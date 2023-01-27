ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Verona Wrestlers: Three Top 4 Finishes in Essex County Tournament

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Three members of the Verona wrestling team placed in the top four in their respective weight classes at the Essex County Tournament on Thursday.

John Stockelberg was the Essex County runner-up in the 285-pound weight class.

Jake Ferry took third place in the 150-pound division.

Jesse Wagner came in fourth place at 120 pounds.

West Orange High School Junior Wins First Place at Essex County Wrestling Tournament (190 LBS)

WEST ORANGE, NJ - West Orange High School junior Arthur Rosu took first place in the 190 lb. Division at the 47th Essex County Wrestling Championship on Jan. 26, held at Codey Arena. In addition to Rosu, the team took fifth place overall and three other wrestlers placed: Jaden Mendez – Second place (157 pounds) Justin Barr – Third place (144 pounds) Nick Adams – Third place (113 pounds). The team is currently in sixth place overall in the American Division.  
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Track and Field: Gov. Livingston Sprinter Jared Lee Places Second in 55 M in County Final

TOMS RIVER, NJ - The Governor Livingston Highlanders competed at the Indoor Track and Field Union County Championship on Sunday, January 29th at the Bennett Center in Toms River. Senior Jared Lee placed second in the county with a time of 6.71 seconds, a personal best, in the 55m dash finals. He missed the gold by 0.001 seconds in an incredible photo finish.  Lee placed 9th in the county in the 400m with senior teammate Joe Frank in 10th.  Samantha Richter, junior, placed fifth in the county in the 1600m, scoring two team points. Richter also placed ninth in the 800m. Her teammate Landry Lorne, senior, was seventh in the pole vault with junior Abby Ha in tenth. Mia Maselli, junior, was ninth in the county in the 200m.  Next up for the Highlanders is the NJSIAA State Sectional Championship on Saturday, February 4th at the Bennett Center. 
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Bernards Swim Teams Compete at Somerset County Championships

MONTGOMERY, NJ - The Bernards boys and girls swim teams competed on Saturday January 28th 2023 at Montgomery High School in the Somerset County Championship meet. The boy's team placed 7th and the girl's team placed 8th.  Scoring for the boys was Thomas Ambelang ( 5th in the 100Y free and 7th in the 50Y free). Also scoring points were the 200Y free relay team of Ambelang, Matt Giunta, Val Alstrom and Nick Snyder which placed 5th, the 400Y free relay team of Snyder, Ambelang, Giunta and Alstrom placed 7th and the 200Y Medley team of Tanner Pagel, Dheirya Tyagi, Ilay Ben-Shimon and Giunta placed 8th.  Scoring for the girls was Sami Bender (5th in the 200Y free and 6th in the 100Y free), Ella Ecko (5th in the 100Y free and 9th in the 100Y back), Grace Korey (11th in the 500Y free and 100Y breaststroke) and Meghan Robinson (2nd in the 100Y breaststroke and 6th in the 200Y Individual Medley).  Also scoring points were the 200Y medley relay team of Ashley Hartnett, Robinson, Ecko and Annabella DeRosa placed 8th, the 400Y free relay team of Bender, Korey, Robinson and Ecko also placed 8th and the 200Y free relay team of Bender, Shannon Meeks, Hartnett and Korey placed 9th.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ice Hockey: Verona-Glen Ridge Defeats Glen Rock, 4-1

GLEN ROCK, NJ -- The Verona-Glen Ridge ice hockey team came away with a 4-1 victory over Glen Rock on Sunday. Rowan Brennan scored two goals for VGR and assisted on another goal. Brennan has 21 goals this season and 106 for his career. Will Benson finished with one goal and two assists, and Jack Budinick also scored a goal. Winning goalie Eli Gottlieb made 28 saves.  
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Academy Wrestling Team Takes On Union At Home This Thursday

RAHWAY, NJ — TAPinto Rahway first wrote about wrestling in Rahway beyond the walls of the high school back in October when we covered the wrestling club at Grover Cleveland Elementary School, in its second year of operation, under the direction of Aaron Landy, who teaches physical and health education there. More recently, we wrote about the wrestling recreation program in town. But there is also a wrestling team at the 7th and 8th Grade Academy, and it's about time we got around to giving it some attention too. Landy is the coach of the team. He just informed us of an exciting match...
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Raiders To Host Female Wrestling Jamboree

Girls’ Wrestling is the fastest growing sport in New Jersey and in the country. Nutley High School is ahead of the curve. Mariah Koster, a NHS senior, and the first female wrestler in Nutley history, placed 4 th in the Girls’ State tournament in 2022. This season, the Raiders’ Wrestling Team has six female wrestlers, who have been competing all year. On Monday January 30, Nutley will play host to its first Female Wrestling Jamboree. Teams from throughout North Jersey will travel to Nutley to compete. Mike DiPiano, Head Wrestling Coach for the Raiders, is excited about the opportunity to host the event. “Our girls have been working...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

South Plainfield Wrestling Crowns Two GMCT Champs

PISCATAWAY, NJ - The South Plainfield High School wrestling team had two individual first-place finishes and two more second-place finishes at the Greater Middlesex Conference Championships this past Friday and Saturday at Piscataway High School. South Plainfield tallied 159.5 points and ended up in fourth place overall when the dust settled as a team. J.J. Giordano at 144 pounds and Andrew Loniewski at 132 pounds each won gold at their respective weights. “JJ and Andy had great tournaments,” SPHS coach Steve Johnston said. “I think it was important for both of them to go out and compete well. We had game plans...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Wrestling Competes in Second Day of MCT

JEFFERSON, NJ - On the second day of the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive, Jack Myers made the final at 132 pounds before losing by sudden victory. In the semifinals, 190-pounder Freddie Saxon was pinned in 19 seconds. In the quarterfinals, JuanDavid Argueta lost by a 1-0 decision at 150, Oliver Aung lost by technical fall at 157, Henry Saxon fell by fall in 2:26 at 165 and Robert Murphy fell by a 14-13 decision at 215.    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Crew Competes in Ironmen Erg Classic

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - The Ridgewood Crew team impressed when they competed in the 10th Annual Ironmen Erg Classic on January 21. The popular winter regatta is hosted by Don Bosco Prep High School in Ramsey and the Maroons had the second-highest number of entries among 22 clubs in attendance. Head Coach Boris L. Roque Alvarez expressed his satisfaction with the results. “Our goal was to have all rowers competing in this first regatta of the year. We were also aiming to have as many 'Personal Bests' as we could...and our rowers delivered.” The team delivered, with several student-athlete winning medals. Arav Mundhe...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Parsippany Hills Boys Basketball Falls to Madison

MADISON, NJ - The Madison boys basketball (11-5) defeated Parsippany Hills, 74-49, Wednesday night. Jackson Maloney hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Evan Colao, Sean Mariani and Jack Eckhard all finished in double figures. It was Madison’s sixth win in a row. Andrew Herre scored 10 points for Parsippany Hills. The Dodgers will travel to face Chatham on Tuesday January 31.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Wrestlers Compete in Morris County Tournament

JEFFERSON, NJ - In the first day of the Morris County Tournament at Mount Olive, 138-pounder AnthonyvCollins won in the second round by a 7-1 decision, Jason Candelario won by fall in 2:40 at 144 and Skyler Pastro won a 3-1 decision at 215. The Morris County Wrestling Tournament will continue on Saturday.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

After Two Hurricanes, Cranford First Aid Squad to be Hit with a 'LoveStorm'

CRANFORD, NJ - Its headquarters was flooded by both Hurricane Irene in 2011 and Hurricane Ida in 2021, but now the Cranford First Aid Squad is about to be hit with a "lovestorm" thanks to a local knitting group known as the Yarnstormers. In 2020, Teresa Murray "yarn-bombed" her front porch with her artistic creations to spread some love through art at the height of the pandemic. The positive response spurred Murray to call in her friends and former knitting students to join the effort and the group grew from there.  Knitted art installations seemed to pop-up overnight in locations around town as...
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Wrestling Beats Rutherford and Becton on Saturday

NEWTON, NJ – Newton wrestling defeated both opponents at their quad on Saturday, moving past Rutherford 36-31 and Becton 64-14. Newton’s wins against Rutherford: 106 lbs Ryan Bollette with a pin at 3:55 132 lbs Mason Bucci in a 9-7 decision 138 lbs Tyler Morodan with a pin at 5:52 144 lbs Debarius Posey with a pin at 1:11 157 lbs Thaylor Sibblies in a forfeit 190 lbs Daniel Barry with a pin at 1:47 215 lbs Brody Guerra in a 7-2 decision Brave’s wins against the Wildcats: 106 lbs Ryan Bollette with a pin at 0:42 120 lbs Keegan Murtagh with a pin at 2:48 126 lbs James Marotta with a...
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Governor Livingston Wrestling Seniors Say Goodbye In Their Last Home Match Against Elizabeth

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ - Governor Livingston High School Wrestling wrapped up its last home match in bittersweet fashion by beating Elizabeth 68-12 while honoring the 11 seniors on the team in the annual Senior Night.  To begin the night each senior was walked onto the mats by their parents and received a plaque by head coach Richard Ortega. The gym was decorated in confetti, balloons, and posters celebrating the seniors. Friends, family, and peers filled the stands to cheer on the wrestlers as they made their final appearance on the mat at the high school. Seniors celebrated: Allan Batista, Joe Bartolo, Braden...
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
TAPinto.net

This Week in Wayne High School Basketball - Jan 23-27

The Wayne Hills Girls basketball team is no longer undefeated, but they are putting the losing game behind them and working harder than before.  On Jan 19 the Hills girls played against Northern highlands and took a loss, 39-54. The girls put up a strong fight and battled until the end but were unable to turn the game around. Junior Siena Shuster led her team with 14 points and 17 rebounds. Senior Shannon Tighe followed her lead with 13 points and 10 rebounds.  This week, the Patriot girls played Bergen Tech, West Milford and Jefferson. Monday's game against Bergen Tech was close, but the...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Woodbridge Defeats New Brunswick, 65-51

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ — Barron’s junior Micah Eason scored 22 points to lead Woodbridge to a 65-51 boys basketball victory over New Brunswick High School’s Zebras on Saturday. Bryan Anderson scored 11 points and Derek Anderson finished with 10 points for the Barrons (10-8), who outscored New Brunswick, 22-6, in the second quarter to open a 34-20 halftime lead. Eason was 10-for-12 at the foul line. Victor Adeyeri and Christopher Moronta finished with 20 points apiece for the Zebras (2-17). Three players did all the scoring for New Brunswick. Omari Williams had 11 points in the loss.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Wrestlers Make it to Second Day of MCT

JEFFERSON, NJ – The Madison High School wrestling team continued action in the Morris County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Mount Olive. In the second and final day of the tournament, the Dodgers had three wrestlers compete in the quarterfinals and beyond. At 138 pounds, Madison’s Anthony Collins fell to Delbarton’s Tyler Vazquez by technical fall. At 215, The Dodgers’ Skyler Pastro lost to Mount Olive’s Anthony Moscatello by fall in 41 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the 144-pound weight class, Jason Candelario won a 10-8 decision over his Mount Olive opponent in the quarterfinals. He lost by fall in 2:41 to Brandon John Dean of West Morris in the semifinals.
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: South River Slides by Scotch Plains-Fanwood, 56-51

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ -- Scotch Plains-Fanwood (10-6) dropped a Saturday afternoon game at home to South River (18-1), 56-51, as the Rams were able to fight their way to the finish in the back-and-forth affair. Jaiden MacDonald led the Raiders with 16 points, as Khadar Jackson (10 points) and Matt Nervi (9 points) rounded out Scotch Plains-Fanwood's top scorers. Despite the loss, on Tuesday, the Raiders clinched the UCC-Mountain Division title with a 9-3 conference record. The Rams had three players in double-figure on the scoring sheet, as Roman Santos (19 points), Lazaro Rodriguez (12 points), and Alex Grospe (12 points) guided South River offensively in the affair. Scotch Plains-Fanwood will play New Providence at home while South River will face Iselin Kennedy on Wednesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Rallies to Beat J.P. Stevens, 53-47

EDISON, NJ -- After trailing by as many as 10 points in the second half, the East Brunswick boys basketball team scored the last 11 points of the game to rally for a 53-47 road victory over J.P. Stevens Saturday afternoon. The Bears showed they could take a punch, and that they could also take a lot of charges. The scorching shooting of freshman guard Matt Mikulka was the offensive highlight for East Brunswick. He scored a team-high 21 points, including 11 points in the fourth quarter, but the boost provided by senior Jake Sliwinski off the bench, and the glue and...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

