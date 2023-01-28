Read full article on original website
Related
marktechpost.com
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Researchers From The Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Microsoft Propose A Framework To Alleviate The Talking Face Generation Problem Using Memories
Making talking faces is one of the most remarkable recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI), which has made tremendous improvements. Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms are used to create realistic talking faces that may be utilized in various applications, including virtual assistants, video games, and social media. Talking face production is a challenging process that calls for advanced algorithms to represent the nuances of human speech and facial emotions accurately.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
Bill Gates reveals the next big thing in tech, and it's not metaverse
Artificial Intelligence or AI is the next big tech shift that users can expect in the coming years, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently said while interacting with a Reddit user last week. Gates thinks that metaverse and Web3 are revolutionary but not quite as much as AI. Gates' comments come...
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
The WHO is urging countries to start stockpiling medicines for ‘nuclear emergencies’ after the EU’s latest warning on Putin
Included in the guidance is a list of medicines that nations should stockpile “fast” for “radiological or nuclear emergencies”. The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidance on how to survive a nuclear catastrophe, just hours after the EU warned that Russia “is at war with the West”.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Alan Cumming Returns British Honor Awarded by Queen Elizabeth Over 'Misgivings' of 'Toxicity of Empire'
The Scottish actor became an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) in 2009, collecting the honor from Princess Anne during an investiture ceremony Alan Cumming is no longer an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. The Scottish actor marked his 58th birthday on Friday by sharing a message on Instagram announcing "something I recently did for myself." "I returned my OBE," he wrote, referring to the British award given to him in 2009 by the late Queen Elizabeth II as part of her birthday...
‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer robots over humans
This phenomenon becomes more important as we enter an era of AI-enabled robots.
CEO of OpenAI says misuse of artificial intelligence could be 'lights out for all'
Even the maker of ChapGPT acknowledges the potential worst-case scenario for AI.
techaiapp.com
Riding the rails with Rovos Rail – Africa’s most luxurious train – A Luxury Travel Blog
With a hiss and a screech, the locomotive, complete with suites, lounges and dining cars, starts to move and we are on our way. From the minute we’d arrived at the railway station in Cape Town we’d known we were in for a treat. Our bags were whisked away, and transferred to the wood paneled, deluxe suite that was to be ours on the journey.
ZDNet
AI has caused a renaissance of tech industry R&D, says Meta's chief AI scientist
The strength of the deep learning era of artificial intelligence has lead to something of a renaissance in corporate R&D in information technology, according to Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist for Meta. "The type of techniques that we've been working on have had a much bigger commercial impact, much more...
techaiapp.com
Agile Long-termism Advocator: Cytech Systems Looks ahead to Semiconductor Supply Chain Logic of 2023
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. In 2020, the stay-at-home economy spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic drove a sharp rise in the demand for consumer electronics. In 2021, the chip shortage in the semiconductor industry brought about domino effects such as panic stockpiling and production expansion. In 2022, amid the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine War, prices of commodities (e.g., oil and natural gas) surged. The rise of upstream material costs aggravated global inflation, leading to a rapid decline in demand for consumer electronics, a backlog of inventory in the chip industry, and a serious structured short supply. To sum up, the development of the global economy in the post-pandemic era undulated, and the semiconductor market in the business cycle also underwent a roller coaster of demand-supply tension.
techaiapp.com
7 pieces of advice if you have to remotely work as a VR developer from China
You all know that I’m spending a few weeks in China, and apart from eating a lot, I’ve also to keep working remotely at our VRROOM platform for concerts and live shows. I was a bit worried about the possibility of working remotely from here, and some people from the team were, too. There is not only the problem of the timezone but also the unknown of the internet connection and the inability of reaching Western websites like Google. Anyway, in these two weeks, even with some difficulties, I’ve managed to work quite at the same pace that I had in Italy, and we are going full speed ahead in improving the platform (some news about it is coming very soon…).
techaiapp.com
Insider’s Guide to the 2023 Reed Gift Fairs
Since its inception, the annual Reed Gift Fair has remained the largest representation of Australia’s gift and homewares sector, attracting buyers and retailers from various industries and locations. Presented during the key buying seasons, the Sydney and Melbourne fairs offer the convenience of a one-stop destination for both premium and emerging retailers.
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin Rise in First Month of 2023 Moves Crypto Fear Index From ‘Extreme Fear’ to ‘Greed’ – Market Updates Bitcoin News
Last month, statistics showed that the Crypto Fear and Greed Index (CFGI) had a score of 25, indicating “extreme fear.” Thirty days later, with a 39% increase in bitcoin prices against the U.S. dollar, the current CFGI score on Jan. 30, 2023, is 61, reflecting “greed.”. Crypto...
techaiapp.com
A fairy-like robot flies by the power of wind and light
The development of stimuli-responsive polymers has brought about a wealth of material-related opportunities for next-generation small-scale, wirelessly controlled soft-bodied robots. For some time now, engineers have known how to use these materials to make small robots that can walk, swim and jump. So far, no one has been able to make them fly.
Fact check: World Economic Forum didn't place restrictions on vaccinated pilots at Davos
COVID vaccination was not a factor in who was allowed to fly attendees to or from the World Economic Forum’s meeting in Davos, Switzerland
ZDNet
Workers want more AI to get rid of their office busywork, says Microsoft survey
As AI assistants such as ChatGPT continue to cause a sensation, a survey by Microsoft of over 3,000 people has found that the vast majority of workers want more help from artificial intelligence to automate mundane daily tasks. Microsoft's WorkLabs survey attempts to size up worker and employee expectations at...
The Verge
Meta’s Account Center came with a 2FA-defeating bug
Meta’s Accounts Center feature had a bug that let hackers brute force SMS two-factor authentication, allowing them to bypass the additional protection (via TechCrunch). The vulnerability, which Meta says it fixed in December, was reported by Nepalese security researcher Gtm Mänôz, who detailed the exploit in a Medium post earlier this month.
Comments / 0