Read full article on original website
Related
Passengers were told overnight not to turn up for their flights after an airline collapsed for the 2nd time
Flybe warned passengers that their flights had been canceled as the airline had gone into administration and ceased trading.
I’m a flight attendant and there is an item passengers always forget to pack for a holiday
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the one item holidaymakers always forget to pack. Steven Daniel, who has worked for SkyWest Airlines for two years, knows how to pack well as part of the job. He recently revealed that travellers forget to take an umbrella with them. He told Thrillist: "As...
Entire plane bursts into song as ‘drunk Karen’ booted off flight: video
Passengers broke out in song as a woman was removed from a Jetstar plane after causing a ruckus before takeoff from Gold Coast Airport, Australia. On Sunday, the 42-year-old woman from Lennox Head, New South Wales, Australia had refused to voluntarily leave the plane, which was bound for Melbourne, and Jetstar staff called in the Australian Federal Police. She had allegedly been behaving in a disorderly and disruptive manner, and had refused to follow directions from staff. Video shared to social media captured the moment police forcibly removed the woman from the flight, with one officer shown physically pulling her up from her...
Woman praised for standing up to plane passenger who wanted to swap seats mid-flight
A woman on TikTok has been praised after she stood up to a plane passenger who wanted to swap seats during a flight. TikToker @not.cristinayang explained how she was sitting in a premium economy seat during a flight from Hawaii to Seattle, when a woman approached her row and asked the lady next to her if she would swap so she could sit next to her friend.
Casting Couch? Kuwait Airways Forces Prospective Flight Attendants To Undress For “Research Purposes”
Kuwait Airways is taking heat after recruiters in Spain asked prospective female flight attendants to undress down to their undergarments so their bodies could be examined. Kuwait Airways Asks Flight Attendant Recruits To Undress During Job Interview. El Diario interviewed a trio of flight attendant candidates who had interviewed for...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
A Delta passenger said there were screams in the cabin when the plane aborted a takeoff while speeding down the runway at JFK
Donall Brian Healy told Insider the pilot told passengers an American flight had passed in front of their plane, forcing it to stop very suddenly.
msn.com
Worst Cruise Ships in the World
The cruising industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite more cancellations in recent news, we're hoping for a comeback in the near future. After all, more than 26 million passengers set sail in 2018 — a 3 percent year-over-year increase from previous years — so who's to say those numbers can't eventually return?
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
I flew on a private jet to Miami and on Spirit Airlines back to New York. Here's how my $92 flight compared to a Bombardier Global 7500 which can cost $20,000 an hour to charter.
Unlike flying on a commercial airline, those on private jets do not have to clear security, battle crowded airports, or wait for their boarding zone.
The safest place in the world to live is across the ocean: This country ranks most peaceful
The safest place in the world is Iceland, according to the Global Peace Index. With low crime, military presence and high safety, Iceland ranks best.
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of Struggling President
The everything CEO meddles in geopolitical affairs and does not hesitate to comment on events unfolding in other countries.
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
I flew on the world's longest flight in business class and thought the 18-hour trip from Singapore to New York was nearly flawless
Though it was long, I wouldn't hesitate to make the trek again if it included Singapore Airlines' huge lounger and delicious food.
I got a free first-class upgrade on my flight from New York to London. The luxurious perks were absurd.
My free upgrade to first class got me into the exclusive Chelsea Lounge at JFK Airport, complimentary breakfast, and a pre-flight hot towel.
Airline passengers endured a 13-hour flight to nowhere after their plane to New Zealand was forced to turn back mid-flight
A long-haul Emirates flight turned back mid-flight because of flooding in Auckland. American Airlines passengers also endured a similar situation.
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
IAV 2022 — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to...
Comments / 0