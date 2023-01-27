Verona Wrestlers: Three Top 4 Finishes in Essex County Tournament

MONTGOMERY, NJ - The Bernards boys and girls swim teams competed on Saturday January 28th 2023 at Montgomery High School in the Somerset County Championship meet.
The boy's team placed 7th and the girl's team placed 8th. Scoring for the boys was Thomas Ambelang ( 5th in the 100Y free and 7th in the 50Y free). Also scoring points were the 200Y free relay team of Ambelang, Matt Giunta, Val Alstrom and Nick Snyder which placed 5th, the 400Y free relay team of Snyder, Ambelang, Giunta and Alstrom placed 7th and the 200Y Medley team of Tanner Pagel, Dheirya Tyagi, Ilay Ben-Shimon and Giunta placed 8th.
Scoring for the girls was Sami Bender (5th in the 200Y free and 6th in the 100Y free), Ella Ecko (5th in the 100Y free and 9th in the 100Y back), Grace Korey (11th in the 500Y free and 100Y breaststroke) and Meghan Robinson (2nd in the 100Y breaststroke and 6th in the 200Y Individual Medley). Also scoring points were the 200Y medley relay team of Ashley Hartnett, Robinson, Ecko and Annabella DeRosa placed 8th, the 400Y free relay team of Bender, Korey, Robinson and Ecko also placed 8th and the 200Y free relay team of Bender, Shannon Meeks, Hartnett and Korey placed 9th.
