FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKA'I UNTIL 9:45 PM HST - 1/28/23
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the. * Flash Flood Warning for... * At 630 PM HST, radar and rain gages indicated that rainfall has. eased over Molokai. However, stream gages showed runoff levels. were still elevated. The Maui Emergency Management Agency reported. that Kamehameha V Highway was...
MEMA Alert: Flood Watch in effect until Monday afternoon
..FLOOD WATCH FOR MAUI , MOLOKAI, AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may...
Emergency shelter opens on Molokai, Maui County under flood watch
The County of Maui and the American Red Cross opened an emergency center at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai, Molokai, as the National Weather Service extended a flash flood warning for the island until 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Those going to the shelter are advised to bring...
Lahaina Bypass closed, heavy rainfall on Molokai on Saturday, Maui County remains under flood watch
UPDATE (12:26 p.m.): Lahaina Bypass is open from Hokiokio to Keawe. However, the off/on ramp at Lahainaluna remains closed until State Highways finishes clearing it. Lahaina Bypass was closed from Hokiokio Place to Keawe Street due to flooding, and heavy rainfall was reported throughout Molokai on Saturday morning. The National...
Emergency shelter on Molokai scheduled to close
An emergency shelter opened at Mitchell Pauole Center in Kaunakakai on Molokai is scheduled to close at 5 p.m. Saturday, after most roads were cleared of debris and floodwaters receded along the island's south shore. A flash flood warning for Molokai was in effect until 6:45 p.m. Saturday, according to...
ROAD CLOSURE: South Kihei Road is closed between Wailana Place and Kihei Bay Surf (715 S. Kihei Rd.)
ROAD CLOSURE: South Kihei Road is closed between Wailana Place and Kihei Bay Surf (715 S. Kihei Rd.) due to flooding.
