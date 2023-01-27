Read full article on original website
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Seeking Income? 3 Utilities Stocks Worth Consideration
Income investors commonly target the Utilities sector, as companies in the realm generate reliable and predictable demand thanks to their services being a necessity. In addition, these stocks are generally considered defensive by nature, making them an attractive option for investors seeking an income stream during uncertainty. Further, the sector...
4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Investors Heavily Search Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Here is What You Need to Know
Bank of America (BAC) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this nation's second-largest bank have returned +7% over the past month versus...
Premier, Inc. (PINC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Premier, Inc. (PINC) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Tesla Shows Strength Compared To The S&P 500 Heading Into Another Big Earnings Week: What To Watch
Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly lower on Monday morning, in line with the S&P 500 which is down about 0.4% in early trading. Although, the EV maker has recently outpaced the broad market index, as Tesla shares are up 43% over the past month compared to the S&P 500 gaining 5.7%.
BlackRock Increases Position in Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.60MM shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 12.18MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares...
2 Chip Stocks to Buy Instead of NVIDIA In 2023
Regulatory actions and macroeconomic headwinds hampered the performance of the chip industry last year. However, technological advancements and lucrative government support could drive the industry’s long-term growth. Hence, quality chip...
Woodward (WWD) Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates
Woodward (WWD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.60 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.33%. A quarter ago,...
Voya Financial (VOYA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Wall Street expects a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when Voya Financial (VOYA) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Descartes Systems (DSGX) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Meta & Mastercard
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Interesting HCA Put And Call Options For September 15th
Investors in HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 227 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HCA options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) is a Solid Choice
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Analysts Estimate Atmos Energy (ATO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
The market expects Atmos Energy (ATO) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Criteo S.A (CRTO)
Fintel reports that DnB Asset Management AS has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.51MM shares of Criteo S.A (CRTO). This represents 9.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.64MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in...
Will Ameriprise (AMP) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates?
Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is...
4 Tech Stocks Seeing Upward Estimate Revisions Heading into Earnings
Earnings expectations for 2023 have been dropping lower with recent announcements, as most analysts have been expecting a slowdown if not a recession this year. And if the IMF is to be believed, there’s reason to think that inflation peaked last year and a recession may be avoidable in 2023 and also 2024, even if interest rates move above 5% and the unemployment rate also reaches thereabouts.
