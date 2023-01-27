ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wild941.com

Tampa Was Mostly Well Behaved For Gasparilla 2023

Downtown Tampa was crazy on Saturday, but most people were able to stay out of trouble. The annual Gasparilla Invasion and Parade made its way through Bayshore along with over 300,000 local pirates. Despite all the drinking of rum, the pirates were generally well behaved and made it out with low arrest records. Here’s how Gasparilla 2023 went by the numbers:
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

14 arrested, 7 guns recovered in Tampa street racing operation

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested more than a dozen people during an operation to dismantle a planned street racing event throughout Tampa Bay over Gasparilla weekend. Among the 14 people arrested, some were minors, police said. Seven guns were also recovered during the operation. Tampa police officers caught word...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

'Gasparilla by the numbers': Tampa police see low number of incidents

TAMPA, Fla. — Gasparilla 2023 turned out to be a safety success with low numbers of incidents, even with more than 300,000 estimated spectators, according to the Tampa Police Department. The agency posted a graphic that included the number of total incidents from this year's festivities. This year police...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Man Grabs Pistol After Chicken Wings Take Over An Hour

Matthew Davis was arrested after he was seen on video grabbing his pistol because his order of chicken wings was taking too long. Davis had just lost his mother a few weeks prior and was already on edge. So when his order at Wingstop in Naples, Florida was taking over an hour he was extremely upset. He started pacing around the restaurant so the manager apologized and offered him a free beverage. The drink didn’t help, and after 15 more minutes of waiting he hit a boiling point and yelled “I’m going to get my strap.”
NAPLES, FL
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Florida

FLORIDA -There are several options if you're looking for the best hot dog in Florida. Some top spots include Dogma Grill in Miami and Sweet Dogs in Tallahassee. These options are excellent, and each has a unique twist on the classic American dish. Our staff's picks of The Best of Florida Hot Dogs are listed below.
DUNEDIN, FL
tourcounsel.com

Citrus Park Town Center | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

Open since 1999, the Citrus Park Town Center is another option to have an afternoon of shopping in the city. With department stores such as JCPenney and Macy's, children's clothing at The Children's Place as well as LOFT, Express, American Eagle or Eddie Bauer there are options for the tastes of the whole family.
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Brandon | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

If you are looking for different stores in Tampa, you can visit one of the oldest malls in the town. Westfield Brandon, gives you a warm environment where you can go shopping. In addition, its commercial and gastronomic offer leaves nothing to be desired, which is why variety is undoubtedly its greatest strength.
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Wiregrass | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

The Shops at Wiregrass is located a little ways from the city of Tampa, but it is perfect if you want to take a short trip and go shopping. The shopping center offers you a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, restaurants and good spaces to share with your companions.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Sarasota man wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sarasota man was the latest winner of the Florida Lottery after claiming a $1 million prize Monday. The Florida Lottery said Michael Gasek, 55, won the prize from the 500X the Cash scratch-off game. Gasek bought the winning from the Texaco on 19 East Road in Sarasota. The 55-year-old took […]
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

NY billionaire talks about his St. Pete tower on visit

Key takeaway: Construction is starting to pick up at the Residences at 400 Central in downtown St. Petersburg as the project’s developer secured a $252 million construction loan and starts to look for new opportunities in the area. Core challenge: The developer, Red Apple Group, has been able to...
