Researchers have developed humanoid robots that can change their form into liquid to escape imprisonment
The Chinese University of Hong Kong researchers have created small, humanoid robots that are capable of changing shape and condensing into a liquid. The breakthrough may allow for the creation of more solid-to-liquid switching robots, hence increasing their use.
Newly developed beetle-inspired robot uses elastic energy
It is powerful enough to maneuver over obstacles.
Terminator-style shapeshifting robot is able to LIQUIFY and reform
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
MedicalXpress
Simple spray could keep COVID away
What if preventing respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza could be as easy as a quick spritz of nasal spray every morning?. Numerous bacteria and viruses, including those that cause COVID-19 and influenza, enter the body through the lungs when people breathe, resulting in illness. Johns Hopkins engineers have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that are designed to be sprayed into the nose, blocking those harmful viruses from entering the lungs.
Your body could be ‘reprogrammed’ to age backward as scientists conduct bizarre ‘Benjamin Button’ experiments
RESEARCHERS and billion-dollar companies have been working hard to stop and reverse aging; one of these organizations has managed to "reprogram" cells in mice, claiming to cure their diseases. One company that’s invested in finding the key to aging is called Altos, and it's currently working on numerous studies that...
Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution
Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
scitechdaily.com
Experts Debunk Scientific Claims That Human Babies Are Colonized by Bacteria Before Birth
Leading experts from several scientific disciplines find flaws in studies that suggest the existence of a “fetal microbiome.”. Scientific claims that babies harbor live bacteria while still in the womb are inaccurate, and may have impeded research progress, according to University College Cork (UCC) researchers at APC Microbiome Ireland, a world-leading Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre, which led a perspective published today (January 25, 2023) in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.
Yeah, actually, your plastic coffee pod may not be great for the climate
You may have come across news headlines about coffee this week, like this one from the BBC: "Coffee pod carbon footprint better for planet than filtered brew." The stories are about a short article published earlier this month that says single-use coffee pods may be better for the climate than other forms of coffee preparation.
Salesforce project is creating proteins with generative AI
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Why it matters: Generative AI technology can be much more than a mere threat to the livelihood of countless artists and writers. According to Salesforce, a perfectly trained ML algorithm can help with the creation of artificial proteins useful for healthcare or environmental sustainability.
technologynetworks.com
Coaxing Fungi Into Revealing Their Best-Kept Secrets
As anyone who has ever attended a cocktail party can tell you, shedding inhibitions makes you more talkative and possibly more prone to divulging secrets. Fungi, it turns out, are no different from humans in this respect. Using an approach that simultaneously modifies multiple sites in fungal genomes, Rice University...
aiexpress.io
How AI can help reduce food waste
Computer systems have a nasty rap in terms of saving the planet. Cryptocurrencies, because of the extremely inefficient tech concerned, have been consuming as a lot electrical energy as all the nation of Sweden. Elon Musk has repeatedly warned a couple of Terminator-style apocalypse prone to be introduced on by synthetic intelligence (AI). And but, like all device, AI has an amazing potential to be good for the planet — and this future isn’t so far as it appears.
programminginsider.com
How to Source Private Label Products
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Manufacturers that produce goods under “private label” agreements do not declare themselves as the source of the goods they produce. Items may be sold on their own or as a supplement to another. Other coffee companies buy Vega...
Phys.org
Scientists discover ch-TOG protein is essential for building and maintaining the cell skeleton
Researchers led by Dr. Jens Lüders at IRB Barcelona have discovered a key role played by the ch-TOG protein in the initiation of microtubule assembly during the interphase stage of the cell cycle—the phase in which cells spend most time. The cell cycle is a series of stages that lead to cell growth and division into two daughter cells. The period between cell formation and cell division is known as the interphase. During this time, the cytoskeleton is essential, playing a very active role in maintaining cell functions.
Ants detect scent of cancer in urine – research
Ants can detect the scent of cancer in urine, scientists have found.Several types of cancer have been found to alter urine smell but experts have, for the first time, found ants to have this capability.In their findings, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences, they said these insects could be used as a cost-effective way to identify cancers in patients.Study author Professor Patrizia d’Ettorre, of Sorbonne Paris Nord University in Paris, France, told the PA news agency: “Ants can be used as bio-detectors to discriminate healthy individuals from tumor-bearing ones.“They are easy to train, learn...
technologynetworks.com
AI Creates Original Proteins From Scratch
Scientists have created an AI system capable of generating artificial enzymes from scratch. In laboratory tests, some of these enzymes worked as well as those found in nature, even when their artificially generated amino acid sequences diverged significantly from any known natural protein. The experiment demonstrates that natural language processing,...
AI Replicated Evolution and Generated New Enzymes as Good as Natural Ones
Science Friday
How Many Glasses Of Water A Day Do You Actually Need?
If you follow health or fitness influencers, at some point you’ve probably heard something about people needing six to eight ounces glasses of water a day to be healthy. The question of the right amount of water needed for health and happiness is still an open one, and varies from person to person. But a recent study in the journal Science looked at just how much water people actually do consume each day.
jewishbusinessnews.com
Israeli Scientists Use Red Algae against Anti-Biotic Resistant Bacteria
Israeli scientists from the Ben-Gurion University (BGU) in the Negev have found that red algae can be used to find ways of dealing with anti-biotic resistant strains of bacteria. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) explains antimicrobial resistance happens when germs like bacteria and fungi develop the ability to defeat...
Scorpion stingers, once thought sterile, are covered in bacteria. That could yield new antibiotics.
Barbara Murdoch said scorpions have had about 400 million years of survival to get things right. “For comparison, humans have been on the planet for about 0.2 million years,” Murdoch, an associate professor at Eastern Connecticut State University, said. “There’s got to be just something about [scorpions] that is special. That they can survive through everything that’s happened over that time.”
