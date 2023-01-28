Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson’s Duet Of “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” With His Daughter, Paula, Is Pure Country Perfection
Is there any song Willie Nelson can’t do justice?. And a perfect example of that is his 62nd 2013 duets album To All the Girls…, as the tracklist is full of awesome collaborations with some of Willie’s favorite ladies, including Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert Wynona Judd, and even Willie’s daughter, Paula Nelson.
Smokey Robinson, 'King of Motown,' to release new solo album
It's been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson's last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Bachman–Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive who powered the band’s biggest hits including “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” and “Takin’ Care of Business,” has died. He was 69. Randy Bachman, the drummer’s brother and bandmate, confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday night. “Another sad departure,” he wrote. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock ‘n’ roll machine and we rocked the world together.” Further details surrounding Robbie’s death have not yet been...
Jimi Hendrix Was Briefly in a Band With Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong
Jimi Hendrix crossed paths with many famous people throughout his life, from The Beatles to The Rolling Stones. At one point, he was even in a band with Tommy Chong of the famous duo 'Cheech and Chong.'
3 Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Whitley Wrote for Other Artists
Before his tragic death in 1989, Keith Whitley charted 12 singles on the Billboard country charts – along with seven more after his death. From “When You Say Nothing At All” to “Don’t Close Your Eyes,” the Country Music Hall of Famer’s songs have gone down as some of the most iconic in the country sphere.
Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs Featured in 2023 ‘American Currents’ Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (CMHOF) continues to examine the current state of country music with the new edition of its American Currents exhibit. American Currents: State of the Music is the latest installment of the museum’s annual exhibit that showcases artists’ contributions that have impacted the genre over the past year. Artists featured in the 2023 exhibit range from modern superstars to legendary acts including Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Cody Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Scotty McCreery, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Parker McCollum and Sunny Sweeney, with Shania Twain, Reba McEntire and Wynonna Judd representing the country music legends.
George Jones celebration concert in Alabama adds 2 more country legends
Travis Tritt and Wynonna have been added to a star-studded, sold-out concert celebrating one of country music’s biggest legends, “Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones.”. Set for April 25 at Huntsville, Ala. arena Von Braun Center, the lineup also boasts previously announced artists Brad...
Motown's Legendary Singer Smokey Robinson Confirms 1st Album in 10 Years
Smokey Robinson is officially coming back with new music. Robinson hyped fans with the good news by sharing a black-and-white video of him on his Twitter page Thursday. The iconic singer revealed that his first solo album in nearly a decade, "Gasms," would be out on April 28. He shared...
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Happy 77th Birthday Dolly Parton
Today is the 77th birthday of Dolly Parton. She is a national treasure. The world is a better place because she is in it. GRAMMY Best Country Vocal Performance, Female, for Here You Come Again (1978) GRAMMY Best Country Song, for 9 To 5 (1981) GRAMMY Best Country Vocal Performance,...
Every Can't-Miss Country Music Tour Scheduled for 2023
Whether you want to see Country Music Hall of Famers (Hank Williams Jr., George Strait), '90s legends (The Chicks, Shania Twain), 21st century standard bearers (Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown) or this decade's breakout stars (Lainey Wilson, Walker Hayes), there's an upcoming or ongoing tour that should be in your wheelhouse.
Boxcar Willie Imitates Country Music Legends Like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson & More
We knew Merle Haggard could do an impressive impersonation, but Boxcar Willie just may have him beat…. Lecil Travis Martin, better known by stage name Boxcar Willie, became known for his old-time hobo style of country music after serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. According to AllMusic,...
100 Best Songs About Midnight
There is an ethereal calm and tranquility about midnight that is an experience to be experienced. In art, literature and music, different aspects associated with midnight is portrayed in a theatrically jaw-dropping manner. Singers and songwriters bring to life multi-faceted stories that contextually relate to varied attributes associated with midnight. The events and circumstances associated with the dead of night are based on life experiences or creatively showcased with imaginative fictional elements.
Why George Jones ‘Still Doin’ Time’ is an Iconic Hit to Many
Songs by brilliant musicians like George Jones will definitely go down in history as gems. One of the illustrious George Jones’ biggest songs, “Still Doin’ Time,” peaked at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs (Billboard) and No. 2 on the Canadian RPM Country Tracks. The track was initially made available in 1981 as part of his album Still the Same Ole Me.
Watch Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson & Ryan Bingham Honor Merle Haggard With “Sing Me Back Home,” A Few Days After His Death In 2016
I mean, if you’re gonna tip the cap to Merle Haggard, there might not be a better crew to do it with. On April 6th, 2016, the country music world lost a legend named Merle Haggard. Merle was scheduled to play a show in Enid, Oklahoma, with Willie Nelson a few days later. At the time, Willie was also touring with two other guys you might’ve heard of… Jamey Johnson and Chris Stapleton. They also happened to recruit this other guy […] The post Watch Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson & Ryan Bingham Honor Merle Haggard With “Sing Me Back Home,” A Few Days After His Death In 2016 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Brian Wilson’s Reaction to ‘I Get Around’ Surpassing the Beatles on the Music Charts
'I Get Around' became one of the first hit songs of The Beach Boys. Here's what Brian Wilson said of this song surpassing the Beatles on the music charts.
Jimi Hendrix’s Relationship History
Jimi Hendrix's relationship history from his teenage years to his death involved several women, many of whom became inspiration for songs of his including "The Wind Cried Mary."
Sun Records Founder Sam Phillips / Crosby & Nash
This month marks the centennial of the birth of Sam Phillips, the record producer who discovered Elvis and produced his first records. We're listening back to our interview with Phillips, who founded Sun Records in Memphis and also launched the careers of Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash and Roy Orbison.
