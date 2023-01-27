ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Circle K. Offering One Day Only Gas Discount

If your gas light is on and you can wait until tomorrow, select Circle K locations will be offering gas at $0.40 off per gallon as a part of their “Fuel Day” promotion. Go to circlek.com and using the store locator feature, drivers can find out which stores are participating in their areas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Marina Del Rey Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraud

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Marina del Rey man was sentenced Monday to 45 months in federal prison for stealing the identities of a married couple who died days earlier in a murder-suicide and stealing more than $137,000 from their bank accounts, credit cards, and retirement accounts. Kristopher Brent Cobb,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Four Defendants Accept Plea Bargains in Ambush Killing in SJC

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Four defendants involved in an ambush killing of a man stabbed to death near Trabuco Creek in San Juan Capistrano were sentenced Monday to life terms. Just as jury selection was expected to begin in his trial, Brion Cairo Hyde, 28, accepted a plea deal Monday. Hyde pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 38-year-old Alvario Rios. He also pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for killing his former cellmate, 57-year-old Kirk Price, while Price was awaiting trial on a charge of killing 44-year-old Fahness Lutalo at a mixed martial arts facility in March 2016.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy