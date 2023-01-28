This post may contain affiliate links. Click here to learn more. We headed to Paris for my golden birthday celebration, and it was even better than I’d ever imagined it could be. Many people dream of visiting “the city of light,” but Paris was never very high on my travel list. Having gone there out of curiosity and an intense desire to see the world’s most extensive garden and the legendary works of art within the Louvre Museum, I can’t believe Paris, France, wasn’t higher on my priorities list. I immediately fell in love with the city and all there was to do here, and we are already planning our next visit. I honestly can’t say enough wonderful things about this incredible place. If you’re wondering if you should visit Paris, I’ll tell you exactly what I tell people who ask if they should visit Tokyo, LA, London, or Edinburgh – Go, you’re going to love it! I hope this Paris luxury travel guide helps you plan the visit of your dreams.

