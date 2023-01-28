ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our reasonable service to God

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist
The Apostle Paul, through the inspiration of Jesus Christ, says to us, “ I beseech you, therefore brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.” I confess, that this is a exhortation from The Lord that I have not quite followed and adhered to. And if you would be honest, I believe you would confess the same thing.

The verse begins with the words, “I beseech you brethren.” The word “beseech” means to make a urgent or serious request. Whenever the word “brethren” is mentioned, it is referring to “Believers.” The Lord is making a serious or urgent request to Believers. This request is being made because of the “mercies of God.” God is a God of Mercy and His mercy enduredth forever. God gives us new mercies every morning. His mercy wakes us up every morning, His mercy has justified us, His mercy has given us The Holy Spirit, His mercy has forgiven us of our sins., His mercies has given us the free gift of Eternal Life and so much more.

The Lord is making a serious and urgent request, that because of the mercies of God, we present our bodies to Him as a Living Sacrifice, Holy and acceptable to Him. This is an act that we should do every day. That is one of the reasons why the Bible says in I Corinthians 6:19-20, “What? Know ye not, that your body is the Temple of the Holy Spirit, which is in you, which you have of God, and you are not your own? For you are bought with a price, therefore, glorify God in your body and in Your Spirit, which are of God.”

Once you have made your bodies a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, then and only then , can you truly worship God. Jesus told the woman at the well, and He is telling us today, The time is coming when you will not be able to go to His place or that place to worship God. God is seeking True Worshippers, who will worship Him, in Spirit and in Truth. The Temple of God is our Bodies. God has made it possible for us to worship Him at any time and at any place.

Most of our worship services are designed to appeal to our flesh. We worship God because the choir sounds good. We worship God because The praise team sings good. We worship God because the dance team does an emotional dance. We worship God because the preacher has put on a great performance. God wants us to worship Him at anytime and at any place. But in order to do so, we must make our bodies a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to Him.

Jesus Christ is in us and when we make our bodies a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to Him, it is not us who is worshipping God, but in fact, it is our Lord and Savior worshipping God through our bodies. That is what makes you a True Worshipper who worships God in Spirit and in Truth. Allow God to seek and find you. This is your reasonable service to Him.

