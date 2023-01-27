Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
June Dian (Nobles) Farmer
Aug. 6, 1941 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 81) June Dian Nobles Farmer, 81 formerly of Columbus County, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro. The family will receive friends after the service.
Betty Jean (Dawsey) Britt
April 1, 1940 – Jan. 28, 2023 (age 82) Betty Jean Dawsey Britt, 82, of Chadbourn, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw. Betty was born on April 1, 1940, in Conway, S.C., the daughter of the late Eleck Wilson...
Karen Denise (Stanley) Ward
April 2, 1971 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 51) Karen Denise Stanley Ward, 51 of Clarendon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, while in the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville, NC. Karen was born on April 2, 1971. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy...
Georgiana Richardson
April 26, 1972 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 50) Georgiana Richardson, 50, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Whiteville. Georgiana was born April 26, 1972, in Columbus County. She graduated from Whiteville High School in...
Christopher Shane Faulk
July 10, 1980 – Jan. 28, 2023 (age 42) Christopher Shane Faulk, 42, of Clarendon, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System. Christopher was born on July 10, 1980. He was preceded in death by his father Johnny Wade Faulk. A funeral service will...
Lake Celebrates Feb. 1 EMS Launch
Happy faces from both town and county representatives surrounded tables at the Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Department on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The town held an old fashion hamburger and hotdog cookout to bring folks together to celebrate the start of their EMS Department beginning tomorrow, Feb. 1. The town received their state certification on Jan. 26.
SCC Winter Wonderland Saturday
The Southeastern Community College Student Ambassadors organization will be hosting the SCC Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. This event is open to the public for children and their families. The Winter Lap will get everyone up and moving. Participants can bike, roller blade,...
Orbinna (Lennon) Evans
April 21, 1946 – Jan. 27, 2023 (age 76) Orbinna Lennon Evans, 76 of Evergreen, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Genesis Healthcare in Pembroke. Arrangements will be announced soon.
BEMC Grant Deadline Feb. 15
The deadline is quickly approaching for local organizations to apply for grants up to $2,500 from Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation (BEMC) through the Community Grants program. Organizations looking to support our communities must submit their application by Feb. 15. Interested parties can find the application on the BEMC website at www.bemc.org/community-grants.
East Columbus to Host Training Exercise Tomorrow
There will be a large law enforcement presence on the East Columbus Junior-Senior High campus tomorrow, but it won’t be for an emergency. Instead, agencies will be making plans on what do in case an emergency does happen on a county school campus. The school announced on its Facebook...
ENT Doctor Convicted of Fraud
After a three-week federal jury trial and five hours of jury deliberation, Anita Louise Jackson, 59, was found guilty on charges of adulterating medical devices for use on patients with intent to defraud and mislead, fabricating medical and healthcare records, paying illegal renumerations, mail fraud, and conspiracy. Jackson was convicted...
