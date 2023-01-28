Cody Rhodes is ready to fight. Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW tonight to talk about winning the Royal Rumble. He mentions that wrestling does indeed have more than one royal family and one of those is the bloodline, headed by Roman Reigns. He went on to say Roman is the best right now but in 62 days at WrestleMania, Roman will no longer be WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Rhodes was then interrupted by Judgement Day. Dominik mentioned that Cody stole his moment when he eliminated him at the Royal Rumble and now it’s time for Cody to pay. Rhodes said he respected his family and his father, but Dominik fired back saying that he didn’t respect Cody’s father. A fired up Cody Rhodes then challenged any member of the Judgement Day to a match later on tonight. Suddenly, Edge ran out and started to go after Judgement Day until it was broken up.

2 HOURS AGO