I mean, if you're gonna tip the cap to Merle Haggard, there might not be a better crew to do it with. On April 6th, 2016, the country music world lost a legend named Merle Haggard. Merle was scheduled to play a show in Enid, Oklahoma, with Willie Nelson a few days later. At the time, Willie was also touring with two other guys you might've heard of… Jamey Johnson and Chris Stapleton.

ENID, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO