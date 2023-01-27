Read full article on original website
Related
Overkill Announce New Album Scorched, Unleash “The Surgeon”: Stream
Legendary New Jersey thrash band Overkill have announced their 20th studio album, Scorched, set to arrive April 14th via Nuclear Blast Records. In advance of the LP, Overkill have released the first single, the pummeling track “The Surgeon.” The song is classic Overkill, with sharp shredding, pounding rhythms and dark, murky bass tones.
hypebeast.com
Yves Tumor Announces Fifth Studio Album, Shares Lead Single “Echolalia”
Yves Tumor is known for pushing the boundaries of pop music with an eclectic and original sound that draws from genres spanning rock, psychedelia, electronica and beyond. On their newly-announced forthcoming album, the artist is looking to take their music a step further with new forms of experimentation and exploration.
Comments / 0