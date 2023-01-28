Read full article on original website
KRQE Newsfeed: Rising home prices, Major proposals, Dense fog, New exhibit, Plowing snow
Monday’s Top Stories Monday’s Five Facts [1] Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes – New data shows despite slowing home sales in Santa Fe, prices are increasing. Researchers say that is due to llack of homes. According to the latest data released by the Santa Fe Association of Realters, Santa Fe’s […]
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Santa Fe, New Mexico
Places to visit in Santa Fe, NM. The beautiful city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is an excellent destination for art lovers and travelers. The city is located in the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and is known for its Pueblo-style architecture. It is also a great place to see creative art displays and enjoy a variety of museums. Here are a few things to do in Santa Fe.
KRQE News 13
Dense fog in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is seeing dense fog and freezing fog this morning. The fog has settled in from Raton, all the way to Carlsbad, and from the central mountain chain to the state line. Las Vegas has even seen some freezing fog, which could lead to icy spots on the roads and sidewalks.
Santa Fe’s housing data shows rising prices, not enough homes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the most expensive cities in New Mexico is only getting more expensive. Some newly released data shows just how much it could cost to be a homeowner in Santa Fe. “Just enough houses haven’t been built in the last 20 years. We have a shortage just from the get-go,” […]
Jewish Community Center displays Santa Fe photographer’s work
A special exhibit has come to a community center in Albuquerque.
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Taos in 2023 (Best Areas & Places)
Hipsters, art lovers, and fans of Southwest culture all flock to the historically Indigenous town of Taos, New Mexico. The ample amount of cozy boutiques and short-term rentals in Taos can be overwhelming, but the large selection helps travelers choose the perfect accommodation when considering where to stay in Taos.
ladailypost.com
Museum Of Indian Arts & Culture Announces 2023 Living Treasure & Legacy Award Recipients
SANTA FE — Museum of Indian Arts & Culture (MIAC) has announced its 2023 Living Treasure and Legacy Award recipients. These awards are part of the annual MIAC Native Treasures Art Market and honor Native American artists who have made outstanding artistic contributions to the field of Indigenous arts and culture.
New Mexico officials speak on video of Tyre Nichol’s traffic stop beating
"The core value of our profession is to protect and preserve life."
Small New Mexico Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
New Mexico is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From unique rock formations to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. It appears that New Mexico's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Conde Nast Traveler article, Taos is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
ladailypost.com
Scenes From Pajarito Mountain Ski Area This Afternoon
Scene this afternoon from Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. Courtesy/webcam. Scene this afternoon from Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. Courtesy/webcam. Scene this afternoon from Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. Courtesy/webcam. Scene this afternoon from Pajarito Mountain Ski Area. Courtesy/webcam.
KOAT 7
State lawmakers target retail crime with two bills
Retail crime is a concern for both local and chain business owners. Our legislature is looking to address it. KOAT spoke to Palms Trading Company, one of the largest and most historic Native American art businesses in New Mexico. They were broken into in 2022 and had almost 200 thousand dollars of art stolen. Almost a year later, they’re just one of the small businesses in Albuquerque that have been victims of retail crime.
KOAT 7
The argument for and against New Mexico Senate Bill 123
SANTA FE, N.M. — At a news conference in Santa Fe on Wednesday, Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman voiced his support of New Mexico Senate Bill 123. The bi-partisan bill deals with pre-trial detention and asks that people who commit crimes like first-degree murder or other violent felonies aren't released before trial.
ladailypost.com
Topper Boys Basketball Comes Up Short Against Sundevils
Rick Valdez controls the tip off to start the game against the Española Sundevils Thursday night in Griffith Gymnasiun. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. Niko Garcia had a big night scoring 17 points making him high point man for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. By Mike Cote. Sports. Los...
State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting during traffic stop
One police officer involved was fired, but the other one kept his job.
