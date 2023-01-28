ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

marktechpost.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Researchers From The Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Microsoft Propose A Framework To Alleviate The Talking Face Generation Problem Using Memories

Making talking faces is one of the most remarkable recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), which has made tremendous improvements. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms are used to create realistic talking faces that may be utilized in various applications, including virtual assistants, video games, and social media. Talking face production is a challenging process that calls for advanced algorithms to represent the nuances of human speech and facial emotions accurately.
People

Alan Cumming Returns British Honor Awarded by Queen Elizabeth Over 'Misgivings' of 'Toxicity of Empire'

The Scottish actor became an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2009, collecting the honor from Princess Anne during an investiture ceremony Alan Cumming is no longer an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The Scottish actor marked his 58th birthday on Friday by sharing a message on Instagram announcing "something I recently did for myself." "I returned my OBE," he wrote, referring to the British award given to him in 2009 by the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of her birthday...
techaiapp.com

Riding the rails with Rovos Rail – Africa’s most luxurious train – A Luxury Travel Blog

With a hiss and a screech, the locomotive, complete with suites, lounges and dining cars, starts to move and we are on our way. From the minute we’d arrived at the railway station in Cape Town we’d known we were in for a treat. Our bags were whisked away, and transferred to the wood paneled, deluxe suite that was to be ours on the journey.
ZDNet

AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist

The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
techaiapp.com

Agile Long-termism Advocator: Cytech Systems Looks ahead to Semiconductor Supply Chain Logic of 2023

/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. In 2020, the stay-at-home economy spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic drove a sharp rise in the demand for consumer electronics. In 2021, the chip shortage in the semiconductor industry brought about domino effects such as panic stockpiling and production expansion. In 2022, amid the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine War, prices of commodities (e.g., oil and natural gas) surged. The rise of upstream material costs aggravated global inflation, leading to a rapid decline in demand for consumer electronics, a backlog of inventory in the chip industry, and a serious structured short supply. To sum up, the development of the global economy in the post-pandemic era undulated, and the semiconductor market in the business cycle also underwent a roller coaster of demand-supply tension.
techaiapp.com

7 pieces of advice if you have to remotely work as a VR developer from China

You all know that I’m spending a few weeks in China, and apart from eating a lot, I’ve also to keep working remotely at our VRROOM platform for concerts and live shows. I was a bit worried about the possibility of working remotely from here, and some people from the team were, too. There is not only the problem of the timezone but also the unknown of the internet connection and the inability of reaching Western websites like Google. Anyway, in these two weeks, even with some difficulties, I’ve managed to work quite at the same pace that I had in Italy, and we are going full speed ahead in improving the platform (some news about it is coming very soon…).
techaiapp.com

Insider’s Guide to the 2023 Reed Gift Fairs

Since its inception, the annual Reed Gift Fair has remained the largest representation of Australia’s gift and homewares sector, attracting buyers and retailers from various industries and locations. Presented during the key buying seasons, the Sydney and Melbourne fairs offer the convenience of a one-stop destination for both premium and emerging retailers.
techaiapp.com

A fairy-like robot flies by the power of wind and light

The development of stimuli-responsive polymers has brought about a wealth of material-related opportunities for next-generation small-scale, wirelessly controlled soft-bodied robots. For some time now, engineers have known how to use these materials to make small robots that can walk, swim and jump. So far, no one has been able to make them fly.
ZDNet

Workers want more AI to get rid of their office busywork, says Microsoft survey

As AI assistants such as ChatGPT continue to cause a sensation, a survey by Microsoft of over 3,000 people has found that the vast majority of workers want more help from artificial intelligence to automate mundane daily tasks. Microsoft's WorkLabs survey attempts to size up worker and employee expectations at...
The Verge

Meta’s Account Center came with a 2FA-defeating bug

Meta’s Accounts Center feature had a bug that let hackers brute force SMS two-factor authentication, allowing them to bypass the additional protection (via TechCrunch). The vulnerability, which Meta says it fixed in December, was reported by Nepalese security researcher Gtm Mänôz, who detailed the exploit in a Medium post earlier this month.

