SANTA ANA (CNS) - Four defendants involved in an ambush killing of a man stabbed to death near Trabuco Creek in San Juan Capistrano were sentenced Monday to life terms. Just as jury selection was expected to begin in his trial, Brion Cairo Hyde, 28, accepted a plea deal Monday. Hyde pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 38-year-old Alvario Rios. He also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for killing his former cellmate, 57-year-old Kirk Price, while Price was awaiting trial on a charge of killing 44-year-old Fahness Lutalo at a mixed martial arts facility in March 2016.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO