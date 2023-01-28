ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Robert C. Oliver Contributing columnist
Just within the first few verses of Romans chapter fifteen, the apostle Paul pointed to several sources of strength and comfort for those who are weak, when they encounter the trials and tribulations of life. We wish to focus on the source Paul specified in the fourth verse. He wrote, “For whatsoever things were written aforetime were written for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope” (Rom. 15:4). We would not want to understate or minimize the importance of the help from our brethren, the avenue of prayer to the Father in heaven or even the secular help we might have as citizens of this country. Yet, we cannot over emphasize the great value of the written word when it comes to getting through the various trials of life.

The things “written aforetime” Paul speaks of are the Old Testament Scriptures; everything from Genesis 1 through Malachi 4. At the time of Paul’s writing, that which we know as the New Testament had not been combined into one book as we have it today. Much of it had already been written while some was yet to be written. From our viewpoint, looking back nearly two thousand years since the last of the New Testament books was written, these too might be considered “written aforetime” to us. And, it is true that the same things that can be said of those Old Testament scriptures, can be said of the New as well. What kind of things were written that are for our learning, that we through patience and comfort of the scriptures might have hope?

One thing that is clear from those things written aforetime is that when one faithfully follows God’s instructions, they will ultimately be victorious Within all those examples of the Old Testament we find examples showing that trials and tribulations are common to man. Job is a good example of that. We see that one’s elevated position in the sight of man means nothing when it comes to pleasing God. One could say that all those who lived faithfully turned out to be witnesses to us of the blessings of faithful service to God. In fact, Hebrews chapter eleven is often called “Faith’s Hall of Fame”, for many are listed that did great things because of the faith they had in God. The first verse of chapter twelve states, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us” (Heb. 12:1).

Let us consider some of those great witnesses found in “Faith’s Hall of Fame”. “By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by the which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith” (Heb. 11:7). Noah was not arbitrarily chosen by God, Noah found grace in the eyes of the Lord (Gen. 6:8) because God had seen him to be righteous before Him (Gen. 7:1). Noah and his family were saved by the faithfulness of Noah to obey God’s commands. Faithful Abraham was mentioned for several examples of faithfulness. One of the greatest of these was the offering of his son Isaac as a burnt offering. He had believed God that it was through Isaac that his promised blessing would come, but believed in God enough to kill that son when God commanded it (Heb. 17-19). Of course, God did not allow Abraham to kill his son, but his faithfulness to God was proved by that willingness to do so (Gen. 22:12; James 2:21-24). Moses, whom God chose to deliver Israel from the Egyptian bondage had made a decision based on faith in God. He chose Israel rather than the royal house of Pharaoh. Through faith, Moses stood face to face with a king and demanded God’s people be released. God worked with him, and the nation of Israel was released. Interestingly enough, there is even the witness of an entire nation of people found in this Hall of Fame that certainly shows victory for the faithful. Joshua was the leader at the time, so maybe we can cast much of this faith in God to the one who commanded the people. The text simply states, “By faith the walls of Jericho fell down, after they were compassed about seven days” (Heb. 11:30). It does not take a military genius nor an engineer to predict the failure of marching around a city once a day for six days and seven times on the seventh day, then shouting and blowing the trumpet to make the walls fall. Yet, obedience to the commands of God results in whatever the promise of God for that command being received..

The Bible is filled with strength, confidence, comfort, assurance and hope for all those that will humbly serve the Lord in any and every realm in which He has instructed us. Whatsoever was written aforetime was written for our learning.

