FTX Wallets that Moved Significant Amounts of Crypto Exposed
According to recent reports, some Ethereum (ETH) and stETH transactions done between May and June 2022 using wallets connected to FTX resulted in a depeg and ultimately contributed to the failure of multiple cryptocurrency projects. The well-known platform Peck Shield, which specializes in blockchain investigations, audits, and security, found these.
Coinbase Wallet Offers More Secure Features for Web3
By enabling a new suite of safety features, Coinbase Wallet will make the web3 exploration experience safer and more secure for everyone who uses it. Coinbase announced that it would be focusing on the security of Web3 use cases and that the company would be offering new features within the wallet. They believe that blockchain technology will allow for the development of new forms of digital ownership, as well as new ways of interacting and transacting with others in the future.
Twitter to introduce payments across the platform. Will cryptocurrencies be integrated?
Microblogging site, Twitter is gearing up to push the social media platform into the payments space. Reportedly, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Twitter’s new chief has directed its developers to build its payment systems in such a manner that cryptocurrency payments may be added at a later stage. What does this mean for the crypto industry?
Bitcoin hashrate is highly centralized: only 2 mining pools control more than 50% of the total
Based on the data about mining pools and hashrates, a great deal of power is being controlled by a few mining pools. According to the latest data available from Mempool, Foundry USA and Antpool hold about 52% of the power. Where is Decentralization?. For several weeks now, Foundry USA has...
Bitcoin (BTC) Holds $23K Despite Crypto Market in Red
Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to hold on to $23K level despite a slight fall in the cryptocurrency market on Monday. After weeks of accumulation, major altcoins also slipped amid the ongoing market volatility. According to CoinMarketCap, following a minor bull run, Bitcoin (BTC) prices dropped 0.49% in the last 24...
Mina (MINA) Token Leads Market With 32% Surge.
The global cryptocurrency market battled to rise above $1.07 trillion early Monday, increasing by 1.42%, as the flagship crypto token, Bitcoin (BTC), maintained its position above $23,000, aiming for $24,000. However, Mina (MINA)—the token that powers the Mina Protocol—managed to lead the top gainers’ list, with a 30-percentage-point increase in 24 hours.
