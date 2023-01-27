Read full article on original website
3 rappers have been missing for 10 days since their scheduled performance was canceled, Detroit police say
Multiple Michigan agencies are investigating what happened to three local rappers who went missing 10 days ago after a performance at a club was canceled, Detroit police said Monday.
Madonna announces dates for 2023 world tour: ‘Four decades of mega hits’
Madonna is coming! The legendary singer has officially announced dates for her new tour, which starts July 15 and includes some special guests, highlighting the best moments of her successful career, and makes a direct reference to New York City, as it was where her music career...
Beyoncé announces ‘Renaissance’ world tour dates for summer 2023
You won’t break Beyoncé’s soul, but she may break Ticketmaster. The superstar performer announced her highly anticipated “Renaissance” world tour on Wednesday. Beyoncé, 41, will kick off the US leg on July 12 in Philadelphia, with subsequent stops in cities including Chicago, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and New Orleans, among others. The full itinerary, which also includes international dates, is available on the “Cuff It” singer’s official website along with ticket information. Page Six exclusively revealed in September 2022 that Beyoncé was planning to take her critically acclaimed dance album on the road this summer. A source told...
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Stereogum
The Smile Announce 2023 North American Tour
The Smile toured North America late last year, and it was awesome. This summer, they’re coming back. The Thom Yorke/Jonny Greenwood/Tom Skinner trio has announced a month of dates from late June to late July, mostly in the eastern half of he US, with one stop each in Mexico and Canada. Other than a New York show at Forest Hills Stadium, it’s the Radiohead offshoot’s first show in each of these cities.
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, And Steve Lacy Headlining Re:SET Traveling Concert Series
This summer, live-event promoter AEG is launching a traveling concert series called Re:SET. Hitting 12 cities in June, Re:SET will feature LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Steve Lacy as headliners. Additional performers include boygenius’ guests Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange; LCD Soundsystem’s guests Jamie xx, Big Freedia, L’Rain, and more. Coming along with Steve Lacy are James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé.
Chuck D Talks PBS & BBC Music Premiere of ‘Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World’
One of the first salutes honoring the yearlong celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary takes place Tuesday night (Jan. 31) with the PBS premiere of Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World. The four-part docuseries, produced in partnership with BBC Music, was developed and executive-produced by Public Enemy co-founder/activist/rap icon Chuck D and his production partner Lorrie Boula. “The most important word in the series’ title is the last word,” Chuck D tells Billboard during a recent phone interview as he explains how far the genre has traveled. “I’ve always been at the gate of hip-hop and wanted to see us compete alongside rock [and...
Les Claypool's reunited Fearless Flying Frog Brigade will perform Pink Floyd's Animals album in full on a huge North American tour
The Primus frontman teams up with Sean Lennon after a two-decade hiatus
Jane's Addiction recruit Josh Klinghoffer to replace Dave Navarro for upcoming shows
Former Red Hot Chili Peppers man Josh Klinghoffer to join Jane's Addiction for live shows
NME
Hayley Kiyoko announces 2023 world tour in support of ‘Panorama’ album
Hayley Kiyoko has announced a sprawling world tour to support her recent second album, ‘Panorama’, taking her to 33 cities in the UK, Europe and North America across the bulk of April and May (and the first couple days of June). The modern queer pop icon will begin...
