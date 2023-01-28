Read full article on original website
iheart.com
CT SNAP-eligible households received additional emergency food benefits
Connecticut Department of Social Service reports the following:. The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced that it delivered over $35.4 million in Emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to over 219,680 Connecticut households, January 18, 2023. DSS is also announcing that, pursuant to the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, next month will be the last distribution of Emergency SNAP benefits to CT SNAP recipients.
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers
Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
Lamont announces proposal to help low-income workers with tax relief
CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont announced a legislative proposal Monday to increase a tax credit aimed at providing relief for low-income workers. The plan is to increase Connecticut's Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from the current rate of 30.5% to 40%. Lamont said increasing the rate would provide...
New funding to help college students financially in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of higher education is always increasing. But now, Connecticut officials are making an effort to keep costs affordable for families across the state. New funding from Congress is expected to increase aid for students that receive Pell Grants, as these students often experience greater financial burdens. Federal Pell Grants […]
Lamont proposes increasing Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit
Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) announced his budget proposal would include increasing Connecticut's Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from 30.5% of the federal credit to 40%.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Commissioner of Revenue Services discusses tax season
(WTNH) – It is the end of January and that means it’s tax season. The income tax in Connecticut ranges from 3% to just under 7% depending on how much you earn and your filing status. The Commissioner of Revenue Services, Mark Boughton, is in charge of collecting...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Two educators with ties to CT are finalists for National Teacher of the Year
(WTNH) – Now to our positive vibes from Nutmeg Nation. Two educators with ties to Connecticut are among the top five finalists for National Teacher of the Year!. The first is Carolyn Kielman, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School. She’s taught in Connecticut since 2002 and was recently chosen as our state’s own Teacher of the Year for 2023.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Affordable Housing Builds As A Mayoral Campaign Issue
Larry Merly, city attorney under former Mayor Tom Bucci in the 1980s, was the barracuda of the administration. He ferociously took on protective nimbys in the cause of opportunity and equality that safeguarded suburban and rural areas to the detriment of cities left behind. A classic Merlyism paraphrased: Large-acre discriminatory...
wshu.org
Connecticut’s largest prison suffered COVID lockdown, staffing issues
Connecticut’s largest prison, MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution, was placed on a multi-week lockdown this winter due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Department of Corrections, more than 650 employees and 700 inmates have tested positive for COVID since Dec. 1. As of January 27, 300 employees and inmates are currently recovering from COVID.
NBC Connecticut
Governor Proposes Increase in CT's Earned Income Tax Credit
Gov. Ned Lamont today is proposing increasing Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit. The governor said Monday that his budget proposal will include increasing the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit from 30.5% to 40%. The governor said it will provide an additional $44.6 million in state tax credits to...
2 Connecticut women hosting free NARCAN training in hopes of saving lives
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The opioid epidemic is a crisis across the country, including in Connecticut. The state’s Department of Health says there were more than 1,200 confirmed overdose deaths last year, with 93% involving opioids. Now, two women in Hartford are making a grassroots effort to save lives. Community activist Kamora Herrington and licensed […]
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
MAP: Connecticut’s 2021 affordable housing units, by town
Explore the percentage of housing units in each CT municipality that were considered affordable in 2011, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
This Week in Connecticut History: Massive industrial arson changed Shelton
(WTNH) – This week in Connecticut history, a mammoth fire changed a Connecticut city. March 1, 1975, overnight in Shelton, explosions and raging fire at the BF Goodrich Sponge Rubber Factory blew out windows and shook the neighborhood. The fire raged until the next day. No one was killed, but the fire was no accident. […]
Lamont unveils $45M tax cut for CT’s working poor
The expanded earned income tax credit would save families about $211 per year on average and make CT's EITC rate among the highest.
LIHEAP can help CT families cover energy costs. How is it funded and who qualifies?
LIHEAP helps low-income families pay for winter heating and other energy costs. Here's an overview of the program and its eligibility requirements.
cbia.com
Transform Connecticut: ‘A Thoughtful, Strategic Plan’
Why did almost half the members of the General Assembly pledge support for CBIA’s Transform Connecticut policy solutions?. House Majority Leader Jason Rojas (D-East Hartford) said he looked at the 12-point policy recommendations and “saw a really thoughtful, strategic plan.”. Speaking at CBIA’s Jan. 19 Economic Summit +...
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
'Help them understand the reason behind why': 2 CT teachers fight hate with Holocaust education
HARTFORD, Conn. — Jan. 27 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It’s been almost 80 years since the Holocaust came to an end. On that day in 1945, prisoners became survivors. Since then, the tragic events of that genocide have been taught in schools, many saying education is the...
NBC Connecticut
Face the Facts: What Rising Costs to Build the State Pier Mean for Taxpayers
It's been billed the future hub for wind power infrastructure. So far, though, the only thing that continues to get billed over and over in recent years is the Connecticut taxpayer. This week, we learned crews building the new and improved state pier will likely come back to taxpayers for...
