Albany, GA

White High School QB Who Lost Scholarship For Rapping N-Word Gets New Offer From HBCU, Twitter Reacts

By Alex Zephyr
BlackAmericaWeb
 4 days ago

Source: MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / Getty


M arcus Stokes , the white high school quarterback who lost a scholarship for rapping the n-word on video last year, just received a new offer to play for HBCU Albany State University. The University of Florida had given Stokes a scholarship to join the Gators but took the deal off the table once Stokes’ clip surfaced. So the 120-year-old HBCU is now reaching out to the four-star recruit.

Kevin Stokes, Marcus’ father, told 247 Sports he was shocked. “It’s very unique. Very interesting,” he told the outlet. “We didn’t expect this at all.” His son proudly shared the news on Tuesday, shouting out recently appointed head coach Quinn Gray in a tweet.

Gray was formally announced as the ASU Golden Rams coach one day earlier. And though he never made any direct mention of Stokes, Gray was an offensive analyst for the Memphis Tigers, one of the programs that was notably interested in Stokes’ talent prior to the scandal.

“We will play smart, fast, physical football at Albany State,” Gray said at Monday’s press conference . “And we are looking for players who want to make an impact now. We are not waiting for a year or two to win, we want to win now. Now is the time.”

When the video leaked two months ago, Stokes owned up to singing the slur and accepted why the Gators no longer wanted him. “I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say,” he said in a tweet from last November .

“It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that,” he added. “I fully accept the consequences for my actions, and I respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”

However, according to the latest news from the Allen D. Nease High School senior himself, another HBCU has joined the sweepstakes for his services. And this time, it’s a Division I institution: Alabama A&M University .

See what Twitter has to say about these latest developments below.

