Wanderers sign ex-Premier League star Morgan Schneiderlin and more big names could follow the former Everton man to the A-League club

Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp has announced the news all Liverpool fans feared.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.
Casemiro transforms Man United, Bayern Munich in crisis, Wrexham thrill in FA Cup: Weekend Review
Another weekend of European football is in the books and, as usual, there have been plot twists and upsets galore. Here's ESPN's Weekend Review.
chatsports.com
Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside
Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
chatsports.com
Liverpool flop turned coaching prodigy looks unrecognisable after cutting off his long locks... but can you guess who the former Premier League player is?
Fans have been left stunned by the appearance of one of the club's former players as the Liverpool flop looks completely unrecognisable after ditching his long-flowing locks for a new-look. The 38-year-old Italian made his name at Roma, before moving to Premier League giants Liverpool for £20million back in 2009....
chatsports.com
'Dr. Rashford has been taking surgery classes very seriously because the way he is cutting past defenders is insane': Manchester United fans are left amazed by Marcus Rashford's superb skill in FA Cup victory against Reading
Marcus Rashford has been in superb form recently, and the Manchester United star was full of confidence during his side's FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday. Rashford had a header ruled out by VAR, which prevented him from setting a club record of scoring in ten consecutive home games.
SB Nation
OFFICIAL: Anthony Gordon joins Newcastle United from Everton
Newcastle United confirmed the signing of Everton’s forward Anthony Gordon on a permanent basis until the end of the 2026 season, signing the 21-year-old winger for a reported fee of €45M plus bonuses (reported to be around €5M+). After a long pursuit and rumors about the interest...
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘launch’ £105m bid for Fernandez, Inter make Maguire enquiry, Bayern AGREE Cancelo deal
CASINO SPECIAL - BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR 2023. Stay tuned with all the latest transfer news... Ex-Everton defender Joleon Lescott reckons that Sean Dyche could turn things around at Goodison Park. Dyche was confirmed as Frank Lampard's replacement earlier today and Lescott is optimistic about his appointment. He told Live...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC
Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
chatsports.com
Nottingham Forest closing in on the signing of three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas from PSG... with Steve Cooper looking to bring in cover for injured keeper Dean Henderson
Nottingham Forest's pursuit of Keylor Navas is advancing closer towards a deal, as Steve Cooper looks to bring in cover for the injured Dean Henderson. Henderson, on loan from Manchester United, suffered a thigh injury in the 2-0 win over Leicester on January 14. Cooper said that the English keeper...
chatsports.com
Bournemouth call off £20.3m move for Villareal's winger Nicolas Jackson over hamstring injury concerns... but the Cherries confirm the capture of forward Antoine Semenyo for £10.5m from Bristol City
Bournemouth have called off their £20.3m move for Villarreal's Nicolas Jackson over injury concerns, as revealed by Sportsmail. Medical tests revealed the 20-year-old winger, who had a hamstring injury, would not be fully fit until mid-March. However, Bournemouth have completed the signing of Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo in...
chatsports.com
Wilfried Zaha is set to be OUT for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury in a major blow to Crystal Palace - after talisman suffered tear in stalemate against Newcastle earlier this month
Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha is facing up to six weeks out with a hamstring injury. Zaha limped out of Palace’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle last week just after the hour mark. And scans have revealed Zaha suffered a hamstring tear leaving him set for an extended spell on...
Napoli's 13, Iheanacho's 17 and Inaki Williams' 251: Stats
ESPN brings you the best stats from the weekend's football action.
Yardbarker
England star has told Chelsea he wants Newcastle move
Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher has reportedly told the club he would prefer a move to Newcastle United over Everton after the Toffees tabled a £40 million bid. Gallagher was seemingly on top of Sean Dyche’s transfer list and the first order of business today at Finch Farm was an approach to try and sign the 22-year-old.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
Manchester United are set to allow a number of young talents to leave the club on loan before Tuesday nights transfer deadline. Some players have already secured loan moves away from the club but more could follow. Erik Ten Hag and United are set to make last minute decisions on...
Highlights: Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United - Watch All The Goals From FA Cup Classic
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds was among the crowd at the Racecourse Ground.
BBC
Transfer news: Everton keen on defender Becao
Everton are keen to bring in Udinese's 27-year-old Brazilian defender Rodrigo Becao. (Mail), external. Meanwhile, the Toffees have turned down a bid from PSV Eindhoven for centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. (Mail), external.
SB Nation
Tottenham men drawn away to Wrexham/Sheffield United in FA Cup; Women drawn home vs. Reading
Both Tottenham Hotspur and Tottenham Hotspur Women will be playing in the fifth round of the FA Cup next month, and both teams found out their opponents today after the fifth round draw. First, the men — Tottenham will be again heading on the road against a lower-division opponent, but...
chatsports.com
IAN HERBERT: With Hollywood owners, a huge fanbase, marquee sponsors and a huge social media following, Wrexham CAN fulfil Ryan Reynolds' dream of making the Premier League in 10 years
It is the kind of claim that new owners are advised to avoid as they venture into the deeply cynical world of football. But from the moment he first walked into Wrexham's stadium, Ryan Reynolds was unflinching in his assertion that the club could reach the Premier League. 'Why not...
