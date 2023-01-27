ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Comments / 0

Related
columbuscountynews.com

SCC Winter Wonderland Saturday

The Southeastern Community College Student Ambassadors organization will be hosting the SCC Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. This event is open to the public for children and their families. The Winter Lap will get everyone up and moving. Participants can bike, roller blade,...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Lake Celebrates Feb. 1 EMS Launch

Happy faces from both town and county representatives surrounded tables at the Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The town held an old fashion hamburger and hotdog cookout to bring folks together to celebrate the start of their EMS Department beginning tomorrow, Feb. 1. The town received their state certification on Jan. 26.
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

June Dian (Nobles) Farmer

Aug. 6, 1941 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 81) June Dian Nobles Farmer, 81 formerly of Columbus County, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. The family will receive friends after the service.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Georgiana Richardson

April 26, 1972 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 50) Georgiana Richardson, 50, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Whiteville. Georgiana was born April 26, 1972, in Columbus County. She graduated from Whiteville High School in...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

BEMC Grant Deadline Feb. 15

The deadline is quickly approaching for local organizations to apply for grants up to $2,500 from Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) through the Community Grants program. Organizations looking to support our communities must submit their application by Feb. 15. Interested parties can find the application on the BEMC website at www.bemc.org/community-grants.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Ray Charles Campbell

August 11, 1954 – Jan. 30, 2023 (age 68) Ray Charles Campbell, 68, of 411 Wilson Street in Chadbourn, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. Arrangements will be announced soon.
CHADBOURN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

East Columbus to Host Training Exercise Tomorrow

There will be a large law enforcement presence on the East Columbus Junior-Senior High campus tomorrow, but it won’t be for an emergency. Instead, agencies will be making plans on what do in case an emergency does happen on a county school campus. The school announced on its Facebook...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Karen Denise (Stanley) Ward

April 2, 1971 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 51) Karen Denise Stanley Ward, 51 of Clarendon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, while in the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville, NC. Karen was born on April 2, 1971. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy...
CLARENDON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Christopher Shane Faulk

July 10, 1980 – Jan. 28, 2023 (age 42) Christopher Shane Faulk, 42, of Clarendon, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. Christopher was born on July 10, 1980. He was preceded in death by his father Johnny Wade Faulk. A funeral service will...
CLARENDON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

ENT Doctor Convicted of Fraud

After a three-week federal jury trial and five hours of jury deliberation, Anita Louise Jackson, 59, was found guilty on charges of adulterating medical devices for use on patients with intent to defraud and mislead, fabricating medical and healthcare records, paying illegal renumerations, mail fraud, and conspiracy. Jackson was convicted...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy