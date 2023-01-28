ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT SNAP-eligible households received additional emergency food benefits

Connecticut Department of Social Service reports the following:. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced that it delivered over $35.4 million in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to over 219,680 Connecticut households, January 18, 2023. DSS is also announcing that, pursuant to the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, next month will be the last distribution of Emergency SNAP benefits to CT SNAP recipients.
Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers

Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
New funding to help college students financially in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of higher education is always increasing. But now, Connecticut officials are making an effort to keep costs affordable for families across the state. New funding from Congress is expected to increase aid for students that receive Pell Grants, as these students often experience greater financial burdens. Federal Pell Grants […]
This Week in Connecticut: Two educators with ties to CT are finalists for National Teacher of the Year

(WTNH) – Now to our positive vibes from Nutmeg Nation. Two educators with ties to Connecticut are among the top five finalists for National Teacher of the Year!. The first is Carolyn Kielman, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School. She’s taught in Connecticut since 2002 and was recently chosen as our state’s own Teacher of the Year for 2023.
Affordable Housing Builds As A Mayoral Campaign Issue

Larry Merly, city attorney under former Mayor Tom Bucci in the 1980s, was the barracuda of the administration. He ferociously took on protective nimbys in the cause of opportunity and equality that safeguarded suburban and rural areas to the detriment of cities left behind. A classic Merlyism paraphrased: Large-acre discriminatory...
Connecticut’s largest prison suffered COVID lockdown, staffing issues

Connecticut’s largest prison, MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution, was placed on a multi-week lockdown this winter due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Department of Corrections, more than 650 employees and 700 inmates have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 1. As of January 27, 300 employees and inmates are currently recovering from COVID.
Governor Proposes Increase in CT's Earned Income Tax Credit

Gov. Ned Lamont today is proposing increasing Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit. The governor said Monday that his budget proposal will include increasing the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit from 30.5% to 40%. The governor said it will provide an additional $44.6 million in state tax credits to...
2 Connecticut women hosting free NARCAN training in hopes of saving lives

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The opioid epidemic is a crisis across the country, including in Connecticut. The state’s Department of Health says there were more than 1,200 confirmed overdose deaths last year, with 93% involving opioids. Now, two women in Hartford are making a grassroots effort to save lives. Community activist Kamora Herrington and licensed […]
Transform Connecticut: ‘A Thoughtful, Strategic Plan’

Why did almost half the members of the General Assembly pledge support for CBIA’s Transform Connecticut policy solutions?. House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford) said he looked at the 12-point policy recommendations and “saw a really thoughtful, strategic plan.”. Speaking at CBIA’s Jan. 19 Economic Summit +...
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
