14 arrested in Tampa street racing operation over the weekend
Tampa police officers said they arrested 14 people in a street racing operation over the weekend.
Tampa Was Mostly Well Behaved For Gasparilla 2023
Downtown Tampa was crazy on Saturday, but most people were able to stay out of trouble. The annual Gasparilla Invasion and Parade made its way through Bayshore along with over 300,000 local pirates. Despite all the drinking of rum, the pirates were generally well behaved and made it out with low arrest records. Here’s how Gasparilla 2023 went by the numbers:
14 arrested, 7 guns recovered in Tampa street racing operation
TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested more than a dozen people during an operation to dismantle a planned street racing event throughout Tampa Bay over Gasparilla weekend. Among the 14 people arrested, some were minors, police said. Seven guns were also recovered during the operation. Tampa police officers caught word...
Raising Cane’s: Popular chicken finger chain opening first Tampa Bay location
The franchise hired more than 130 crewmembers for multiple positions at its new location.
'Gasparilla by the numbers': Tampa police see low number of incidents
TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla 2023 turned out to be a safety success with low numbers of incidents, even with more than 300,000 estimated spectators, according to the Tampa Police Department. The agency posted a graphic that included the number of total incidents from this year's festivities. This year police...
Florida Man Grabs Pistol After Chicken Wings Take Over An Hour
Matthew Davis was arrested after he was seen on video grabbing his pistol because his order of chicken wings was taking too long. Davis had just lost his mother a few weeks prior and was already on edge. So when his order at Wingstop in Naples, Florida was taking over an hour he was extremely upset. He started pacing around the restaurant so the manager apologized and offered him a free beverage. The drink didn’t help, and after 15 more minutes of waiting he hit a boiling point and yelled “I’m going to get my strap.”
Only 1 name on Tampa mayor ballot in March
There will only be one name printed on the ballot for the next Tampa mayor election in March — Jane Castor.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida
FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
Citrus Park Town Center | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
Open since 1999, the Citrus Park Town Center is another option to have an afternoon of shopping in the city. With department stores such as JCPenney and Macy's, children's clothing at The Children's Place as well as LOFT, Express, American Eagle or Eddie Bauer there are options for the tastes of the whole family.
Here’s how many people were arrested at Gasparilla 2023
An estimated 300,000 revelers lined the streets of downtown Tampa on Saturday for the 2023 Gasparilla Invasion and Parade of Pirates, the third-largest parade in the country.
St. Pete mayor chooses Hines & Tampa Bay Rays for Tropicana redevelopment
St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced on Monday that he chose Hines & Tampa Bay Rays redevelopment proposal for the historic Gas Plant District, which includes Tropicana Field.
Westfield Brandon | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
If you are looking for different stores in Tampa, you can visit one of the oldest malls in the town. Westfield Brandon, gives you a warm environment where you can go shopping. In addition, its commercial and gastronomic offer leaves nothing to be desired, which is why variety is undoubtedly its greatest strength.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Tampa Man Found Guilty Of Robbing Mail Carrier At Gunpoint
TAMPA, Fla. – Omar Rochester Miller, Jr., 23, Tampa, was found guilty of armed robbery of a postal carrier, theft of postal keys, and brandishing a firearm during the robbery. Miller faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in federal prison for the armed robbery,
The Shops at Wiregrass | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
The Shops at Wiregrass is located a little ways from the city of Tampa, but it is perfect if you want to take a short trip and go shopping. The shopping center offers you a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, restaurants and good spaces to share with your companions.
Sarasota man wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was the latest winner of the Florida Lottery after claiming a $1 million prize Monday. The Florida Lottery said Michael Gasek, 55, won the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Gasek bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota. The 55-year-old took […]
First Look Inside Tampa Bay’s First Cane’s Chicken Fingers Location in Clearwater
It’s finally here! If you’re a fan of Guthries or Zaxby’s, you’ve got another great spot for chicken fingers and crinkle cut fries with Texas Toast now to choose from. Tampa Bay’s first Cane’s location opens this week. We got to take a look inside and nibble on those fingers!
Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
Best Romantic Clearwater Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
Last year on Feb. 13th, I entered a store and noticed a lot of men clustered like a herd of sheep in the greeting card aisle. Okay, maybe I should describe them as a herd of elk so they seem more manly. I moved closer and discovered they were choosing greeting cards for Valentine’s Day.
NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit
Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
