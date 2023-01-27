ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses potential offseason for QB Lamar Jackson if no extension is reached

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4iiL_0kUQVbYN00

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh fielded some tough questions about quarterback Lamar Jackson’s contract situation during his end-of-season press conference. However, not many were as fascinating as the query about the signal caller’s potential offseason if no extension is agreed upon between the two sides.

If the Ravens are unable to come to an agreement on a long-term deal to bring Jackson back to the Charm City for an extended period of time, they will likely resort to the franchise tag, which the quarterback will have no obligation to sign. If he decides that the tag isn’t suitable for his situation, it could affect his participation in optional team activities and training camp next season. However, Harbaugh wasn’t so sure that any of the “what ifs” would come to pass.

“There’s no guarantee it’ll go that way, so I think you cross those bridges when you get there, for sure,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a great question. It’s definitely – there’s a history of that with guys that are given the tag, but Lamar [Jackson]’s a unique guy, too. Lamar doesn’t always … He’s not beating to everybody’s drum. He does his own thing the way he wants to do it. So, those things will all come down the road as they come, and we’ll adjust and adapt as we face them.”

While it is clearly in the Ravens’ best interest to bring Jackson back on a contract that would secure his services for years to come, movement on a new deal hasn’t moved at a particularly brisk pace. It will take good faith negotiation from both sides to nail down terms that suit both sides, and if Jackson doesn’t get what he thinks is a fair shake, it should surprise nobody when he decides to sit out.

Comments / 17

KC Harding
2d ago

I was a huge Lamar supporter but after everything I just can't. he doesn't care about his team, it's all about him. not showing for the last 2 games says it all for me. at this point let him go. we will rebuild. we're Ravens strong.

Reply(5)
4
Bmore Baron
2d ago

Pay the man and stop being cheap. Also tired of hearing fair weather fans talk about he doesn't care about the team like this isn't a business and he is not human. These same so-called fans would not accept less money or take a pay cut at their own job so the company they work for can grow and utilize the funds to increase productivity.

Reply(1)
2
 

