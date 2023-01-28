ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Andover, MA

Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Merrimack 71

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (14-10) Almonor 4-7 1-3 10, Lamaute 1-2 0-0 2, Munden 4-11 4-6 13, Roberts 2-8 2-4 8, Singleton 10-14 2-2 27, Emanuel 3-6 0-1 6, Bligen 1-2 1-2 3, Moore 3-3 0-0 7, Reynolds 0-0 0-0 0, Tweedy 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-54 10-18 78. MERRIMACK (7-16) Minor...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Lehigh 66, Boston U. 55

BOSTON U. (10-13) Chimezie 2-2 1-3 5, Brittain-Watts 0-0 0-0 0, Harper 3-6 1-2 7, Tynen 3-8 7-7 15, Whyte 5-12 6-9 17, Brewster 0-4 1-2 1, Morales 0-3 4-6 4, Roy 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Zink 0-0 2-2 2, Landrum 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-44 22-31 55.
BOSTON, MA
Penn 83, Harvard 68

HARVARD (12-9) Ajogbor 3-7 2-2 8, Ledlum 7-19 5-7 21, Nelson 5-10 1-2 15, Silverstein 1-7 0-0 2, Tretout 3-9 5-7 12, Okpara 2-3 2-3 7, Sakota 1-7 0-0 3, Pigge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 15-21 68. PENN (11-11) Spinoso 6-6 0-0 12, Martz 5-12 2-2 16, Dingle 8-18...
HARVARD, MA
New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 65

MASS.-LOWELL (17-6) Al.Blunt 7-15 0-0 17, Brooks 1-4 0-0 2, Coulibaly 4-11 4-5 12, Hammond 4-11 1-2 10, Hikim 2-4 5-6 9, Watkins 4-7 0-0 9, Withers 0-3 0-0 0, O'Connor 0-0 3-4 3, Morris 0-0 3-4 3, Covington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 16-21 65. NEW HAMPSHIRE (10-10) Daniels...
DURHAM, NH
David Marom and The Horizon Group Showcased New 1510 Gates Project

New York, New York, United States - 01-28-2023 (PR Distribution™) - The luxury rental building located at 1510 Gates Ave. in Bushwick, Brooklyn was completed in December 2022 and includes affordable housing. The Horizon Group developed the 11-story residential building and it was fully occupied shortly after launch. Founder and CEO of The Horizon Group, David Marom, knew this project would be a huge success.
BROOKLYN, NY
Prosecutor: 2-year-old who died allegedly exposed to drugs

PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — A mother has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in a car, a Massachusetts prosecutor said. The woman, 28, was ordered held...
PEABODY, MA

