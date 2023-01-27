ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Officer Receives 42 Year Sentence For Murder Of His Stepson

By Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice
 3 days ago

Source: Wirestock / Getty

The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office announced that a suspended Baltimore City officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the 2021 murder of his teenage stepson.

Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks was charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan “DJ” Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay.

According to prosecutors, Banks stuffed his stepson’s body into an attic crawl space and then tried to cover it up.

Police reports state that banks became combative with a responding officer when the body was found and tried to reach for the officer’s gun.

Jones’ mother filed several protective orders against her husband, claiming he was dangerous and stalking her. A judge denied the first one filed in late June 2021.

A second order was granted but was unable to be served as Banks was already in custody after the discovery of the teen’s body.

5 Memphis Police Officers Who Fatally Beat Tyre Nichols Charged With Murder

Man Sentenced To 50 Years For The Fatal Stabbing Of Beloved Woman Inside East Baltimore Church

Police: Body Found In Storage Container In West Baltimore Has Been Ruled A Homicide

