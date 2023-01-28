You all know that I’m spending a few weeks in China, and apart from eating a lot, I’ve also to keep working remotely at our VRROOM platform for concerts and live shows. I was a bit worried about the possibility of working remotely from here, and some people from the team were, too. There is not only the problem of the timezone but also the unknown of the internet connection and the inability of reaching Western websites like Google. Anyway, in these two weeks, even with some difficulties, I’ve managed to work quite at the same pace that I had in Italy, and we are going full speed ahead in improving the platform (some news about it is coming very soon…).

