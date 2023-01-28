Read full article on original website
North Coast Journal
Joan Katri: 1939-2023
Joan Katri was born in 1939 in Eureka to Bernard and Mary Katri. She grew up in Ferndale, graduating in 1957 from Ferndale high school. Joan attended and graduated from California School of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, California. She then worked in commercial art in San Francisco for several years after which she lived on the East Coast for a number of years.
kymkemp.com
A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay
Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Shawn Kristopher Schlegel, 1975-2023
Shawn was released from his pain after a long fight with Cholangiocarcinoma (liver cancer) on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. Shawn passed surrounded by the love and support of family and friends with special words from his beloved daughter Sierra, who meant the world to him. Shawn was born in...
NBC Bay Area
M3.2 Earthquake Shakes Just South of Eureka: USGS
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck early Friday morning in Northern California, near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The USGS downgraded the quake's magnitude from its preliminary report of 3.7. The quake hit at 2:28 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles south of Eureka and 2 miles...
krcrtv.com
Giuntoli Lane off-ramp in Arcata closed this weekend
ARCATA, Calif. — Those driving northbound on Highway 101 to Valley West in Arcata will face the closure of the Giuntoli Lane off-ramp this weekend. According to Caltrans District 1, the off-ramp will be closed between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Caltrans is advising...
NBC Bay Area
3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast
A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.2-magnitude earthquake shook the Humboldt County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 11-mile deep quake hit about 2 miles from Fortuna at 2:28 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, according to the USGS. More than 250 people from as far away as Eureka and Redcrest reported feeling...
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:06 a.m.] Fight in Arcata, Two Reportedly Stabbed
An officer requested two ambulances for two separate victims near the 1000 block of G Street in Arcata a few minutes before midnight after a fight was reported. According to the first reports from the scene, at least one person has a head injury. And first reports indicate that both were stabbed.
kymkemp.com
Two Juveniles Injured During Last Night’s Stabbings in Arcata
Just before midnight on Saturday, two juveniles were stabbed on G Street in Arcata. According to Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, one was stabbed in the facial area. Both juveniles were stable and taken to the hospital, Hoffman said. Their parents were notified. Hoffman said that the...
kymkemp.com
Girl Reports Suspicious Circumstances in McKinleyville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that...
kymkemp.com
Extrication Needed After a Vehicle Crashed Into a Building on Harris in Eureka
At about 11: 15 p.m., a Mini Cooper crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Harris near W Street in Eureka. One person, the driver, is unconscious and the passenger reports they are struggling to breath. Emergency personnel reported that a power line is down and extrication was...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THANKS, WINTER STORMS! Due to the Devastation Wrought Upon Humboldt County During the Recent Rains, You Now Have Until May 15 to File Your Taxes
Somehow this only just now rose to our attention. Maybe it hasn’t risen to yours yet. In any case, know that you, Humboldt County taxpayer, officially have an extra month to file your taxes this year. This is due to the recent winter storms that nearly flattened every standing...
kymkemp.com
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon
A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled for January 27 through February 2
U.S. 101 (14.8/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area. One-way traffic control will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Motorists should anticipate up to 25-minute delays. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 101 (35.8/36.5) – Tree work near Dr. Fine Bridge will continue. One-way traffic...
North Coast Journal
Quakes Damage Hits $32M, Disaster Loan Center Moves to Rio Dell, Contractors Wanted for State Earthquake Retrofitting Program
To state the obvious, living in Humboldt County means living in earthquake country. That’s the reason why local homeowners, especially those with a house built before 1940, may be eligible to apply for a state program called Earthquake Brace + Bolt, which aims to help offset the cost of retrofitting homes vulnerable to falling off their foundations by providing $3,000 grants.
kymkemp.com
Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passes anti-hate resolution, condemns recent acts
EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed an anti-hate event resolution in an effort to condemn recent acts of hate in the community. "Be it further resolved that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Humboldt hereby openly stands united against hate joining communities around the state and nationwide to combat divisiveness and acts of intolerance while enhancing and strengthening communities of Humboldt County," part of the resolution reads.
kymkemp.com
Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police
Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
kymkemp.com
U.S. SBA’s Disaster Loan Outreach Center Extended for Humboldt County Residents
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County residents impacted by the recent earthquakes now have more time to receive assistance in filing for disaster loans. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Loan Outreach Center will be relocating to Rio Dell, extending its...
