bodyslam.net
Logan Paul Isn’t Mad At Cody Rhodes For Eliminating Him From The Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes would eliminate Logan Paul in the Royal Rumble Match. Following the match, Cody Rhodes joined Logan Paul for an episode of his podcast Impaulsive. Following the podcast episode, Rhodes tweeted a video of him and Paul where he mentioned that he eliminated the social media megastar. To this, Paul replied that he was not mad because Cody came on his show.
Daniel Cormier thinks Jorge Masvidal “must” defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has his back against the wall and needs to win his next fight. Masvidal will meet Gilbert Burns on the UFC 287 card scheduled for April 8. Headlining that card will be a UFC Middleweight Championship bout between titleholder Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya.
sportszion.com
UFC HOF Randy Couture warns Jake Paul to avoid facing experienced MMA fighters in PFL journey
Many people were skeptical of Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of MMA, including Randy Couture, who recently advised Jake to be extremely cautious when choosing his first PFL opponent. After remaining unbeaten for the entirety of his professional boxing career, which lasted for a total of four...
bodyslam.net
Nia Jax Fires Shots At Those Who Ganged Up On Her During Royal Rumble Return
The 36th edition of the WWE Royal Rumble took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio last night. The event featured a total of five matches, with the Women’s Royal Rumble match preceding the main event. Nia Jax made a shocking return as a surprise participant in the Women’s...
MMA Fighting
Stipe Miocic gets why Francis Ngannou left UFC, but ‘it’s going to be a long time’ before anything changes
Stipe Miocic respects the point Francis Ngannou was trying to prove with his years-long battle with the UFC. He just isn’t surprised things played out the way they did. “I get it,” Miocic said recently on The MMA Hour. “I mean, it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens — [Ngannou was] trying to move [the sport] in the right direction, which is great, but it’s going to be a long time before any of that happens.”
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir daughter announced as UFC’s first ever NIL ambassador
The UFC has signed their very first-ever NIL ambassador, and they certainly could not have signed anyone better for that role given that it is none other than former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir‘s daughter. A name, image, and likeness deal, or NIL for short, is a contract that...
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
bodyslam.net
Cody Rhodes Challenges Any Member Of Judgement Day To A Match, Finn Balor Accepts
Cody Rhodes is ready to fight. Cody Rhodes kicked off RAW tonight to talk about winning the Royal Rumble. He mentions that wrestling does indeed have more than one royal family and one of those is the bloodline, headed by Roman Reigns. He went on to say Roman is the best right now but in 62 days at WrestleMania, Roman will no longer be WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Rhodes was then interrupted by Judgement Day. Dominik mentioned that Cody stole his moment when he eliminated him at the Royal Rumble and now it’s time for Cody to pay. Rhodes said he respected his family and his father, but Dominik fired back saying that he didn’t respect Cody’s father. A fired up Cody Rhodes then challenged any member of the Judgement Day to a match later on tonight. Suddenly, Edge ran out and started to go after Judgement Day until it was broken up.
bodyslam.net
Tony Khan Flew Out A Lot Of AEW Talent Out To Jay Briscoes Funeral
Tragedy fell upon the Briscoe family as Jay Briscoe suddenly passed away in Laurel, Delaware, on January 17th, 2023, in a vehicle accident. Jay’s daughters were with him during the crash and are reportedly recovering from the injuries suffered. The Briscoe family has held Jay Briscoe’s funeral today. According...
Video: Watch Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda's debut as Lola Vice on NXT Level Up
Bellator veteran Valerie Loureda is now known as Lola Vice inside the WWE universe. Loureda, 24, fought all five of her professional MMA bouts under the Bellator banner, winning four. In June, Loureda announced her full-time move to the world of pro wrestling and has quickly worked her way up.
MMA Fighting
Video: UFC 283 ‘Fight Motion’ showcases Jamahal Hill’s masterful win over Glover Teixeira, Jessica Andrade’s dominance
The UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2023 delivered the drama in a big way. In the UFC 283 edition of the “Fight Motion” series, you can relive Jamahal Hill putting on a career-best performance to complete an unexpected rise to the top of the light heavyweight division, Brandon Moreno putting an exclamation point on his tetralogy against Deiveson Figueiredo, Gilbert Burns dominating Neil Magny, and more.
MMA Fighting
Laura Sanko makes UFC color commentary debut at UFC Vegas 68
Longtime UFC broadcaster Laura Sanko is official as the second female color commentator in UFC history. The promotion on Monday announced Sanko makes her debut cageside at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The assignment marks a new professional benchmark for Sanko, a regular presence behind the UFC desk for pre- and post-fight shows and a color commentator on Dana White’s Contender Series.
bodyslam.net
Bray Wyatt Wins The Pitch Black Match, Uncle Howdy Flies
Bray Wyatt and LA Knight battled in a pitch black match. But, it wasn’t dark at all, in fact, it was like a neon glow match. The center of the ring had a giant glowing Mnt. Dew logo on the mat, the ring ropes were neon, both men had neon gear and Bray had glow paint on his face. The biggest amount of offense for LA was when he put Bray through the announcers table and something broke that shot glow paint everywhere. Bray Wyatt ended up winning fairly quickly. Then, after the match, Bray and Knight fought up to the ramp where Bray choked LA out with a mandible claw. Then, Uncle Howdy appeared from above on top of the stage and hit a spinning splash onto LA and they crashed through the ramp. Then, to make it even weirder, the hole they they fell in caught on fire while Bray posed with the firefly funhouse characters behind him. That was… something.
bodyslam.net
Medical Update On Rey Mysterio
During the men’s Royal Rumble match, Rey Mysterio was supposed to enter at number 17. However, after his music hit, he never showed up. Instead, Dominik Mysterio came out as the next entrant wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask. WWE never did an angle showing Rey getting hurt backstage which surprise fans who wondered about the luchador’s whereabouts.
bodyslam.net
Bella Mir Becomes First Fighter To Sign NIL Deal With UFC
Bella Mir is already set to make history in the UFC. The daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first...
Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde for 19th straight knockout
Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev stopped Anthony Yarde in the eighth round Saturday night to remain improve to 19-0 with 19 straight knockouts.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Sees Further Drop In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of AEW Rampage. According to Alfred Konuwa, reports that AEW Rampage did not perform very well at all this week, as they brought in 419K viewers. This came after WWE scored over 2.4 million for SmackDown with their Royal Rumble go-home show.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble: Uncle Howdy Missed LA Knight on His Stage Dive (Video)
Bray Wyatt was victorious over LA Knight in the Pitch Black Match at Saturday night's Royal Rumble. But Wyatt's torment of Knight didn't stop there, as he debuted a brand new mask and chased Knight away from the ring to a portion of the stage near the entrance ramp. After no-selling a few kendo stick shots, Wyatt finally attacked Knight and left him prone on the stage. Uncle Howdy then appeared on a platform above the stage and dove onto Knight, prompting pyro and flames to shoot off around the ring.
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley Challenges Charlotte Flair For WrestleMania
The SmackDown Women’s Champion Match is set. Tonight on RAW, Rhea Ripley cut a promo in the ring all alone because she wanted the shine all to herself when she made the big decision. Due to Rhea winning the Royal Rumble, she now gets the chance to pick any champion she wants to face at WrestleMania. Rhea said that she’s sick of seeing Charlotte on top and wants to disrupt that. So, Rhea made it very clear that she is picking Charlotte Flair and will take her SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania.
