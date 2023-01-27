Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Finishline Sports Bar & Grill reopens
BOTKINS — At the end of December, Finishline Sports Bar & Grill in Botkins experienced Noah-sized water issues, forcing them to close for repairs. The frigid weather caused the pipes to freeze and burst. The hot water tank in the bar was also damaged. At the beginning of January,...
dayton.com
New restaurant opens in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa
A grand opening is planned for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. with free pizza slices and 10 percent off orders. After holding a soft opening for about a month, D’oir’s Restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 4 with free pizza and 10 percent off orders starting at 4 p.m.
countynewsonline.org
5 new dogs are waiting at the Shelter to be adopted!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 5 new dogs looking for “their” human, who wants to give them a loving home!. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are...
Longtime local teacher dies at 66, asks for backpacks filled with school supplies in lieu of flowers
A well respected and long time teacher with Dayton Public Schools died earlier this month after a hard battle against breast cancer.
countynewsonline.org
B. Jane Stump
MAY 31, 1934 – JANUARY 28, 2023. B. Jane Stump age 88, of Greenville passed away at 5:30 am Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Village Green Healthcare Center in Greenville. Jane was born May 31, 1934, in Darke County to the late Thurman T. & Edith (Fourman) House. Jane was also preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Bob Lyme and James Stump.
countynewsonline.org
John Bettler
OCTOBER 23, 1957 – JANUARY 29, 2023. John Bettler age 65, of Greenville passed away at 3:44 pm Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Oakley Place in Greenville. John was born October 23, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late John & Mary (Stump) Bettler. John was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Lu (Dorrough) Bettler on July 16, 2008.
countynewsonline.org
Edward Leroy Whittaker
FEBRUARY 6, 1965 – JANUARY 28, 2023. Edward L. Whittaker, 57, of Versailles, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023 at EverHeart Hospice, Greenville, Ohio, surrounded by family. Born in Darke County on February 6, 1965 he was the son of the late Nevin and Wanda (Mendenhall) Whittaker. He is also preceded in death by his brother Ted Whittaker: sister-in-laws Deb Whittaker and Barb Monnin: father-in-law Donald Monnin.
countynewsonline.org
Nominate and Celebrate Outstanding Senior Citizens
Celebrate the contributions that older adults provide to your community by nominating them for a 2023 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award. One award each is presented in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby counties, selected by county council on aging or associated committee. The deadline to submit...
Wishes do come true for Wapakoneta author
WAPAKONETA — Fueled by a desire to write a Christmas story at the same time she read about soldiers lost at the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport, Pam Egbert began writing the sequel to her book, “The Silver Heart.”. Unlike many writers who begin with a formal plan for their...
dayton.com
10 beloved Dayton restaurants that are no longer with us
The Dayton Daily News is taking a look back at some of the restaurants that diners might miss from the Dayton dining scene. From fine dining to the casual pizza joint, here are a few of the former landmark eating spots. 2189 S. Dixie Highway, Kettering. Neil’s Heritage House opened...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati golf course for sale, listed at $2.7 million
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Greater Cincinnati golf course was put on the market earlier this month. Grand Oak Golf Course, located in West Harrison, Ind., has a listing price of $2.7 million. The 18-hole course was designed by golf course designer and architect Michael Hurdzan. Situated on 192 acres, the...
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OH
OHIO - Whether you're looking for a cup of the hottest brew in the country or a scrumptious treat, there are several great coffee shops in Dayton. While you can find a chain near you, there's something different about these small coffee shops.
House Infested with over 200 rats
This is an older story that I posted to a small audience on social-media and I decided to make it available to a wider range of peoplSome information in sources has been redacted by me, not the involved agencies. In this case, names are not necessary to tell this story as there are ages, health conditions, and ethics to consider. Mary Scerba, a Springfield, Ohio resident came to me about a rat-infested neighbor’s home. When speaking with her on December 31, 2022, she stated they could still see many rats from the property located at 413 Rice St after initially reporting it in September 2022. Her dogs were still being bitten, and she did not feel the City of Springfield was doing anything about it. This was even after Assistant Mayor Rob Rue visited her personally to address the issue. I contacted Springfield City Code Enforcement Manager Kim Fultz and she advised of the following record for 413 S Race St.: The property was issued orders for junk & trash to the property owner on September 20, 2022. The violation was brought into compliance and the case was closed. On October 18, 2022, Code Enforcement received an additional complaint, orders were issued to the property owner on October 27, 2022. The accumulations were removed, and the violation was brought into compliance. She then advised me the rat infestation was sent to the Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) for investigation and follow-up and provided contact information.
countynewsonline.org
Martin “Marty” J Meyer
APRIL 2, 1938 – JANUARY 28, 2023. Martin J. “Marty” Meyer age 84, devoted husband, wonderful father, grandfather and family man of Greenville passed away at 4:53 am Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Marty was born April 2, 1938, in Miamisburg to...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Visit in Richmond, Indiana
Best Places to Visit in Richmond: Known as the “cradle of recorded jazz”, Richmond has a rich history with early recordings of Jazz. Besides that, the city has plenty of other offerings as well. From soaking in the beauty of ancient architecture to indulging in outdoor adventure, there...
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
Apartment complex renovated by Dayton nonprofit now available for rent
Community Gain was formed in 2021 with a goal to rehabilitate blighted and nuisance residential properties. They utilize a provision in the Ohio Revised Code not many people know about.
Norcold plant in Sidney closes
The Sidney plant is one of two factories that the company closed in the past two months. The Gettysburg plant closed in December 2022.
Popular grocery chain opens new and improved store location in Ohio
A popular supermarket chain recently unveiled its newest grocery store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the well-known supermarket chain Kroger held a grand opening event for its newest Ohio grocery store in Miamisburg, according to local reports.
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
Comments / 0