Read full article on original website
Related
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
cruisefever.net
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
I'm a general manager on a $450 million cruise ship. I'm on duty 24 hours a day, but it's worth it to travel the world in a floating 5-star hotel.
A cruise ship general manager Alessandro Menegazzi shares what it's like to eat, sleep, and work aboard the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer.
This Abandoned Boeing 737 Is Being Transformed Into a Luxe Private Vacation Villa in Bali
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, apparently, it’s the world’s first luxury hotel inside a commercial jet. An abandoned Boeing 737 that was once part of the now-defunct Mandala Airlines is being converted into a private vacation villa in Indonesia—and you don’t even need a boarding pass to enter. The retired aircraft, which is currently under construction, sits on the edge of a cliff roughly 500 feet above Bali’s Nyang Nyang beach. When it’s finished, hopefully within the next few months, the refit jet will be available to rent for roughly $7,300 a night. Entrepreneur and travel enthusiast Felix Demin...
cruisefever.net
Celebrity Cruises Offering Their Steepest Discounts, Luxury Cruises from $239
Celebrity Cruises, an award winning luxury cruise line, is offering their steepest discounts on cruises that is part of their Semi-Annual Sale. From now through March 1, Celebrity Cruises is offering luxury cruises from $239 per person. In addition to discounted cruise fares, the cruise line is offering up to $800 in credit to spend once you are on the cruise ship.
A Boeing 737 Is Being Converted Into the Ultimate Tropical Villa in Bali
Imagine peering out of an airplane window and seeing a stunning view of a cliff by the sea. Only, you’re not on a flight, you’re in an Airbnb!. In Bali, a decommissioned Boeing 737 is being turned into an Airbnb that hopes to turn dreaded long-haul flights into the ultimate tropical getaway. According to Insider, the plane was previously owned by Indonesian airline Mandala Air, which went out of business in 2014. 31-year-old entrepreneur Felix Demin then acquired the aircraft and is currently converting it into The Private Jet Villa.
techaiapp.com
10 reasons to attend Bangkok Riverside Fest – A Luxury Travel Blog
Bangkok Riverside Fest 2023 held on the 3rd – 5th February along the Chao Praya River next to Anantara Riverside Resort is filled with endless activities and events for all the family. Peruse the open-air vintage shopping, dance the night away with live DJs and concerts, dine on fabulous food and drink, and cheer for your favourite at the exciting river races. Here are the things that Anantara loves the most that make the event stand out from the crowd:
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Reveals First Sailings to Asia on Refurbished Ship
Oceania Cruises, the cruise line known for its culinary and destination-focused voyages, has just announced that the newly refurbished Riviera will embark on a journey to Asia for the first time in the 2023-2024 season. The company attributes this historic voyage to the overwhelming demand from guests. The Riviera, which...
anniewearsit.com
Paris, France: The Luxury Travel Guide
This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We headed to Paris for my golden birthday celebration, and it was even better than I’d ever imagined it could be. Many people dream of visiting “the city of light,” but Paris was never very high on my travel list. Having gone there out of curiosity and an intense desire to see the world’s most extensive garden and the legendary works of art within the Louvre Museum, I can’t believe Paris, France, wasn’t higher on my priorities list. I immediately fell in love with the city and all there was to do here, and we are already planning our next visit. I honestly can’t say enough wonderful things about this incredible place. If you’re wondering if you should visit Paris, I’ll tell you exactly what I tell people who ask if they should visit Tokyo, LA, London, or Edinburgh – Go, you’re going to love it! I hope this Paris luxury travel guide helps you plan the visit of your dreams.
techaiapp.com
Riding the rails with Rovos Rail – Africa’s most luxurious train – A Luxury Travel Blog
With a hiss and a screech, the locomotive, complete with suites, lounges and dining cars, starts to move and we are on our way. From the minute we’d arrived at the railway station in Cape Town we’d known we were in for a treat. Our bags were whisked away, and transferred to the wood paneled, deluxe suite that was to be ours on the journey.
techaiapp.com
The top 5 clubs in Ibiza for the ‘jet set’ – A Luxury Travel Blog
Ibiza is the luxury island of the rich and famous and a popular destination for “top end” villa renters looking for sun, fun and party time. If you are planning a trip to the island, it’s likely that you are hoping to immerse yourself in the legendary world of nightclubs. It is fair to say that the island has a reputation for showcasing some of the best DJ performances ever. Ibiza has been a dance music hotspot since 1970 and was responsible for the launch of many a DJ career. From huge clubs with over 5000 guest capacity to smaller underground venues. The choice is vast and certainly worth checking out so that you can say you have been there. There are literally so many that you don’t stand a chance of visiting them all unless you’re planning to stay for a year. So in the meantime, here are five of the most popular that we recommend you check out during your shorter stay!
The Villa Rockstar at St Barths’ Eden Rock Hotel Has a Private 75-Foot Pool. Here’s What It’s Like to Stay There.
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Villa Rockstar, Eden Rock Hotel, St Barths In three words: Jagger in Jamaica. What’s the Deal?The Eden Rock was originally built by the island’s first mayor as his private home in the 1950s, perched on a prime outcrop–hence the name–in St Jean Bay....
The Orient Express train heads out to sea as the world’s largest sailing ship
The Orient Express Silenseas is a new holiday destination for the super-rich
10 of the best group trips for solo travellers
From wild camping in the Sahara and the Lakes to culinary adventures and tours of Europe, these holidays are also a fun way to meet new people
I stayed in 5-star luxury hotels around the world for the first time and 10 things surprised me, from welcome gifts to pillow menus
Insider's reporter stayed in 5-star luxury hotels in the US, Canada, and Italy and was pampered with gifts, designer toiletries, and scented pillows.
techaiapp.com
Insider’s Guide to the 2023 Reed Gift Fairs
Since its inception, the annual Reed Gift Fair has remained the largest representation of Australia’s gift and homewares sector, attracting buyers and retailers from various industries and locations. Presented during the key buying seasons, the Sydney and Melbourne fairs offer the convenience of a one-stop destination for both premium and emerging retailers.
techaiapp.com
7 pieces of advice if you have to remotely work as a VR developer from China
You all know that I’m spending a few weeks in China, and apart from eating a lot, I’ve also to keep working remotely at our VRROOM platform for concerts and live shows. I was a bit worried about the possibility of working remotely from here, and some people from the team were, too. There is not only the problem of the timezone but also the unknown of the internet connection and the inability of reaching Western websites like Google. Anyway, in these two weeks, even with some difficulties, I’ve managed to work quite at the same pace that I had in Italy, and we are going full speed ahead in improving the platform (some news about it is coming very soon…).
A Vacation Trip
Taking a vacation can be a great way to rest and recharge. It can also be an opportunity to explore new places and experiences. Some people prefer to plan their vacations well in advance, while others prefer to be more spontaneous. Whether you're planning a trip abroad or a staycation, it's important to consider your budget, the place, and the amount of time you have available.
Australia's 10 best beaches named in annual Tourism Australia list with Stokes Bay taking top spot
Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island in South Australia edged out more famous beaches in NSW and Queensland, becoming the state's first-ever beach reach the top spot in the annual list.
Comments / 0