BBC
Covid booster not taken up by 41% of over 50s in Jersey
A government report says four in 10 islanders over the age of 50 have not received a Covid-19 autumn booster. The vaccine team has administered 26,959 boosters since the scheme was launched in September 2022. The report said 59% of those over 50 had taken up the offer of a...
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Coronavirus outbreak: 36,000 deaths estimated in a day as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China
Experts have warned that millions of people could return home for the Chinese New Year, which could lead to a surge in Covid cases and deaths . The havoc of the corona virus in China is not ending or decreasing. A new estimate has revealed that the outbreak of covid-19 in China is going to increase and on January 26, about 36,000 deaths are expected in a day. This also seems to be happening because millions of people are going home for the Chinese New Year. China has recently eased restrictions, after which the outbreak of the epidemic is likely to increase further .
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
Could you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms for highly contagious new variant
The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about
For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
How Much Will Moderna COVID Vaccines Cost in 2023?
COVID-19 vaccines and boosters have been free because of federal funding. However, if that funding stops, people may have to pay out of pocket for the shots. Moderna and Pfizer reportedly have plans to price their COVID-19 vaccines at $110 to $130 per dose. Americans who have health insurance will...
Norovirus warning as cases now twice as high as last year
The number of norovirus patients in hospitals is on the rise and is twice as high as this time last year, the latest NHS data shows. NHS winter pressures data shows 371 hospital beds were occupied by adults with the vomiting bug last week.Meanwhile, flu and Covid cases are decreasing with 2,034 beds occupied last week compared to more than 5,000 in the first week of January.And ambulance handover delays outside hospitals in England are continuing to improve, dropping to a new low for this winter. A total of 20 per cent of ambulance patients waited at least 30 minutes...
Ars Technica
As egg prices soar, the deadliest bird flu outbreak in US history drags on
The ongoing bird flu outbreak in the US is now the longest and deadliest on record. More than 57 million birds have been killed by the virus or culled since a year ago, and the deadly disruption has helped propel skyrocketing egg prices and a spike in egg smuggling. Since...
US becomes first country in world to 'officially' hit 100m Covid cases
The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that cumulative US cases surpassed nine figures on December 21.
foodsafetynews.com
Year-long Salmonella outbreak connected to bearded dragons sickens 32
The CDC has updated investigation details into a Salmonella Vitkin and IIIb outbreak connected to bearded dragons. As of Jan. 20, 2023, there have been 32 people infected, 12 with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Vitkin and 20 people with the outbreak strain of Salmonella IIIb. Epidemiologic and laboratory data...
Updated vaccine doesn’t lose efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID cases due to XBB.1.5: CDC
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates that the updated bivalent COVID-19 vaccines do not lose significant efficacy in preventing symptomatic coronavirus cases caused by the XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant when compared to previous strains. Data released in the CDC’s most recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) shows, through a comparison…
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam reports 367,729 dengue cases in 2022
The General Department of Preventive Medicine, Ministry of Health, Viet Nam reported 367,729 dengue cases and 140 deaths (CFR 0.04%) cumulatively in Viet Nam in 2022. Compared to the same period in 2021 (72,88 cases and 27 deaths, CFR 0.04%), the cumulative number of cases was 5 times higher. According...
New 'concerning' strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea found in U.S. for 1st time
A troubling strain of gonorrhea was identified for the first time in the U.S.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccine based on new technology tested in clinical study
A new COVID-19 vaccine based on a different platform than current vaccines on the market has been tested in humans for the first time by researchers at Radboud university medical center. Administration of this vaccine in healthy study participants was well tolerated and led to a good immune response. The effectiveness of the vaccine is currently being further investigated. First results are expected later this year.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Will Be Over When Americans Think It Is
How will we know when the COVID-19 pandemic is over in the U.S.? Steven Phillips on how we have to think differently about risk today
Pfizer Exec Admits to Mutating COVID-19 Virus for Vaccine Research
Pfizer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been under scrutiny recently following a viral video by Project Veritas that alleges the company discussed plans to create COVID variants for vaccine research.
BBC
Infected blood scandal: Inquiry hears Belfast Trust apology
Belfast Health Trust has apologised to people infected and affected by contaminated blood products. At the public inquiry into the UK-wide infected blood scandal, the trust said it it recognised the harm, hurt and distress that had been caused. Up to 30,000 people were given contaminated blood in the 1970s...
Science Focus
Kraken COVID variant: All you need to know about the UK's XBB.1.5 coronavirus strain
Also known as the 'Kraken', the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is predicted to cause a new wave of COVID cases across the globe. But what are its symptoms? And will the vaccine work against it?. A significant new subvariant of the coronavirus known as XBB.1.5 – or ‘the Kraken’ – could...
$1,000 Invested In 4 Of The 5 Vaccine Developers Back When WHO Declared COVID-19 An Emergency Yielded Returns
The COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2019 in China and spread to the rest of the globe in early 2020. Since then, the virus has caused more than 6.8 million deaths. The urgency and the severity of COVID-19 forced biopharma companies to expeditiously develop a vaccine to counter the threat. Moderna, Inc. MRNA and BioNTech SE BNTX, a small German biopharma which forged a partnership with U.S. pharma giant Pfizer, Inc. PFE, used mRNA technology, a genetic material present in the viral protein, to stimulate immunity to the virus. Johnson & Johnson JNJ, AstraZeneca plc AZN and Novavax, Inc. NVAX conducted their own COVID-19 vaccine research.
