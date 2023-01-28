Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Logan Paul Isn’t Mad At Cody Rhodes For Eliminating Him From The Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes would eliminate Logan Paul in the Royal Rumble Match. Following the match, Cody Rhodes joined Logan Paul for an episode of his podcast Impaulsive. Following the podcast episode, Rhodes tweeted a video of him and Paul where he mentioned that he eliminated the social media megastar. To this, Paul replied that he was not mad because Cody came on his show.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Leon Edwards, Jorge Masvidal, Tyron Woodley, and Skye Nicolson in studio
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap the latest MMA news and the weekend in combat sports. 1:45 p.m.:...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
Israel Adesanya releases SAW promo for upcoming rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287
Israel Adesanya has posted a SAW promo for his second MMA clash and fourth combat sports bout with Alex Pereira. Adesanya will receive another chance to get past the Pereira hurdle. The two will clash again at UFC 287 on April 8 for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Pereira is 3-0...
bodyslam.net
Released WWE Star In Town Ahead Of 2023 Royal Rumble
WWE released a lot of people over the past few years. Lana was released, because she had a huge contract, and the name of “budget cuts” was the reason given for cutting talent. You never know who might show up at the Royal Rumble, and Lana never inked a deal with another company since her departure.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
bodyslam.net
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
(Video) Israel Adesanya Drops Epic ‘Saw’ Trailer For Upcoming Rematch With Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya sure knows how to promote a fight. The former UFC Middleweight Champion is set to return in the main event of UFC 287 where he looks to avenge three losses to rival and current king Alex Pereira. UFC President Dana White announced the fight just days ago and Adesanya is already doing his best to hype up the already highly-anticipated rematch.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Flew Out A Lot Of AEW Talent Out To Jay Briscoes Funeral
Tragedy fell upon the Briscoe family as Jay Briscoe suddenly passed away in Laurel, Delaware, on January 17th, 2023, in a vehicle accident. Jay’s daughters were with him during the crash and are reportedly recovering from the injuries suffered. The Briscoe family has held Jay Briscoe’s funeral today. According...
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Challenges Any Member Of Judgement Day To A Match, Finn Balor Accepts
Cody Rhodes is ready to fight. Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW tonight to talk about winning the Royal Rumble. He mentions that wrestling does indeed have more than one royal family and one of those is the bloodline, headed by Roman Reigns. He went on to say Roman is the best right now but in 62 days at WrestleMania, Roman will no longer be WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Rhodes was then interrupted by Judgement Day. Dominik mentioned that Cody stole his moment when he eliminated him at the Royal Rumble and now it’s time for Cody to pay. Rhodes said he respected his family and his father, but Dominik fired back saying that he didn’t respect Cody’s father. A fired up Cody Rhodes then challenged any member of the Judgement Day to a match later on tonight. Suddenly, Edge ran out and started to go after Judgement Day until it was broken up.
Bellator 290: Make your predictions for Bader vs. Fedor 2, Eblen vs. Tokov title fights
We want your predictions for Saturday’s Bellator 290 event in Las Vegas. Our staff picks feature includes the consensus picks from MMA Junkie readers. Simply cast your vote for each bout below, and we’ll use the official tallies that are registered by Thursday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).
MMA Fighting
Leon Edwards will give Jorge Masvidal a title shot if Masvidal wins at UFC 287: ‘Let’s get in there and settle it once and for all’
If Jorge Masvidal can win at UFC 287, Leon Edwards is prepared to finally settle their score. In the co-main event of UFC 287, Masvidal faces Gilbert Burns in a pivotal welterweight bout. The bout is critical for Masvidal, who has lost three in a row and finds himself on the precipice of being dropped from the title conversation for good. However, if he wins, those losses won’t matter as much, because the welterweight champion says he’ll give “Gamebred” a title shot.
MMA Fighting
Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
Artur Beterbiev overcomes spirited effort from Anthony Yarde, keeps KO streak alive
Light heavyweight titleholder Artur Beterbiev stopped a competitive Anthony Yarde in the eighth round Saturday at OVO Arena Wembley in London, the Russian-Canadian’s 19th knockout in as many fights. The official time of the stoppage was 2:01. Beterbiev didn’t have an easy night. Yarde, making his second attempt to...
Wichita Eagle
MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month for January: Ismael Bonfim flattens Terrance McKinney
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from January 2023: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month award for January. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
Eagle FC President and Cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why ‘The Eagle’ Left MMA
Shamil Zavurov, the Eagle FC president and cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, has detailed why ‘The Eagle’ is stepping away from MMA. After retiring from the UFC in 2020, ‘The Eagle’ continued to have a significant influence in MMA as a coach and promoter. Earlier this month, the former UFC lightweight champion announced he wanted to dedicate more time to his family. Zavurov recently spoke with a reporter in Russian to discuss Nurmagomedov’s decision. He had this to say:
bodyslam.net
Zelina Vega Revealed As A Commentator In Street Fighter 6
Big news for the Queen of WWE. WWE’s inaugural Queen’s Crown winner Zelina Vega has had. a big night. She entered the Royal Rumble at number 21. Her gear inspiration was a cosplay of the Street Fighter character, Juri. While doing her entrance, they announced that Zelina will be apart of the upcoming Street Fighter 6 video game as the English commentator during fights. Zelina is a huge gamer and we can only imagine this is a dream come true. You can see the official trailer below and hear Zelina’s commentary!
bodyslam.net
John Morrison Thinks Logan Paul Would Fall Flat Without The Advice Of WWE Legends
Logan Paul was out of action for a few months after suffering multiple injuries during his match with Roman Reigns. His performance won the hearts of many fans. Many fans and even pro Wrestlers believe that Logan Paul is an absolute natural when it comes to pro wrestling. In fact, many feel he was born to be a pro wrestler.
Daniel Cormier: Jorge Masvidal Is In ‘Must-Win’ Situation Against Gilbert Burns At UFC 287
Daniel Cormier believes that Jorge Masvidal is in a “must-win” situation at UFC 287 this April. “Gamebred” exploded into superstardom back in 2019 after a tremendous campaign inside the Octagon. The veteran picked up big victories over the likes of Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz.
bodyslam.net
Pat McAfee Was Originally Offered A Spot In The Royal Rumble
Pat McAfee worked as an occasional wrestler and color commentator on SmackDown during his stay in WWE. He was highly regarded for his commentary role, but took a break from it to join as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay. McAfee recently returned to the Royal Rumble event this...
