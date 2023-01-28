Wanderers sign ex-Premier League star Morgan Schneiderlin and more big names could follow the former Everton man to the A-League club

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil Van Dijk and attacking duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will all be out for a ‘couple’ more weeks. The German boss, who spoke to the media ahead of the Reds’ FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, has admitted that the club will continue to be without the three first-team players.

1 DAY AGO