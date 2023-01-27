Read full article on original website
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Sergio Garcia?
What was Sergio’s signing fee to join LIV Golf and how much did he make in winnings in 2022?
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
Justin Thomas Among Pros Backing Sam Ryder's Decision To Wear Joggers
Thomas doesn’t see anything wrong in Ryder’s decision to wear joggers and ankle socks at the Farmers Insurance Open
tennisuptodate.com
Journalist continues criticism of McEnroe’s ESPN stint: “Why is ESPN paying McEnroe to not know who players are?”
John McEnroe was one of the commentators at the Australian Open final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and surprised everyone by not meeting one of the quarterfinalists of the major. McEnroe believes Tsitsipas is thriving after wake-up call: “When Alcaraz won the Open and became world number one and...
Why did Bubba Watson join LIV Golf? His son who 'never watched' golf knew the team names
Bubba Watson made his LIV Golf League debut in Boston last September, however, he’s yet to play in an event due to injury. He served as an on-course reporter and non-playing captain of his Niblicks GC team. This week, the two-time Masters champion is in Saudi Arabia for the...
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Dustin Johnson?
How much money did Dustin Johnson pick up for signing with LIV Golf in 2022?
GolfWRX
‘This guy does not stop’ – Tour pros take aim at Patrick Reed over latest rules controversy
The words Patrick Reed and controversy seem to go hand in hand these days, and it continued at the weekend. During the third round of the delayed Dubai Desert Classic, Reed took a penalty drop after identifying his ball lodged in one of a group of trees. Trouble is, the ball is only identifiable by a specific arrow marking in what appears to be a palm full of golf balls. And, in this case, by binoculars.
Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, Danielle Kang and In Gee Chun among 13 major winners in upcoming Saudi Ladies International field
The Aramco Saudi Ladies International has announced that 13 major winners will be included in this year’s field, highlighted by World No. 1 Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun, Danielle Kang and defending champ Georgia Hall. The event, which is the presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,...
Dubai Desert Classic prize money: How much does Rory McIlroy win for DP World Tour title?
Rory McIlroy pipped Patrick Reed to Dubai Desert Classic victory after an incident-filled event in the United Arab Emirates.The pair, two vocal players on opposing sides of the LIV Golf schism, had a high-profile clash last week ahead of the event, with Reed responding to being snubbed by McIlroy by flicking a tee at the Northern Irishman.It felt fitting, then, that it was the two players vying for the crown come the delayed final round in Dubai, with the American producing a fine final round to put the pressure on the four-time major winner, who had led by three shots...
Golf.com
‘Embarrassed’ by recent play, slimmer Phil Mickelson details holistic makeover
Somewhat overlooked given all the off-course news Phil Mickelson generated in 2022 was his underwhelming form. Between the ropes, Mickelson had a lousy year, notching just one top-10 finish in seven individual stroke-play events on the LIV Golf tour and missing the cut by a wide margin in the two majors he entered (U.S. Open and Open Championship).
Rory McIlroy sinks birdie on 18th to hold off Reed and win Dubai Desert Classic
Rory McIlroy held off a dramatic final-day surge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic for the third time on Monday
Golf Channel
Rory McIlroy birdies final hole to win in Dubai and avoid playoff with Patrick Reed
Rory McIlroy made a 14-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and avoid a playoff with nemesis Patrick Reed. The two men battled for the lead throughout the back nine in the weather-delayed Monday finish at the Emirates Golf Club. Reed tied McIlroy at the top with a birdie on the par-5 18th and McIlroy – playing one group behind – matched him to finish at 19 under, one clear. McIlroy shot 68 in the finale, to Reed's 65.
golfmagic.com
Bubba Watson gives PGA boss direct message after reacting to Masters dinner joke
LIV Golf's Bubba Watson has reacted to Scottie Scheffler's Masters dinner-for-one joke as he revealed he'll beg PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to play in the 2023 PNC Championship with his son. Reigning Masters champion Scheffler previously said he had planned to have "a little table in the corner" for...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season
PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
GolfWRX
Patrick Reed issues statement following rules controversy in Dubai
On his way to finishing runner-up at last week’s Dubai Desert Classic, Patrick Reed found himself caught up in two incidents of note. The first, widely nicknamed ‘Tee Gate’ saw a pre-event spat between Reed and the world number one and tournament favourite Rory McIlroy, resulting in the former Masters winner lobbing a LIV-branded tee in his opponent’s direction. Little were they aware that it would take a birdie at each of the final two holes for McIlroy to overcome the most talked-about player in golf.
