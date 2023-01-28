Retail crime is a concern for both local and chain business owners. Our legislature is looking to address it. KOAT spoke to Palms Trading Company, one of the largest and most historic Native American art businesses in New Mexico. They were broken into in 2022 and had almost 200 thousand dollars of art stolen. Almost a year later, they’re just one of the small businesses in Albuquerque that have been victims of retail crime.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO