business. Folks are already discovering that this new spot is up and going. Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You will be...
Top 23 Things to Do in Shreveport-Bossier City, LA in 2023
No one knows Shreveport-Bossier City, LA better than the Convention and Tourist Bureau and these are their top 23 recommendations for locals to try out in 2023. Don't get me wrong. We know a lot about Shreveport-Bossier, but it's these guys' job to make sure that folks both from around the country and from right here in town are aware of all the great things we have to offer when there's time for a visit and we have to say, we like where their head is at!
A Shreveport Speakeasy Will Come Alive Again on Valentine’s Day
Did You Know That Shreveport Once Had a Speakeasy Called Blue Goose Grocery?. It's no secret that Shreveport-Bossier was a hot spot during the prohibition era and we love uncovering history. Do you ever wonder what those nights sounded like? Shreveport DJ Lomax found the actual recording of what the Shreveport speakeasy sounded like at the time. This was recorded by a man named John Lomax who went on to share these recordings with the Library of Congress, we don't know if there is any relation, but how cool would it be if they were related?
“She lifted me up and carried me to the first aid station where I could get my ankles wrapped.”
So, it was the year 2000, and walking down the breezeway of Sabine Middle School as a sixth grader was an everyday activity. On this particular day, a memory was born. One of my peers walks up next to me and starts to make these weird, wide, staggered, elongated steps. I blow it off and worry about the only thing that was concerning to me, which was the drums.
earnthenecklace.com
Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?
Troy Washington has become the favorite anchor of people in Shreveport in just one year at KTBS 3 News. The people of Ark-La-Tex opened their hearts to the Emmy Award-winning reporter not once but twice. Now, the anchor has decided to bid adieu to the station for an exciting opportunity. Troy Washington is leaving KTBS in February 2023. But now, 3 News viewers are wondering where she is going and what is her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Here’s what the anchor said about her exit from the station.
KTBS
Krewe of Centaur hosts Grand Bal XXXI
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur hosted their Grand Bal XXXI this Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The night was filled with live entertainment from Groove Factor and lots of fun from locals as they welcomed in the Krewe’s royal court, including King Danny Lowrey and Queen Tina Tomasek.
Former Bossier Middle Schooler Set To Play In Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII is going to feature multiple players with ties to Louisiana. It will be interesting though, because normally the Louisiana ties to big games like this run through Baton Rouge, with so many LSU Tigers in the NFL every year. But it looks like this year's Super Bowl may only have one LSU Tiger playing, and that's a big maybe.
White Lotus Star Shares Her Haunting Shreveport Ghost Story
If you have yet to watch "White Lotus" you are missing out. Without spoiling it for you I will say there is one character in the first season that you'll instantly fall in love with. Rachel will probably be one of your favorite characters. Rachel is played by Alexandra Daddario. Her character isn't hard to relate to, she's a newlywed who feels out of place, and for some reason, you just end up pulling for her character.
KTBS
WK Northwood Medical Plaza opens Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willis-Knighton Health System opens its latest suburban health clinic in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday with the addition of WK Northwood Medical Plaza at 5621 North Market just north of Interstate 49 in Shreveport. The medical plaza is the latest in a new healthcare model by Willis-Knighton...
Shreveport, LA’s Once In A Millennium Moon Mural Explained
23 years ago, on the dawn of a new millennium, a mural was unveiled in Shreveport, LA, celebrating not only where we've been as a community, but where we're going. The Once in a Millennium Moon mural in downtown Shreveport on two sides of the AT&T building has long been one of my favorite sights. It's on the corner of Cotton and Marshall Street and can be seen easily from I-20. In fact, several years ago I purchased a print of the mural at a fundraiser and I regret gifting it to a friend to this day. It's a gorgeous piece of art and an even more beautiful piece of Shreveport history.
fox8live.com
Chewbacchus rolls on its traditional route; huge turnout of parade-goers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thousands of people turned out in the Marigny and the French Quarter to pay tribute to a parade honoring that big furry animal from Star Wars. The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus is back to full strength. Drew Barry from Shreveport heads up a parade that celebrates...
WAFF
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to Dallas police officials. Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around...
KTBS
Webster, Claiborne schools, others closing or planning late starts Wednesday
MINDEN, La. -- Webster Parish schools will be closed Wednesday. Superintendent Johnny Rowland Jr. said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution following multiple discussions with the National Weather Service and Office of Homeland Security. The region is under a winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. "This...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments with insurance companies
A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally receiving what is owed to her after a long fight with three insurance companies that withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance payments. Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments …. A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally...
easttexasradio.com
Theft Warrant Issued By Atlanta, TX PD
Atlanta, Texas, Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers. Bobby Joel Caraway, Jr., is wanted on a warrant for felony theft. Investigators say Caraway owned Hopkins Memorials in Atlanta for several years. Residents had complained to police that they had paid for services that he never completed. Residents allegedly called Caraway about the progress on their headstones and engraving, but he didn’t return their calls.
KSLA
Ice threat increasing later today and tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Widespread freezing rain and sleet has developed along and north of I-30 and will continue into the afternoon with deteriorating travel conditions in this region. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, we will see some light showers and areas of drizzle and it will stay cold with highs struggling to climb out of the 30s.
KSLA
Multiple winter weather & flood alerts in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Monday! If you can call it that with this weather. The rainfall continues in the ArkLaTex with some folks seeing a winter mix or freezing rain. Highs today struggled and they will continue to struggle for much of this week. Tonight, showers continue with lows dropping to the 30s. We are seeing a prolonged rising event unfold in northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma.
Here Is What Will Take Over the Old Five Guys Bossier Location
September Was a Sad Month For Burger Lovers in Bossier. Five Guys Burger closed down unexpectedly and we all were super bummed. Since then the building has sat empty. The good news is that in March there will be new life in the building. Port City has had a few...
